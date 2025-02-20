Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi has no shortage of motivation in 2025. His Inter Miami CF won the Supporters' Shield last season, setting an MLS single-season record for points in the process, before being humbly knocked out of the playoffs in Round 1. This year, his second full campaign in the league, marks an opportunity for redemption. It's also the final season of his contract in South Florida.

Could the GOAT put pen to paper on a new deal that would run through next season and beyond the 2026 World Cup? Absolutely. In fact, the Herons expect him to do just that. But as ever in life, there are no guarantees.

So watch him while you can, savor every moment of Messi magic during his Stateside sojourn, because you never know. This could be the end.

While the Argentina captain is in MLS, ESPN is breaking down his performances for Miami game by game, providing stats and info every time he slips on a Herons jersey.

Messi's 2025 tally:

Games played: 1

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Messi's 2025 campaign kicked off in the Concacaf Champions Cup in Kansas City on Wednesday night in truly frigid conditions, with temperatures dipping down to 3 degrees Fahrenheit. From mittens to leggings to snoods, exposed skin was a rare sight on the Children's Mercy Park pitch.

The former Barcelona legend nearly got onto the score sheet in the eighth minute with a clever pass for Luis Suárez, whose awkward attempt scuffed wide of the far post. Considering the Uruguay international's clinical finishing, it was a surprise that the ball didn't end up in the back of the net.

Keeping Messi off the board proved a task too tall for Sporting, though. In the 56th minute, the Herons' No. 10 chested down a lofted ball from Sergio Busquets, took two touches and tucked a precise shot just inside the far post to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

MESSI WITH AN OUTRAGEOUS TOUCH AND WEAK FOOT FINISH TO PUT INTER MIAMI AHEAD IN THE FIRST LEG 😳



(via @FOXSoccer)pic.twitter.com/W034QaF49C — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2025

That's all Inter would need, though, as they took a 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Round 1 tie, claiming a crucial away goal in the process.