Open Extended Reactions

Ange Postecoglou hopes Tottenham dip into the January transfer market sooner rather than later. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou has reinforced Tottenham's "need" for new signings as soon as possible after confirming the club were interested in on-the-move forward Randal Kolo Muani.

Tottenham, 14th in the Premier League after the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, have been plagued by injuries in recent months and sources have told ESPN they submitted a loan offer for Paris Saint-Germain's Kolo Muani earlier this week.

The France international, however, has opted to join Juventus and is set to complete a loan deal imminently.

Asked about the move and whether Spurs were in the mix, Postecoglou said on Friday: "We were interested and looking at a number of players but were we ever at the stage where we thought he was coming to us? No."

On the back of the midweek defeat to north London rivals Arsenal, Postecoglou once again stressed his desire for January transfers.

"The club is working as hard as it can and that's all you can ask for," he said. "I do know a lot of work is being done behind the scenes.

"We need reinforcements and need to try and make that happen if we can this week."

Tottenham host Everton and their new manager David Moyes on Sunday.