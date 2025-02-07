FA Cup: Premier League giants prepare for fourth round tests

The FA Cup is back this weekend with the fourth round this weekend after the draw threw up some tasty matchups that raise a few intriguing questions:
Will Ruben Amorim and his struggling Manchester United keep their solid cup run going as they look to defend their FA Cup crown? Or can former United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy mastermind an upset in what's been a difficult season for Leicester City so far?
Will Liverpool prove to be an unbeatable Goliath in the path of Plymouth Argyle as the team that's bottom of the second-tier Championship hosts the team that's clear atop the Premier League?
Are League One side Leyton Orient just the opposition that a rattled Manchester City would love to face after their shellacking at the Emirates over the weekend?
Will Marcus Rashford make an immediate impact for new club Aston Villa as they face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur?
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the games:
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Key Details:
Date: Friday, Feb 7, 8 PM GMT (3 PM EST)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Referee: Michael Salisbury
How to watch:
The matches are available to watch on ITV 1, in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team News
Manchester United
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT
Luke Shaw, D, hamstring, OUT
Jonny Evans, D, discomfort, OUT
Mason Mount, M/F. strain, OUT
Leicester City
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT
Wilfred Ndidi, M, thigh, DOUBT
Expected Lineups
Manchester United
GK: Altay Bayindir
LWB: Diogo Dalot | LCB: Leny Yoro | CB: Harry Maguire | RCB: Matthijs de Ligt | RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
CM: Manuel Ugarte | CM: Bruno Fernandes
LAM: Alejandro Garnacho | CF: Joshua Zirkzee | RAM: Amad Diallo
Leicester City
GK: Mads Hermansen
LB: Victor Kristiansen | CB: Jannik Vestergaard | CB: Conor Coady | RB: James Justin
CM: Boubakary Soumaré | CM: Harry Winks
LW: Stephy Mavididi | CAM: Bilal El Khannouss | RW: Jordan Ayew
CF: Jamie Vardy
Stats:
Leicester have lost eight of their previous nine meetings against Premier League opposition
Leicester and Man United have met three times before in the FA Cup, United won 3-1 in the 1962/63 final and the '75/76 fifth round, while the Foxes won in the 2020/21 quarterfinal
Latest news and analysis:
Mainoo playing up front shows Man United's lack of options
By selecting defensive midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a center-forward in what resulted in a 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace, Amorim was making a desperate plea for somebody, somewhere, to end his team's goal-scoring nightmare.
Man United plotting major summer squad rebuild - source
Manchester United are hoping their conservative approach to the January transfer window will allow them to complete a major rebuild of the playing squad in the summer, a source has told ESPN.
Leyton Orient vs Manchester City
Key Details:
Date: Saturday, Feb 8, 12:15 PM GMT (7:15 AM EST)
Venue: Gaughan Group Stadium, London
Referee: Darren Bond
How to watch:
The matches are available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team News
Leyton Orient
Sam Howes, GK, injured, OUT
Manchester City
Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jeremy Doku, F, discomfort, DOUBT
Oscar Bobb, F, leg, DOUBT
Rodri, M, Knee, OUT
Ruben Dias, D, groin, OUT
Expected Lineups
Leyton Orient
GK: Josh Keeley
LB: Jack Currie | CB: Daniel Happe | CB: Brandon Cooper | RB: Ethan Galbraith
CM: Jordan Brown | CM: Darren Pratley
LM: Azeem Abdulai | CAM: Jamie Donley | RM: Dilan Markanday
CF: Charlie Kelman
Manchester City
GK Éderson
LB Josko Gvardiol | CB John Stones | CB Manuel Akanji | RB Matheus Nunes
DM Mateo Kovacic | DM Ilkay Gündogan
LW Omar Marmoush | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Bernardo Silva
ST Erling Haaland
Stats:
The last time Man City played Leyton Orient was in May 1966, in Division Two. Colin Bell was amongst the scorers as the game ended 2-2
Leyton are also playing a reigning English champion for the first time since March 1972, when they lost to Arsenal 0-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals
Latest news and analysis:
Man City outspend nearly all Premier League clubs in January
Premier League clubs spent approximately £370 million ($459m) in this past transfer window, with Manchester City paying out £180m ($223m), nearly as much as the other 19 top-flight teams.
Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, Feb 9, 3:00 PM GMT (10 AM EST)
Venue: Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
Referee: Sam Barrott
How to watch:
The matches are available to watch on ITV 1 in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team News
Plymouth Argyle
Brendan Galloway, D, hip, OUT
Joe Edwards, D/M, hamstring, OUT
Kornel Szucs, D/M, muscle, OUT
Liverpool
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT
Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, thigh, OUT
Expected Lineups
Plymouth Argyle
GK: Conor Hazard
CB: Maksym Talovierov | CB: Nikola Katic | CB: Julio Pleguezuelo
LM: Tymoteusz Puchacz | CM: Jordan Houghton | CM: Adam Randell | RM: Matthew Sorinola
AM: Callum Wright | AM: Mustapha Bundu
CF: Ryan Hardie
Liverpool
GK: Caoimhín Kelleher
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas | CB: Jarell Quansah | CB: Joe Gomez | RB: Conor Bradley
CM: Harvey Elliott | CM: Wataru Endo | CM: Curtis Jones
LW: Diogo Jota | CF: Darwin Núñez | RW: Federico Chiesa
Stats:
Only three times previously have the Premier League leaders (on the day of the match) been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side outside the top-flight Leeds in 2001-02, Chelsea in 2014-15 and Man City in 2017-18)
Latest news and analysis:
Arne Slot happy with Liverpool squad despite no January transfers
Slot has made just two signings since taking over: forward Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili -- who is spending this season on loan with La Liga side Valencia.
Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, Feb 9, 5:35 PM GMT (12:35 PM EST)
Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
Referee: Anthony Taylor
How to watch:
The matches are available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.
Team News
Aston Villa
Matty Cash, D, muscle, OUT
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT
Tyrone Mings, D, knee, OUT
Tottenham Hotspur
Brennan Johnson, F, thigh, OUT
Cristian Romero, D, muscle, OUT
Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT
Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT
Guglielmo Vicario, GK, ankle, OUT
James Maddison, M, calf, OUT
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT
Timo Werner, F, hamstring, OUT
Richarlison, F, muscular issue, OUT
Wilson Odobert, F, hamstring, OUT
Expected Lineups
Aston Villa
GK: Emiliano Martínez
LB: Lucas Digne | CB: Axel Disasi | CB: Ezri Konsa | RB: Andrés García
CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara | CM: John McGinn
LAM: Marcus Rashford | CF: Ollie Watkins | RAM: Morgan Rogers
Tottenham Hotspur
GK: Antonin Kinsky
LB: Djed Spence | CB: Ben Davies | CB: Archie Gray | RB: Pedro Porro
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Yves Bissouma
LW: Son Heung-Min | CF: Mathys Tel | RW: Dejan Kulusevski
Stats:
The last time Villa reached the fifth round was in 2014-15, when they reached the final and lost 4-0 to Arsenal
Latest news and analysis:
- Ruben Amorim: Marcus Rashford had to leave as he did not 'adapt'
Ruben Amorim has said Marcus Rashford had to leave Manchester United because he could not get the forward to buy into his ideas.
- Ange Postecoglou dismisses Tottenham criticism: It's 'irrelevant'
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has described external criticism of his team as "irrelevant" following their 4-1 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semifinals.