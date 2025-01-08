Open Extended Reactions

Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor have been granted temporary playing registrations as Spain's top sports court continues to analyse Barcelona's case against LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF].

The Consejo Superior de Deportes [CSD] has ruled that Olmo and Víctor should both be available for selection until there is a definitive ruling in the case.

Olmo and Víctor were both unregistered by LaLiga on Dec. 31 after Barça missed a deadline to prove they were compliant with the league's financial fair play [FFP] rules.

LaLiga eventually confirmed Barça had shown they were able to fulfil certain FFP requirements on Jan. 3 and, therefore, had had their "spending cap extended."

However, in a joint statement with the RFEF, LaLiga added that players who have had their registrations cancelled cannot be re-registered with a club for a second time in the same season.

Dani Olmo has been granted a temporary playing registration. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Barça appealed that decision to the CSD, arguing against the interpretation of the rule, and submitted a 52-page report to the court on Tuesday with their reasoning.

A final decision from the CSD could take as long as three months, although sources don't expect it to take so long, but in the meantime the court has ruled both Olmo and Víctor can play for Barça -- though it comes too late for them to feature in Wednesday's Spanish Supercopa semifinal with Athletic Club. Should Barça win, they will be available to play in Sunday's final against Real Madrid or Mallorca.

The duo both joined Barça permanently last summer but were only registered temporarily via a rule which allows clubs to allocate up to 80% of the salary due to an injured player -- in this case Andreas Christensen -- on replacements.