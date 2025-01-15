Salah, Osimhen, and a few surprises - Eight African players to watch in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

With the new year well underway, ESPN profile eight African players who appear primed to write the continent's biggest footballing stories in 2025.

Whether as breakout stars, headline makers, or players set to make a difference for their clubs and countries, these eight appear set for a major year in their careers.

The outstanding player in the Premier League - if not the world - so far this season, and on course to inspire his beloved Liverpool to another title, all seems to be going well in the world of Mohamed Salah.

Of course, that's not the case, with one of the Reds legend's finest hours coinciding with an apparently degrading relationship with the Merseyside giants amidst an ongoing contractual impasse.

At the time of writing, the 32-year-old hasn't agreed to Liverpool's latest offer, and now entering the final six months of his contract, he's at liberty to speak to foreign suitors.

"It's my last year in the club so [I] want to do something special for the city," he told Sky Sports last week, indicating strongly again that he was bound for the departure lounge. It's the last six months, there is no progress there.

"We are far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see."

Expect Salah to dominate the headlines again this year, as collective and individual honours come his way, and this transfer saga will only intensify until he puts pen to paper... with Liverpool or someone else.

Overall, it was something of a quiet 2024 for Osimhen who, like Salah, was completely overlooked for the CAF African Footballer of the Year award.

Amidst recurrent fitness and injury problems, the 26-year-old didn't hit the heights of his Scudetto-winning season with Napoli, although he did nonetheless play a role in Nigeria's run to the Africa Cup of Nations final, and has impressed since moving to Galatasaray on loan.

This year will surely bring an end to his temporary stay in Turkey, while expect him also - finally - to secure a permanent move away from Napoli and Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Transfer talk will dominate the Osimhen agenda until the summer - alongside goals, one hopes - before he should be able to focusing on the next chapter of his career, and re-establishing himself as one of the world's top strikers, at one of Europe's genuine giants.

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen has continued his scoring habits in 2025, netting against Goztepe on Jan. 4, and it remains to be seen whether he will see out 2025 in Turkey. Hakan Akgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Africa's revelation of the season so far, Marmoush reaches January with a combined 21 goals and assists in the Bundesliga, with his 14 goals putting him second behind only Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has already surpassed his 12-goal haul from last term, and German top flight defences are consistently failing to neutralise the North African's direct running and astute finishing.

Transfer talk is increasingly mounting, although while Marmoush appears destined to become Mohamed Salah's successor with the national team, it appears more likely that he may end up becoming his compatriot's adversary in the Premier League, with Manchester City named as potential suitors.

With fees of around €80 million being mooted, don't expect Marmoush to still be with Eintracht come the year's end.

Assan Ouedraogo

Another Germany-based star, Burkinabe wonderkid Ouedraogo made headlines when he signed for RB Leipzig in a €10 million deal in June, reportedly spurning the interest of Bayern Munich in the process.

While we've only seen glimpses of his talent for Leipzig in the Bundesliga so far, the 18-year-old appears primed for a big 2025, having been slowly introduced to competitive action through November by head coach Marco Rose.

Manchester United and Liverpool were also named as potential suitors for the attacking midfielder last year, and expect Ouedraogo's combination of bold, direct dribbling, impressive physical qualities and instinctive spontaneity to pique the interest of sporting directors again through 2025.