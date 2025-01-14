Ndiaye shows Moyes why he holds key to Everton survival

Open Extended Reactions

Iliman Ndiaye was one of several African standout performers during a manic weekend of FA Cup third-round action in England, as the Senegal attacker demonstrated why he might hold the key to survival for incoming Everton head coach David Moyes.

There were several other notable African contributors as teams from the Premier League entered the FA Cup, while Omar Marmoush began 2025 with a statement of intent as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated St. Pauli in the German Bundesliga.

When David Moyes arrived at Goodison Park for his first stint as Everton head coach, in 2002, he entered a dressing room containing sumptuous maverick talents such as ageing duo David Ginola and Paul Gascoigne as well as the precocious Wayne Rooney. Almost 23 years later, as Moyes returns to the "School of Science" to pick up where he left off, after departing to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013, he'll find the dressing room offers much slimmer pickings.

This is not an Everton team packed with creative talents or rife with footballing imagination, although Ndiaye might possess the spark of ingenuity needed to inspire the Toffees up the table.

The 24-year-old has been the bright light in an arduous first half to the season, as Sean Dyche's pedestrian side struggled to pull away from the relegation zone, ultimately leading to the ex-Burnley coach to believe he'd taken this squad as far as he could.

While Everton have toiled, Ndiaye has twinkled -- albeit too often flickering in and out of matches, rather than truly dictating contests, not helped by out-of-sorts Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto ahead of him. Nonetheless, the forward's quality has shone since arriving on Merseyside from Marseille in July.

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring Everton's second goal vs. Peterborough United during the Emirates FA Cup third round at Goodison Park. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

As well as scoring three goals in the Premier League, he netted his first FA Cup goal for the Blues -- adding the second, late from the penalty spot -- as Everton defeated Peterborough United to ease into the fourth round.

The victory was followed by the appointment of Moyes, who faces -- among many challenges -- the prospect of having to mould Ndiaye into a consistent match-winner. In truth, getting the best out of creative talents hasn't always been a strength for Moyes, whose relationship with the West Ham United fans grew strained as he struggled to fully exploit the offensive qualities of Lucas Paquetá, Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana's Kudus is one of only two players -- the other being Jérémy Doku of Manchester City -- to average more successful dribbles than Ndiaye (average 2.6 per match) in the top flight this season, with the Senegales proving adept at beating his man and injecting some vitality into Everton's attack. Dyche rarely had the conviction to use Ndiaye in a central attacking role, preferring him cutting inside from the left and attempting to support a central striker from out wide.

Yet Everton are the second-lowest scorers in the division -- only Southampton have fewer goals -- and Moyes will recognise that he must find solutions urgently. Moyes favoured a 4-1-4-1 formation during his previous Everton stint, and got the best out of South Africa wideman Steven Pienaar in a wide left role, dovetailing superbly with Leighton Baines as the Toffees consistently challenged for European qualification.

This time around, however, he may consider the 4-2-3-1 approach he adopted at West Ham, where Moyes's side struggled to control possession but attacked with vitality and dynamism. This would allow Ndiaye to operate in his preferred No. 10 role, working between the lines in support of a central striker, and to have a more sustained impact in Everton's attacking play and their hopes of beating the drop.