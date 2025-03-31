Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek underwent successful surgery for acute appendicitis on Sunday, the Italian club confirmed.

Loftus-Cheek had travelled to Naples with his team for Sunday's Serie A game at Napoli. However, the England international experienced severe abdominal pain prior to the encounter and was taken to hospital to undergo tests.

"AC Milan can confirm that Ruben Loftus-Cheek underwent laparoscopic appendectomy surgery today due to acute abscessed appendicitis," a club statement said.

"The operation, which was performed by Professor Francesco Corcione and his team, went perfectly to plan."

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has undergone surgery for appendicitis. Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Milan, who lost 2-1 at Napoli, did not specify a recovery time for Loftus-Cheek but according to local reports, the former Chelsea player will be sidelined for at least one month.

Loftus-Cheek, 29, had only recently recovered from a muscular injury that had kept him sidelined since the start of the year.

He came on as a second-half substitute in Milan's 2-1 win against Como on March 15 and club coach Sérgio Conceição confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the player was available to face Napoli.

"He can play in more than one position," Conceicao said of Loftus-Cheek.

"He is a top player with good numbers, just like last year. Ruben can play as an attacking midfielder or as a box-to-box, it depends on the tactics and his fitness. He is available."

Loftus-Cheek is in his second season at Milan and has made 22 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri this season.