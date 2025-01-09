Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal, Juve open to signing Araújo

Craig Burley explains why Arsenal still has a fighting chance in the Carabao Cup, despite their 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg. (1:59)

Arsenal and Juventus could compete to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo, while Liverpool are keeping tabs on the situation of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Both Arsenal and Juventus are interested in signing Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araújo. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

- Arsenal are prepared to challenge Juventus for the signature of Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Gunners willing to make a move for the 25-year-old Uruguay international in this transfer window, hoping to persuade the Blaugrana to part ways with a significant offer. An approach is reported to have already been made by the Bianconeri of an initial loan deal which includes an obligation to be made permanent, and the LaLiga club are willing to do a deal if he says that he has no plans to sign a contract extension.

- Liverpool are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports Bild's Christian Falk. The 29-year-old is into the final six months of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and the Reds are keeping close tabs on his situation ahead of a potential approach. Kimmich is yet to fully decide his future, though talks are ongoing with the Bundesliga club.

- Arsenal could face difficulty in their pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are keen on the 22-year-old and could activate the £50m release clause, but there are concerns as to whether he would be open to a move this month, while a summer move could hinge on his expected salary demands of around £300,000-per-week. Barcelona are also interested.

- Another Serie A side has joined the race to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. Como are interested in the 27-year-old, who is linked with both AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. The Red Devils remain keen on offloading him as they look to remain aligned with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR), and while they would consider a loan move, clubs in Europe could face some difficulty in matching his £325,000-per-week salary.

- Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is on the radar of Real Betis and Girona, reports Nicolo Schira. The LaLiga clubs have "shown interest" in the 22-year-old regarding a potential loan deal. Fati has made just one start from eight total appearances across all competitions this season, and recent reports have indicated that the Blaugrana are willing to let him leave to help improve their financial situation.

- Manchester United won't be able to afford the £60m required to sign left-back Nuno Mendes from Paris Saint-Germain until a player leaves Old Trafford. (Independent)

- Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, brother of Jude, will reject interest from reject Arsenal and Manchester United this month but seems certain to join a top club in the summer. (The Sun)

- Inter Milan will push hard to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal this month. The Ukraine international has started only two Premier League games this season. Arsenal are looking at AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez as a replacement. (The Sun)

- Manchester City's James McAtee wants to leave the club this summer in search of first-team football, with interest from Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Mainz, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart. Also linked are Brentford, Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham and suitors in Italy. (Daily Telegraph)

- Cristiano Ronaldo wants to be reunited with Manchester United star Casemiro at Al Nassr and has urged the Saudi Pro League club to table an offer. (Daily Mirror)

- Fulham, Brentford and Ipswich Town are all linked with Botafogo striker Igor Jesus, 23, who has scored 56 goals in 168 appearances and made his full Brazil debut in November. (The Sun)

- Man City are prepared to pay the full £30m asking price to beat Tottenham to the signing of Lens central defender Abdukodir Khusanov. (TeamTalk)

- Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has failed to make any impact since joining Chelsea from Leicester last summer, is a transfer target for new West Ham manager Graham Potter. (Independent)

- Crystal Palace have edged in front in the race to sign 19-year-old Millwall striker Romain Esse, who could be loaned back to the Championship club for the second half of the season. (Evening Standard)