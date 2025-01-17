Erling Haaland has a message to all defenders after the 24-year-old signed a new long term deal at Man City. (2:37)

Erling Haaland has signed a record-breaking 9½-year contract at Manchester City, the club announced on Friday.

The striker was under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027, but has extended his deal until 2034.

The exact numbers involved have not been made public by City, but sources have told ESPN that it is among the most lucrative contracts in sports history.

The 24-year-old's new deal has also removed buyout clauses that were included in his contract when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

The 9½ year contract is the longest signed by a player in Premier League history, eclipsing the nine-year deal Cole Palmer penned with Chelsea in August 2024.

Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to Spain in the future, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona expressing interest in the past.

However, the Norwegian's new deal is now set to keep him at City beyond his 33rd birthday.

Erling Haaland is on pace to break Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goal-scoring record. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club," Haaland said.

"Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it's the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

"I also want to thank Pep [Guardiola], his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years.

"They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what. Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward."

Haaland is 61st in the all-time Premier League scoring list with 79 goals in 87 matches. The Premier League record stands at 260, held by Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer. At his current pace, Haaland would break that record in 2029-30.

Shearer poked fun at the length of Haaland's new deal and his efforts to overhaul his goal-scoring record in a post on X.

"Congratulations @ErlingHaaland ... Nine and a half years? It surely shouldn't take you that long?" Shearer said.

News of Haaland's deal is another boost for City after Guardiola agreed terms on a new contract in November. His contract is set to keep him at the Etihad until 2027.

Haaland has enjoyed phenomenal success since joining City 2½ years ago. He has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club and won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Information provided by ESPN's Global Research Group contributed to this report