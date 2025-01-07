Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are exploring a deal to sign striker Omar Marmoush, a source has told ESPN, but accept that it will be difficult to prise him away from Eintracht Frankfurt this month.

Marmoush has caught the attention of a number of top clubs after scoring 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga games this season.

City are interested in a deal for the Egypt international who is rated at around £50 million ($62.4m) in the January window.

However, with Frankfurt third in the table behind Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen and fifth in the Europa League standings, City executives are not convinced the German club will consider losing one of their best players midway through the season.

A source has told ESPN that City are also interested in Atalanta midfielder Éderson, but face a similar situation with the Serie A side reluctant to negotiate for the Brazil international in January.

City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen his squad this month after injuries to key players including Rodri, Rúben Dias and John Stones.

Omar Marmoush has scored 13 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The club are also still looking for a replacement for Julián Álvarez, who joined Atlético Madrid in the summer. City have missed Alvarez's goals -- he scored 19 last season -- and Marmoush would take some of the responsibility off the shoulders of Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has scored 16 Premier League goals this season with City's next highest league goalscorer Josko Gvardiol on four.

City, meanwhile, are still in talks with RC Lens for 20-year-old defender Abdukodir Khusanov.