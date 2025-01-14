Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said "the line has to be drawn" after forward Kai Havertz and his wife received an onslaught of online abuse following the north London club's exit from the FA Cup at the hands of holders Manchester United.

Sophia Havertz shared two posts on her Instagram story on Monday, including one where someone threatened to "slaughter" her unborn baby.

Arteta spoke about the online abuse suffered by Havertz, after the forward had his penalty saved during Sunday's shootout.

"It is incredible, honestly. We really have to do something about it," Arteta said. "Accepting and hiding this has terrible consequences. It is something we have to eradicate from the game.

"On the 27th December we won 1-0 and Kai Havertz scored the goal. That was 20 days ago. Guys, what is the perspective? We are all responsible for the narrative and how we talk."

