West Ham United are in active talks with Marseille for the potential transfer of striker Elye Wahi, sources have told ESPN.

The east London club are looking to sign a goal scorer in January and Wahi is now at the top of their shortlist, sources added. The urgency of their pursuit for an attacker was increased when Niclas Füllkrug's hamstring injury was confirmed on Sunday.

Marseille initially wanted to keep Wahi until at least the end of the season after investing €30 million ($30.9m) on him last summer from Lens. But with Wahi losing his place in the team to Neal Maupay, they could reconsider their position if West Ham match their valuation.

Graham Potter, who took over at West Ham after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui last week, wants Wahi after greatly admiring the player when he was head coach at Brighton, sources told ESPN.

Elye Wahi has scored three goals in 13 league games this season. Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The sources added that West Ham are ready to offer €30m for the 22 year old Paris-born striker, who has struggled to make a mark at Marseille with only 3 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Sources said Wahi wants to stay in France and succeed at Marseille under Roberto De Zerbi, meaning West Ham will have to convince the player as well as the club in order to complete a deal.