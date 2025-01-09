Ian Darke's Premier League Team of the Season so far

Nedum Onuoha breaks down Arsenal's recent fixtures and what the club needs to do to catch Liverpool at the top of the table. (2:11)

We're just past the halfway point of the Premier League season, and shocks and surprises continue to reverberate across the competition. Wasn't this supposed to be a transitional year for Liverpool under new boss Arne Slot? Yet they are in first place, six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand, and look like champions elect.

Who would have believed last season's strugglers Nottingham Forest would be in the top three? Or that champions Manchester City would implode? Or that Manchester United would languish in 13th while AFC Bournemouth and Fulham challenged for the qualifying places for Europe.

Likewise, some surprising players have emerged as the stars of the season after 20 games. With that in mind, here is my half-term team of the campaign.

Where would the Toffees be without the heroics of their long-serving keeper? Probably in the bottom three. His remarkable defiance earned an unlikely point at Arsenal. And he saved penalties from Anthony Gordon and Erling Haaland to ensure his team managed draws against Newcastle United and Manchester City respectively.

For a team that has failed to score in eight of their past 10 matches, Everton are lucky the England No. 1 has been as good as he has.

Despite his off day against Manchester United, he remains a unique talent -- a right-back who is among Europe's elite as a creator and striker of wonderful passes. He makes my midseason starting XI because I'm focusing on what he can do and not on some of his deficiencies. Real Madrid's overtures to sign him in the summer transfer window are understandable, and they are a hard club to turn down.

Whether Alexander-Arnold sticks or twists, we'll know soon enough.

Centre-back: Murillo, Nottingham Forest

His central defensive partnership with Nikola Milenković is a big reason Forest are surprisingly (and, to most, inconceivably) third in the table, behind only Liverpool and Arsenal. They have kept a league-high nine clean sheets while racking up 12 wins in their first 20 games.

Athletic and aggressive, Murillo also tops the Premier League charts for clearances (117). It's only a matter of time before he signs for a bigger club.

Centre-back: Gabriel Magalhães, Arsenal

He's rock solid in the league's best defense (18 goals conceded) and a key player in the Gunners' set-piece successes. His three league goals include a winner against arch-rivals Spurs, and another in a 2-2 draw against Man City.

Left-back: Antonee Robinson, Fulham

At left-back, the pacy and dangerous United States international has more assists (13) than any other defender over the past two campaigns and seven this season alone. He also tops the stats for interceptions (37). Fulham will do well to hold on to him, as he looks a perfect fit for any big club wanting a left-back or wing-back who can operate high up the pitch.

Perhaps overburdened by the £115 million transfer fee when he first moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea, he has settled to become the midfield strong man he looked on the south coast. Only Crystal Palace's Daniel Muñoz (71) has made more tackles than Caicedo (62), who will be vital to Chelsea's chances of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Central midfield: Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool

After being a bit-part player for former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the Dutchman has made the problem defensive midfield position his own under Arne Slot. Gravenberch mixes steel and silk, providing an ideal foil for Alexis Mac Allister.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Almost beyond dispute, Salah has been the player of the season so far with 31 goal involvements, scoring 18 times in 19 games, with another 13 assists. He's always likely to produce a match-changing moment and, at 32, still in terrific condition. Surely, Liverpool will find a deal to keep him at Anfield beyond this summer when his contract expires.

Attacking midfield: Cole Palmer, Chelsea

Ice cold, but red hot! With 13 goals and six assists, Palmer is demonstrating that his 2023-24 breakthrough season was no flash in the pan. Languid and deceptive, his vision and eye for goal lend him a touch of genius. He carries his extraordinary talent -- not to mention his team -- with a what's-all-the-fuss demeanor.

Matching Palmer with 13 Premier League goals, Mbeumo and his teammate Yoane Wissa (10 goals) are making sure the Bees do not miss former poster boy Ivan Toney, who left for Al Ahli this season.

Brentford will continue to punch well above their weight if they keep Mbeumo happy and manager Thomas Frank in charge.

Striker: Alexander Isak, Newcastle United

The Sweden international has scored in each of the last seven games to lead a Newcastle revival. Quick and almost balletic in his movements, Isak's all-round contributions to Eddie Howe's team makes him the best No. 9 in the game right now. He scores all types of goals -- 13 in the league -- and, with the club valuing his transfer fee at £150m, most clubs won't be able to afford signing him. It's Newcastle's way of saying "hands off!"

Substitutes

GK, Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

CB, Nikola Milenkovic (Nottingham Forest)

LB, Milos Kerkez (AFC Bournemouth)

CM, Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion)

CM, Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

FW, Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

FW, Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

FW, Luis Díaz (Liverpool)

FW, Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

FW, Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

ST, Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)