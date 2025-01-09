Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Juve open to signing Araújo

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal and Juventus could compete to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo, while Liverpool are keeping tabs on the situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Both Arsenal and Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

- Arsenal are prepared to challenge Juventus for the signature of Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Gunners are reported to be willing to make a move for the 25-year-old Uruguay international in the current transfer window, with hopes of persuading the Blaugrana to part ways with him with a significant offer. An approach is believed to have already been made by the Bianconeri with an initial loan deal that includes an obligation to be made permanent, and it is said that the LaLiga club are willing to part ways with Araujo if he informs them that he has no plans to sign a contract extension.

- Liverpool are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports Bild's Christian Falk. The 29-year-old is currently in the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and it looks as though the Reds are keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of a potential approach. Kimmich is yet to fully decide his future, though it is said that talks are ongoing with the Bundesliga club.

- Arsenal could face difficulty in their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports the Mirror. The Gunners are believed to be keen on the 22-year-old and could activate the £50m release clause in his current contract, but there are concerns as to whether he would be open to a move this month, while a summer move could hinge on whether he is willing to lower his expected salary demands of around £300,000-per-week. Barcelona are also reported to be interested.

- Another Serie A side has joined the race to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. Como are believed to be the latest club interested in the 27-year-old, who has recently been linked with both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils remain keen on looking to offload him as they look to remain aligned with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), but while they would consider a loan move, clubs in Europe could face some difficulty in matching his current £325,000-per-week salary.

- Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is on the radar of Real Betis and Girona, reports Nicolo Schira. It is said that both LaLiga clubs have "shown interest" in the 22-year-old regarding a potential loan deal, as uncertainty continues to surround his future. Fati has made just one start from eight total appearances across all competitions this season, and recent reports have indicated that the Blaugrana are willing to part ways with him to help improve their current financial situation.