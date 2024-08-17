We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2024-25 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?
Total overturns: 3
Rejected overturns: 0
Leading to goals: 0
Leading to disallowed goals: 2
Penalties awarded: 0 (0 scored)
Pens for handball: 0
Penalties overturned: 1
Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 0
Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0
Goals ruled out for offside: 2
Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 0
Goals ruled out for handball: 0
Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0
Goals ruled out for a foul: 0
Red cards: 0
Overturned red cards: 0
What will the VAR review?
- Goal/no goal
- Penalty/no penalty
- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)
- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)
What will it not review?
- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)
- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)
This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.
Nottingham Forest +1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 1
Net goal score: +1
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: 0
Game: Bournemouth (H; Aug. 17)
Incident: Dango Ouattara goal disallowed for offside against Lewis Cook, 32 minutes - FOR
Brighton 0
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 1
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -1
Subjective decisions for: 1
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: +1
Game: Everton (A; Aug. 17)
Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul by Lewis Dunk on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 47 minutes - FOR
Incident: Yasin Ayari goal disallowed for offside, 90+1 minutes - FOR
Everton 0
Overturns: 2
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 0
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 1
Net goal score: +1
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 1
Net subjective score: -1
Game: Brighton (H; Aug. 17)
Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul by Lewis Dunk on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 47 minutes - FOR
Incident: Yasin Ayari goal disallowed for offside, 90+1 minutes - FOR
AFC Bournemouth -1
Overturns: 1
Leading to goals for: 0
Disallowed goals for: 1
Leading to goals against: 0
Disallowed goals against: 0
Net goal score: -1
Subjective decisions for: 0
Subjective decisions against: 0
Net subjective score: 0
