We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2024-25 season. Who will get the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?

Total overturns: 3

Rejected overturns: 0

Leading to goals: 0

Leading to disallowed goals: 2

Penalties awarded: 0 (0 scored)

Pens for handball: 0

Penalties overturned: 1

Penalties retakes (GK/DEF encroach): 0

Penalties retakes (ATT encroach): 0

Goals ruled out for offside: 2

Goals awarded after incorrect offside: 0

Goals ruled out for handball: 0

Goals allowed after wrong handball: 0

Goals ruled out for a foul: 0

Red cards: 0

Overturned red cards: 0

What will the VAR review?

- Goal/no goal

- Penalty/no penalty

- Direct red card (not second yellow card/caution)

- Mistaken identity (when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player)

What will it not review?

- Any yellow card (including second yellow card leading to red)

- Any free kick offence outside the box (other than red card offence)

This relates purely to overturned decisions, so penalty appeals that stay with the on-field referee are not included.

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: 0

Game: Bournemouth (H; Aug. 17)

Incident: Dango Ouattara goal disallowed for offside against Lewis Cook, 32 minutes - FOR

Brighton 0

Overturns: 2

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 1

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: +1

Game: Everton (A; Aug. 17)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul by Lewis Dunk on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 47 minutes - FOR

Incident: Yasin Ayari goal disallowed for offside, 90+1 minutes - FOR

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stood on the foot of Lewis Dunk, rather than it being the other way around. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton 0

Overturns: 2

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 0

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 1

Net goal score: +1

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 1

Net subjective score: -1

Game: Brighton (H; Aug. 17)

Incident: Penalty cancelled, no foul by Lewis Dunk on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 47 minutes - FOR

Incident: Yasin Ayari goal disallowed for offside, 90+1 minutes - FOR

Overturns: 1

Leading to goals for: 0

Disallowed goals for: 1

Leading to goals against: 0

Disallowed goals against: 0

Net goal score: -1

Subjective decisions for: 0

Subjective decisions against: 0

Net subjective score: 0

Game: Bournemouth (H; Aug. 17)

Incident: Dango Ouattara goal disallowed for offside against Lewis Cook, 32 minutes - FOR