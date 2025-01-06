Transfer rumors, news: Spurs plot move for PSG's Kolo Muani

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing a move for unsettled Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, while Galatasaray have ruled out a January exit for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Spurs are reportedly keen to bolster their attack with PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Tottenham have discussed a move for PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani, who is expected to leave the French club this month, Ben Jacobs reports. The 26-year-old has struggled for form in Ligue 1 this season, scoring twice in 10 outings. PSG are open to letting Kolo Muani leave on loan but would prefer a permanent exit if the right opportunity is presented to them. Several clubs around Europe are reportedly interested in signing the French international, including AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Aston Villa. Spurs, meanwhile, are yet to make an official approach.

- Galatasaray are "100% convinced" that Victor Osimhen will not leave the club in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports Germany reported Florian Plettenberg. The Nigeria international, who is currently on loan at the Turkish club from Napoli, has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks. However, negotiations are yet to take place with other clubs regarding a potential winter move. Osimhen, 26, has impressed for Galatasaray this season, scoring 10 goals in 12 league games.

- Liverpool are open to offers for Darwin Núñez and could accept bids in excess of £50 million for the striker this month, Football Insider has revealed. Speculation has continued to mount over the Uruguayan's immediate future, with AC Milan and Newcastle United both being linked with moves in recent weeks. A transfer fee in the region of £50m would allow Liverpool to make back a large percentage of the sum they spent to bring him in two-and-a-half years ago. Núñez has found goals hard to come by this season, having failed to score in the Premier League since early November.

- West Ham United have drawn up a list of winter forward targets which includes Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-Chan, The Telegraph reports. The outlet also claims that Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath is of interest, as the Hammers look to provide competition for summer signing Niclas Füllkrug. While a loan move is more likely this month, a permanent signing could be made if funds can be generated through player exits.

- Promotion contenders Sheffield United are set to re-sign Ben Brereton Díaz on loan after reaching a verbal agreement with Southampton, as per TalkSPORT. The Chile international is yet to score for the Saints since joining the club last summer in a £7m deal. It is understood that any such deal would include the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season. The Blades currently sit third in the Championship.