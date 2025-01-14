Why Nkunku would be a 'tremendous fit' for Amorim at Man United (1:57)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku, sources have told ESPN.

The 27-year-old has started just two Premier League games this season and sources say he has grown frustrated at a lack of playing time under Enzo Maresca.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from Red Bull Leipzig for £52 million ($63.3m) in July 2023 but suffered an injury-ravaged debut campaign in which he made just 14 appearances.

Maresca succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as head coach last summer and has preferred to use Nicolas Jackson as his central striker.

Sources have told ESPN that contact has been made between Chelsea and Bayern with Nkunku thought to be open to a move to the Bundesliga giants. A source said Chelsea value Nkunku at €70m ($72m).

Sources added that Chelsea have expressed an interest in Bayern winger Mathys Tel but they are thought to be reluctant to allow the 19-year-old to leave the club this month.

Tel is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2029 and the club's sporting director Christoph Freund played down speculation of a move to Stamford Bridge when speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

"We have a very good dialogue because he's a big talent who should take on an important role for us," Freund said. "We've had a lot of conversations.

"Our clear aim is that Mathys will make the breakthrough with us. Obviously we'll listen if a player isn't happy, then we'll talk about it. We want to see through our plan with Mathys."

Shortly after joining from French club Rennes in 2022, Tel became Bayern's youngest-ever goalscorer at the age of 17 years and 126 days.