Julen Lopetegui has been sacked as manager of West Ham just eight months after replacing David Moyes Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked by West Ham United, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN that Graham Potter is a potential candidate to replace Lopetegui, and that West Ham are in talks with the former Brighton and Chelsea manager.

Lopetegui replaced David Moyes as head coach in May but his more progressive approach failed to translate into improved results, with the Spaniard winning just six of his 20 Premier League games in charge despite a heavy outlay on new signings in the summer.

West Ham's season has included headline wins against Manchester United and Newcastle United but also heavy defeats to Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

In a statement, West Ham said results so far this season fell below their expectations.

"The first half of the 2024-25 season has not aligned with the club's ambitions and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives," the club said.

"The Club can confirm that assistant head coach Pablo Sanz, head of performance Oscar Caro, head analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, fitness coach Borja De Alba and technical coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.

"The board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

"The process of appointing a replacement is underway."

Lopetegui arrived with a strong CV, having had stints with Spain, Real Madrid, FC Porto and Sevilla, as well as Wolves in the Premier League during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, he never won over the London Stadium crowd and has been relieved of his duties.

The 58-year-old leaves West Ham with the club 14th in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.