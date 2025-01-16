New Nigeria coach Éric Sékou Chelle promises attacking football

Mark Donaldson and Janusz Michallik look ahead to Manchester United vs. Southampton on Thursday night in the Premier League. (2:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Éric Sékou Chelle has begun his tenure as coach of Nigeria's men's national team with a promise to play an attacking style of football as he works towards pulling the Super Eagles' World Cup chestnuts from the fire.

The Franco-Malian, who was officially presented by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, says he is aware of the expectations of Nigerians -- and is prepared for them.

"Football is about scoring goals, I love attacking football, this is my philosophy," Sékou Chelle said at Monday's ceremony. "I know the expectations of Nigerians, and I will settle down and work diligently with assistants towards the goal of qualifying the Super Eagles to the FIFA World Cup."

"I want to thank my agent, the NFF, and indeed all Nigerians, for this big opportunity. Coaching the Super Eagles of Nigeria is an amazing job; I do not take this appointment for granted.

"To coach the most populous Black nation in the world is an honour. For me, it is the best nation in Africa. I am elated and will do my utmost best. I believe Nigeria can qualify for the World Cup."

Nigeria's newly appointed coach, Éric Sékou Chelle, says he has always had a soft spot for the Super Eagles. Getty Images

Sékou Chelle, who has a French father but played for Mali at international level, making five appearances, said that he had always had a soft spot for the Super Eagles, whose chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup are teetering after poor early qualifying results.

The Super Eagles need to win all six of their remaining games to guarantee qualification, and hope other teams in the group stumble. Sékou Chelle says they need to play high-pressure football.

"When I was growing up, this was my favourite team," he said. "I want to be the best. I need to talk to the players. We need to work harder and play high-pressure football. Time is not the best friend of every coach, but if you accept the risk you need to take responsibility."

NFF president Ibrahim Musa Gusau said the coach had signed a two-year contract, with the option of another year if he qualified the Super Eagles for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals

"I see in the new head coach the right spirit and the right attitude, and I have faith that he will take the Super Eagles to the next level," Gusau said. "He sees the job of leading the Super Eagles as his dream job, and that is a huge motivation in itself.

"Coach [Sékou Chelle] recognizes and appreciates what is ahead of him, and he says he loves the challenge. We will be there giving him the necessary support all the way."

Despite the vote of confidence from the NFF, Sékou Chelle's appointment has been met with a rash of criticism from some former Nigeria internationals, including high-profile names such as two-time African Player of the Year Nwankwo Kanu and Austin Okocha.

The major arguments are that if the NFF could not hire a high-profile foreign coach they should have left Austin Eguavoen in the role or hired a Nigerian.

In response, 1997 African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba, a member of the NFF's technical committee that recommended Sékou Chelle, said that no process would have been perfect.

"The appointment of a coach for the Super Eagles will always generate a lot of interest," Ikpeba said. "This is one of the biggest countries in Africa, and that's the passion that comes with the national team.

"Even if we had appointed Pep Guardiola, there would still be complaints. If there are no arguments, there won't be success."

Ikpeba also had some broadsides for his former teammates over their criticism of the appointment

"When Finidi George had his issues in the Super Eagles, how many ex-internationals came out to support him? Eguavoen did a remarkable job to qualify us for the [Africa Cup of Nations] but now a decision has been made and we have to support the new man.

"Eric Chelle is a young coach who will succeed with our support. We're in a tight corner in the World Cup qualifying campaign, and we must back him to get the best out of the players, who are the main actors in this situation."

Sékou Chelle, who becomes the 36th man to coach the Super Eagles, and the first non-Nigerian African, has already begun work, taking a supervisory role in the Super Eagles' African Nations Championship team preparing for the 2016 tournament in Rwanda.