Everton manager David Moyes said on Monday he was confident in his ability to lead the Merseyside club to better days again, almost 12 years after his first spell in charge during which they had their only top-four finish of the last 37 years.

Moyes spent 11 years at Goodison Park before moving to Manchester United in 2013. The 61-year-old Scot replaces Sean Dyche, who was sacked on Thursday hours before Everton beat third-tier Peterborough 2-0 in the FA Cup third round.

Everton, who are 16th in the Premier League, host Aston Villa on Wednesday having won one of their last 11 league games and only three all season, leaving them a point above the relegation zone and prompting Dyche's exit.

Everton, under new American owners the Friedkin Group, have tasked Moyes with guiding the club through their next chapter, which includes avoiding the drop and overseeing the move to the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium next season.

"I've had other opportunities, quite a few since leaving West Ham United and I didn't feel ready," Moyes, who left the London club by mutual consent at the end of last season, told a news conference on Monday.

"But I always felt if this job came up -- and I didn't expect it to -- when I got asked it was too big of an opportunity to turn down. I want to show I can go again, I've got to try to prove myself again."

Everton had nine top-eight finishes under Moyes, who led them to the 2009 FA Cup final -- their only showpiece match of the past 30 years, plus the Champions League qualifying rounds in 2005.

Additionally, the Scot helped secure European qualification four times in 11 years, a feat the club has only managed twice in the 12 years since.

However, Moyes pointed out that Everton are quite different to the side he inherited in March 2002.

David Moyes held his first news conference since returning to Everton on Monday. Carl Markham/PA Images via Getty Images

"This is a different beast to many other clubs," he said when asked about his statement two weeks ago that he did not want to return to management for a relegation battle.

"A few weeks ago I thought there was no chance Everton would be in a relegation fight and I think they will be strong enough to stay away from it.

"We need everyone behind us, the players playing better and scoring more goals if we're going to make that happen ... I'm not coming back to the same Everton. I don't think Everton are getting the same David Moyes."

The Scot added that he was much wiser now with some 1000 games in the Premier League under his belt.

"I'm going to try to play as many games to win, then I'll start thinking about style of play. Goodison will help," he said.

Everton were docked points last season for breaching the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules.

Asked of the club's plans for the January transfer window, Moyes said: "There's a [new] stadium and it looks the business, it looks elite so we need to get some elite players.

"Absolutely, if I can give the supporters something to shout about by bringing in new players.

"We need to get together and find a way of spending a bit of money. We need to be mindful, we need to clear a bit too."