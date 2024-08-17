        <
          How VAR decisions affect each Premier League club in 2024-25

          We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2024-25 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?

          Total overturns: 3
          Rejected overturns: 0

          Leading to goals: 0
          Leading to disallowed goals: 2
          Penalties awarded: 0 (0 scored)
          Pens for handball: 0
          Penalties overturned: 1
          Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 0
          Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0
          Goals ruled out for offside: 2
          Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 0
          Goals ruled out for handball: 0
          Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0
          Goals ruled out for a foul: 0
          Red cards: 0
          Overturned red cards: 0

          What will the VAR review?
          - Goal/no goal
          - Penalty/no penalty
          - Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)
          - Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

          What will it not review?
          - Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)
          - Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

          This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

          Nottingham Forest +1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: +1
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: 0

          Game: Bournemouth (H; Aug. 17)
          Incident: Dango Ouattara goal disallowed for offside against Lewis Cook, 32 minutes - FOR

          Brighton 0

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: 1
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: +1

          Game: Everton (A; Aug. 17)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul by Lewis Dunk on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 47 minutes - FOR
          Incident: Yasin Ayari goal disallowed for offside, 90+1 minutes - FOR

          Everton 0

          Overturns: 2
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 0
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 1
          Net goal score: +1
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 1
          Net subjective score: -1

          Game: Brighton (H; Aug. 17)
          Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul by Lewis Dunk on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 47 minutes - FOR
          Incident: Yasin Ayari goal disallowed for offside, 90+1 minutes - FOR

          AFC Bournemouth -1

          Overturns: 1
          Leading to goals for: 0
          Disallowed goals for: 1
          Leading to goals against: 0
          Disallowed goals against: 0
          Net goal score: -1
          Subjective decisions for: 0
          Subjective decisions against: 0
          Net subjective score: 0

          Game: Bournemouth (H; Aug. 17)
          Incident: Dango Ouattara goal disallowed for offside against Lewis Cook, 32 minutes - FOR