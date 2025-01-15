Julien Laurens updates on the battle for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani, with Tottenham and Juventus both in the race. (1:36)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani has chosen to join Juventus on loan until the end of the season ahead of Tottenham, sources have told ESPN.

PSG received a first offer from Tottenham for Muani on Tuesday, sources told ESPN, though the French club had already reached a loan agreement with Juventus.

Covering Kolo Muani's wages of €700,000 ($720,000) a month would not have been a problem for the London club -- but the player himself chose to join the Serie A side.

Kolo Muani, who has 37 caps for France with nine goals, is keen on a move to England and other clubs, including Everton, West Ham United and Aston Villa, also showed an interest.

The Paris-born striker has made 14 appearances for the club this season, scoring twice, but has been made available for transfer after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique.

Randal Kolo Muani will join Juventus this January. Luciano Lima/Getty Images

Kolo Muani, 26, was not in the matchday squad for the last two games against Saint-Etienne and Monaco and is set to also miss the French Cup tie with Espaly this week, per ESPN sources.

The transfer saga means the forward is searching for a new challenge 18 months after joining his boyhood club for €95 million ($102.6m) from Eintracht Frankfurt.