Pep Guardiola has said Erling Haaland's huge new contract shows the striker has "trust" in Manchester City.

On Friday, Haaland penned a record-breaking 9½-year deal which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2034.

It comes at a time when City are fighting Premier League charges for financial mis-management which could -- if they are found guilty -- lead to relegation from the Premier League.

Guardiola suggested the length of Haaland's deal, given the uncertainty around the club, is significant.

"It's trust from Erling," Guardiola said.

"The club knows how professional he is. In 10 years you never know what will happen. It's what he wanted. When one player decides to sign this kind of contract -- never done before -- it shows how much he wants to be here.

"In 10 years many things can happen. It's proof of confidence in the club."

Haaland's deal, signed when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, was due to expire in 2027.

Guardiola was informed of his latest extension by director of football Txiki Begiristain and admitted he did not believe it when he was first told the news.

"I said 'can you repeat?'" Guardiola said when asked for his first reaction when he found out.

"He [Begiristain] said to me and I said 'are you sure?' It's good news. It means a lot. He's still young. I'm sure with maturing and playing games he will improve naturally."