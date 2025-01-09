Frank Leboeuf talks about what Graham Potter needs to do to move West Ham up the Premier League table. (1:07)

West Ham United have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager, the club announced on Thursday.

He replaces Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui, who lasted just seven months in the role before being sacked amid continued poor form.

The Englishman's contract at the London club runs until 2027. He will be in charge for West Ham's FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa on Friday.

Despite being linked with several jobs in recent times, Potter has not worked in management since being sacked as Chelsea manager in April 2023 having only been at the west London club for seven months.

He joined Chelsea from Brighton, where he enjoyed three successful years.

"I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the Club I am joining," Potter said. "That is the feeling I have with West Ham United.

Graham Potter has been announced as West Ham's new manager. West Ham United FC via Getty Images

"West Ham is a huge club, at the heart of London, with a tremendous fanbase and great support all around the world.

"I saw the scenes that followed their Europa Conference League victory in 2023 and it was clear that this is a club with everything in place to become consistently successful, both on and off the pitch."

West Ham are 14th the Premier League having won six of their opening 20 games this campaign.

Assistant coach Bruno, first-team coaches Billy Reid and Narcís Pèlach will join Potter at the club, while goalkeeper coach Xavi Valero will retain his role.