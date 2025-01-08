Open Extended Reactions

Bayern midfielder Sam Kerr is on her way to Liverpool. Vera Loitzsch - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

A groundbreaking record was set in the women's game over the summer, with total international transfer spending reaching $6.8 million from June 1 to Sept. 1 2024, according to FIFA -- almost double what was spent during the same period in 2023.

So will that momentum continue in January? Here are grades for all the major confirmed transfers in the women's game, with each listed in order of date and then highest fee.

All fees are reported unless confirmed with an asterisk.

Jan. 8

Sam Kerr

Loan

Bayern Munich: B

Liverpool: A+

Liverpool manager Matt Beard tried to sign Kerr two years ago, but has finally landed the Scotland international. Kerr, 25, not to be mistaken for namesake Australia international and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, signed for Bayern in 2023 but has struggled for game time, only making two starts so far. She has found it tough to break into Alexander Straus' star-studded lineup, so a loan is the right option for both club and player. However, Bayern fans will be concerned that any further injuries could leave options a little light.

For Liverpool, Beard admitted that they are probably getting a more advanced player following her 18-month stint with the German champions, making it a perfect signing at the right time for the Merseyside team. Beard admitted before the winter break that he had a limited budget in this window, but if this loan spell is successful they may look to make a permanent offer.

Jan. 7

Emma Watson

Loan

Man United: B

Everton: A

After suffering an ACL injury early in her Manchester United career, the Scotland international talent is set to make the most of a fresh opportunity to play. While Watson impressed in a brief appearance for United in the League Cup, she has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting XI following her recovery. With Marc Skinner's lack of rotation, a loan move makes sense for the club.

In addition to Watson's departure, United have also loaned out fellow young talent Jess Simpson to Bristol City, ensuring both players have the opportunity to gain valuable playing time and continue their development.

Everton have long been adept at leveraging the loan system to strengthen their squad, and this move is no exception. Despite the backing of the Friedkin Group, Everton's budget still lags behind that of the top clubs, but the loan market allows them to maximise their resources and reinforce a team that have struggled with injuries.

Jan. 4

Martina Fernandez

Loan

Barcelona: A

Everton: A

Not only is this a great signing for a club like Everton, who know how to get the best out of budding young talents, but it is mutually beneficial for her parent club, Barcelona.

Following comments from players like Aitana Bonmati -- explaining how Liga F needs to do more to raise the stakes and competitiveness of the league -- it is no surprise that Barcelona are starting to send handfuls of their up-and-coming youngsters to England and other top leagues to gain experience.

Fernandez, 20, is following the path to gain vital playing time and experience, making it a perfect signing for both clubs, especially Barcelona, as she would not have had the same opportunities in the B side.

Jan. 3

Olivia Holdt

Undisclosed

Rosengard: B-

Spurs: A

Rosengard are losing plenty of talent in this window, already saying goodbye to two players who helped steer them to the Swedish league. This happened to Hammarby in the summer and is a plot fall of the Damallsvenskan acting as a feeder for more established clubs in Europe.

But it's a positive move for the youngster who has started to become integrated into Denmark's national team and fills a gap in Spurs' midfield. The club have struggled to rejig the side following Grace Clinton's departure back to Man United and the losses of Maite Oroz and Kit Graham. While the former is expected to return for the second half of the season, Holdt will be a key addition as coach Robert Vilahamn looks to solidify their mid-table stance.

Jan. 1

Rebecca Knaak

Loan

Rosengard: C

Man City: A-

Man City were in engulfed in an injury crisis in the latter part of last year, losing Risa Shimizu, Lauren Hemp, Khadija "Bunny" Shaw, Naomi Layzel, Vivianne Miedema and Alex Greenwood. The side desperately need reinforcements, especially in defence with Greenwood set to be sidelined for several months. Knaak is experienced in Germany and Sweden, so will bring a level of composure, but she is uncapped for the senior national team. Despite this, she helped to steer Rosengard to the Swedish league in November and knows what it takes to win.

Despite being a defender, she netted 16 goals in 36 appearances and clearly caught the eye of City's new Head of Women's of Football, Therese Sjögran, formerly of Rosengard as a player and director. City need to rebuild if they want to keep pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table and Knaak will prove key in bolstering the back line.

Kelly Gago

Undisclosed

Nantes: B

Everton: A

Everton's budget has improved significantly after the Friedkin Group takeover, allowing them to sign Gago. The Toffees have struggled with injuries since last season, including ACL's to Aurora Galli and Inma Gabrarro. Sitting 12th in the table, they need points to avoid relegation and are especially lacking in goals, with the third-lowest tally in the league.

Gago, a 25-year-old forward with solid experience in mid-table European clubs, including 44 goals in 88 appearances for AS Saint-Étienne, is a positive signing to bolster the side. Recently called up to the France national team, she'll get a bigger platform and a more competitive league at Everton to showcase her talent.