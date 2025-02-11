Transfer rumors, news: Milan looking at keeping João Félix

Craig Burley didn't hold back on his assessment of Manchester United following their 2-1 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup. (2:17)

AC Milan are planning to keep Chelsea's João Félix on a permanent deal, while Real Madrid and Manchester United are keeping tabs on AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Marcelinho named as coach of two Brazilian clubs within 24 hours

- João Félix rejected Inter bid before joining rivals AC Milan

- Feyenoord sack Slot's successor before Champions League clash

AC Milan are eyeing a possible deal to keep Chelsea's João Félix permanently. (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- AC Milan are already planning to keep on-loan Chelsea forward João Félix permanently, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are believed to have prepared negotiations to discuss a fee with the Premier League club in June, with the 25-year-old taking little time to impress in his first two appearances while proving to be a strong fit for manager Sérgio Conceição's system.

- Manchester United and Real Madrid have added Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen to their shortlists, according to AS. Both clubs are reported to be ready to "fight" to sign the 19-year-old in the summer transfer window, with both actively looking for reinforcements at centre-back. The Red Devils are reported to have also identified West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Sporting CP defender Gonçalo Inacio as potential alternatives. Huijsen has impressed in his 18 Premier League appearances for Andoni Iraola's side so far this season.

- On-loan Juventus forward Randal Kolo Muani doesn't want to return to Paris Saint-Germain, reports Nicolo Schira. It is reported that the 26-year-old's relationship with PSG manager Luis Enrique is why he wishes to move on, with negotiations expected to take place between the Bianconeri and Parc des Princes hierarchy over a new loan deal that will include the option to be made permanent.

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is set to consider his future at the end of the season, reports Football Insider. It is reported that "showdown talks" are set to take place between the club and the 30-year-old, who will enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Etihad Stadium in the summer. Silva has previously been linked with Barcelona, and he could be moved on if he decides against signing an extension to remain with the Citizens.

- Multiple clubs remain interested in Atalanta midfielder Éderson, according to TEAMtalk. Talks are expected to take place in the coming weeks with Manchester City still keen on the 25-year-old, though they could face competition from Liverpool, who are said to have made an inquiry regarding a potential summer move. La Dea dismissed interest in Éderson over the January transfer window amid their current push for the league title in Serie A.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Sam Tighe looks at how Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen has taken the Premier League by storm this season.

If the Premier League had a Rookie of the Year award, Huijsen would be the automatic pick. For a 19-year-old to step so ably into England's top tier and play centre-back to such a level is incredible. They say it's a position that requires experience, yet Huijsen plays it superbly despite having practically none. He's a major part of what has been a brilliant Bournemouth story, confounding the natural hierarchy of the Premier League to rise into contention for the Champions League. He's tall, springy, extremely comfortable on the ball and has a lovely habit of embarking on long, loping runs forward -- similar to Barcelona's Gerard Pique, back in the day. In modern football, these are all extremely valuable traits. He's scored twice in 13 league starts, showcasing his aerial threat from corners, moved the ball cleanly and dribbled straight through opponents' pressing to break open the game. It almost defies belief that Juventus let him leave last summer for just €15m. Were he to move on from the Cherries after just a year, the conversation probably starts at three times that.

OTHER RUMORS

- Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to extend his Al Nassr contract until June 2026. Ronaldo, who turned 40 earlier this month, becomes a free agent in June but has scored 16 goals in 18 league games this season. (Ansa)

- Manchester United are eye a €40m move to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, 21, in the summer. (El Nacional)

- United could end up battling Chelsea to land former Manchester City striker Liam Delap, who is now at Ipswich. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea are keen on FC Copenhagen's 19-year-old winger Roony Bardghji, who suffered a serious knee injury last season. (TBR)

- The Blues are also monitoring Sporting CP midfielder Dario Essugo, 21, who is on loan at Las Palmas. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Arsenal will sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer for around €25m to play backup to David Raya. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle have PSV Eindhoven forward Johan Bakayoko on their radar and are readying a €40m bid. (Tuttosport)

- Chelsea are set to make a new approach to sign Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo after their proposal in January was rejected. (Football Insider)

- Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira has turned down an offer to join Palmeiras and will remain at Fulham. (ESPN Brasil)

- Newcastle United are set to win the race ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid to sign Malaga winger Antonio Cordero. (Daily Mail)

- Manchester United are monitoring the situation around Wolves forward Matheus Cunha closely. (Diario AS)

- Chelsea are lining up a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. (TEAMtalk)

- Talks between Palmeiras and Barcelona are set to take place regarding a move for forward Vitor Roque. (UOL)

- Flamengo are not prioritising a move for Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, despite reports. (Rudy Galetti)

- Newcastle are set to keep hold of right-back Kieran Trippier after turning down an initial €3m offer from Galatasaray. (Talksport)

- An offer worth €30m would be required to sign AC Milan winger Alexis Saelemakers amid interest from AS Roma. (Calciomercato)

- Al Hilal are looking for clarity over the future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, with hopes to sign him if he doesn't renew his deal at Anfield. (Ben Jacobs)

- Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain are set to discuss a permanent move for winger Marco Asensio in June. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Minnesota United have agreed a deal to sign Amiens midfielder Owen Gene. (Fabrizio Romano)