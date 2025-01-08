Open Extended Reactions

As football evolves in the modern era, the FA Cup -- the sport's oldest competition -- remains a beacon of tradition and a trophy the Premier League giants are all desperate to lift come the end of the season.

But in a competition full of memorable moments and upsets over the years, who has emerged victorious the most times?

Ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United's third-round clash on Sunday, we take a look at the FA Cup's most successful teams.

Arsenal: 14 wins

Arsenal are the most successful side in FA Cup history having triumphed on 14 occasions. Their first trophy came after a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town in 1930, kickstarting a dominant era under Herbert Chapman. The Gunners, though, have a different legendary manager to thank for them being at the very top of this list.

Arsene Wenger masterminded half of Arsenal's FA Cup wins, with his seven starting with a double-clinching win in 1998 and ending with a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in 2017.

That turned out to be Wenger's last major trophy as Arsenal boss, but Mikel Arteta brought the trophy back to the north London in 2020, also beating Chelsea 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors clash at Wembley.

Arsenal have won the most FA Cups with 14, their last coming in 2020 after beating Chelsea behind closed doors at Wembley. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United: 13 wins

Manchester United's surprise victory over rivals Manchester City last year gave the club their 13th FA Cup trophy. Erik ten Hag was United's winning manager on that occasion, while five of their 13 were won by Sir Alex Ferguson, his first coming in 1990 and last in 2004.

United have appeared in more FA Cup finals than any other team at 22, though that also means they have the most final defeats -- nine.

Manchester United shocked rivals Manchester City to clinch their 13th FA Cup in 2023. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur: 8 wins

Liverpool may be English football's most successful team but they lag behind Arsenal and United when it comes to FA Cups with eight, with their 2022 triumph their first in 16 years. They are joined on that number by London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.

Chelsea have won seven of their eight in the last 27 years, and even reached five of six finals between 2017 and 2022. They did, however, lose three finals in a row during that period and haven't lifted the trophy since 2018.

Tottenham's FA Cup drought is much longer than that, though. Spurs, who first won the competition back in 1901 and were victorious three times in the 1960s, haven't won the FA Cup since beating Nottingham Forest in the 1991 final.

Liverpool hadn't won the FA Cup for 16 years before beating Chelsea in the 2022 final. Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Manchester City, Aston Villa: 7 wins

Manchester City haven't won as many FA Cups as you would have thought recently given their domestic domination elsewhere -- four of their seven triumphs came before 1970 -- but beating Stoke City in the 2011 Cup final did give them their first piece of silverware in 35 years, kickstarting a hugely successful era. In 2023, they won their seventh FA Cup, and Pep Guardiola's second.

Aston Villa's success in the competition dates back even further, claiming three Cups in the 1900s and three more before the end of 1920. Their last success came back in 1957, most recently reaching the final in 2015 when they were thrashed by Arsenal.

Manchester City won the FA Cup on their way to a historic treble in 2023. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers: 6 wins

Only Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have appeared in more FA Cup finals than Newcastle but they have only won the competition six times -- and not since 1955. The club, in fact, enjoyed half of their Cup successes during the 1950s. They reached back-to-back finals in 1998 and 1999, but unfortunately lost on both occasions, to Arsenal and Man United.

Blackburn, meanwhile, lifted all their trophies in a 44-year period from 1884 to 1928, last appearing in a final in 1960 when they were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United last won the FA Cup in 1955. Daily Mirror/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

Multiple FA Cup winners

5 wins: Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Wanderers

4 wins: Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United

3 wins: Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United

2 wins: Preston North End, Old Etonians, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Bury