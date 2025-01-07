Transfer rumors, news: Man United's Dorgu chase gathers pace

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain have signalled their interest in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, while Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is firming as an option for Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Manchester United's pursuit of Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu is reportedly ramping up. Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Lecce's Patrick Dorgu is working his way up Manchester United's left-back shortlist, says Fabrizio Romano. The Denmark international has been scouted by United in recent months, while Napoli are also said to be keeping tabs on him. Dorgu, 20, has impressed for club and country, contributing three goals in Serie A this season. While the likes of Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are higher on United's shortlist, Dorgu's comparatively small price-tag could make him more of an attractive option.

- PSG hold a "genuine interest" in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The 27-year-old has largely been utilized as a substitute in the Premier League this season, sparking speculation in recent months that he'd be open to a transfer. However, as things stand, no official approach has been made by Les Parisiens, as the player himself would first need to force a move. According to Jacobs, Chelsea don't want Nkunku to leave the club in January, despite his lack of playing time under head coach Enzo Maresca.

- Chelsea are "exploring" the possibility of re-signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi in a bid to ease their defensive woes, The Daily Mail reports. The Blues are ready to bring in a new centre-back after Wesley Fofana was once again ruled out with a long-term injury. Guéhi, who swapped Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park back in 2021, is towards the top of Chelsea's wish-list. He wouldn't be easy to prize away from Palace, however, who would likely demand a fee of at least £70 million to let their star defender leave this month.

- Barcelona sporting director Deco met with Jhon Durán's representatives several weeks ago regarding a potential transfer, SPORT asserts. While no official negotiations took place for the Aston Villa striker, he is said to be "excited" by the prospect of one day playing for the Spanish giants. Durán is under contract at Villa until 2030 and would likely cost any potential suitors over $60m.

- Ruben Vargas will join Sevilla on a free transfer from FC Augsburg this summer, Florian Plettenberg has revealed. The Switzerland international could even be on the move in the coming weeks, with Sevilla keen to sign him early for a fee. However, there is currently no final agreement in place over a winter transfer just yet. Vargas, 26, has been at Augsburg since 2019, playing over 160 times for the Bundesliga club in all competitions.

- Two Premier League clubs want to sign Douglas Luiz from Juventus this month, Sky Sports News reports. The former Aston Villa midfielder is said to be "very open" to the idea of returning to England, having struggled with form and fitness since joining Juve last summer. The Serie A giants are reportedly considering loan plus obligation offers for Luiz, who is a Brazil international with 19 caps to his name. The two Premier League clubs in question have not been named, although Man United has been linked with a move for Luiz in the past.

- Bayern Munich continue to closely monitor Florian Wirtz ahead of a potential move in the summer, Florian Plettenberg has revealed. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is widely tipped to sign a new deal with his current club, which Bayern hope will include an exit option or a release clause of some kind after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeneß is said to be directly involved in talks with the Wirtz camp, partially due to his close relationship with the 21-year-old's father.