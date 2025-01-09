Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are interested in Palmeiras centre-back Vitor Reis, sources have told ESPN.

The club are exploring the possibility of a January deal for the 18-year-old Brazilian youth international. Reis is valued at around €40 million ($41m).

It is unclear at this stage if he would immediately join Pep Guardiola's first-team if an agreement is reached with Palmeiras or whether he would be included in the senior squad at a later date.

City are also in talks with RC Lens over a deal for 20-year-old centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov. Strengthening the defence has become a priority after injuries to Rúben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Aké this season.

Sources have told ESPN that City are also stepping up their efforts to sign Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt this month.

Frankfurt, who are third in the Bundesliga table and well-placed in the Europa League, want to keep the Egypt international. They have been informed of City's interest and are expecting a formal offer in the January window.

Vitor Reis has been capped for Brazil at under-17 level. Masashi Hara - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Marmoush, who has 18 goals this season, is valued at around £50m ($61m).

City also hold an interest in Brazil midfielder Ederson, but do not believe Atalanta are willing to negotiate in January while they're in the race to win the Serie A title.