Manchester City's wantaway defender Kyle Walker was left out of the squad for his team's 2-2 draw with Brentford on Tuesday as he explores a move away from the club.

The England international, who has made 319 career appearances for City, has asked to leave for a club abroad in January and sources have told ESPN that AC Milan are leading the chase.

Walker sat out Saturday's FA Cup win against Salford City -- after which manager Pep Guardiola revealed his exit desire -- but the Spanish boss said he was still in contention for the Premier League game at the Gtech Community Stadium.

However, Walker was absent from the 20-man matchday squad for the first time in the league since missing out against Everton in December through illness, as his City side squandered a two-goal lead to draw with Brentford.

The 34-year-old was close to joining Bayern Munich in 2023. He is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2026 but a source has told ESPN that Milan are open to offering Walker a deal until 2027.

Kyle Walker has been left out of the Manchester City squad at Brentford. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"I said to him now it's a question of the market," Guardiola said earlier this week.

"He is an incredible player with his incredible physicality, when he is focused he is unstoppable as a right-back, He's a top class player, if he is fit he can play one, two, three, four more years as a professional.

"I never see a player with these physical conditions in my career, and of course I never, never, never have a desire for one player, but he has to have agreement with the club and I'm sorry, I was never involved with all the players."