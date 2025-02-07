        <
          FA Cup: Premier League giants prepare for fourth round tests

          • ESPN
          Feb 7, 2025, 01:51 PM

          The FA Cup is back this weekend with the fourth round this weekend after the draw threw up some tasty matchups that raise a few intriguing questions:

          Will Ruben Amorim and his struggling Manchester United keep their solid cup run going as they look to defend their FA Cup crown? Or can former United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy mastermind an upset in what's been a difficult season for Leicester City so far?

          Will Liverpool prove to be an unbeatable Goliath in the path of Plymouth Argyle as the team that's bottom of the second-tier Championship hosts the team that's clear atop the Premier League?

          Are League One side Leyton Orient just the opposition that a rattled Manchester City would love to face after their shellacking at the Emirates over the weekend?

          Will Marcus Rashford make an immediate impact for new club Aston Villa as they face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur?

          Here's everything you need to know ahead of the games:

          Manchester United vs Leicester City

          Key Details:

          Date: Friday, Feb 7, 8 PM GMT (3 PM EST)

          Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

          Referee: Michael Salisbury

          How to watch:

          The matches are available to watch on ITV 1, in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team News

          Manchester United

          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT
          Luke Shaw, D, hamstring, OUT
          Jonny Evans, D, discomfort, OUT
          Mason Mount, M/F. strain, OUT

          Leicester City

          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT
          Wilfred Ndidi, M, thigh, DOUBT

          Expected Lineups

          Manchester United

          GK: Altay Bayindir
          LWB: Diogo Dalot | LCB: Leny Yoro | CB: Harry Maguire | RCB: Matthijs de Ligt | RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
          CM: Manuel Ugarte | CM: Bruno Fernandes
          LAM: Alejandro Garnacho | CF: Joshua Zirkzee | RAM: Amad Diallo

          Leicester City

          GK: Mads Hermansen
          LB: Victor Kristiansen | CB: Jannik Vestergaard | CB: Conor Coady | RB: James Justin
          CM: Boubakary Soumaré | CM: Harry Winks
          LW: Stephy Mavididi | CAM: Bilal El Khannouss | RW: Jordan Ayew
          CF: Jamie Vardy

          Stats:

          • Leicester have lost eight of their previous nine meetings against Premier League opposition

          • Leicester and Man United have met three times before in the FA Cup, United won 3-1 in the 1962/63 final and the '75/76 fifth round, while the Foxes won in the 2020/21 quarterfinal

          Latest news and analysis:

          Mainoo playing up front shows Man United's lack of options

          By selecting defensive midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a center-forward in what resulted in a 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace, Amorim was making a desperate plea for somebody, somewhere, to end his team's goal-scoring nightmare.

          Man United plotting major summer squad rebuild - source

          Manchester United are hoping their conservative approach to the January transfer window will allow them to complete a major rebuild of the playing squad in the summer, a source has told ESPN.

          Leyton Orient vs Manchester City

          Key Details:

          Date: Saturday, Feb 8, 12:15 PM GMT (7:15 AM EST)

          Venue: Gaughan Group Stadium, London

          Referee: Darren Bond

          How to watch:

          The matches are available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team News

          Leyton Orient

          Sam Howes, GK, injured, OUT

          Manchester City

          Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jeremy Doku, F, discomfort, DOUBT
          Oscar Bobb, F, leg, DOUBT
          Rodri, M, Knee, OUT
          Ruben Dias, D, groin, OUT

          Expected Lineups

          Leyton Orient

          GK: Josh Keeley
          LB: Jack Currie | CB: Daniel Happe | CB: Brandon Cooper | RB: Ethan Galbraith
          CM: Jordan Brown | CM: Darren Pratley
          LM: Azeem Abdulai | CAM: Jamie Donley | RM: Dilan Markanday
          CF: Charlie Kelman

          Manchester City

          GK Éderson
          LB Josko Gvardiol | CB John Stones | CB Manuel Akanji | RB Matheus Nunes
          DM Mateo Kovacic | DM Ilkay Gündogan
          LW Omar Marmoush | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Bernardo Silva
          ST Erling Haaland

          Stats:

          • The last time Man City played Leyton Orient was in May 1966, in Division Two. Colin Bell was amongst the scorers as the game ended 2-2

          • Leyton are also playing a reigning English champion for the first time since March 1972, when they lost to Arsenal 0-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals

          Latest news and analysis:

          Man City outspend nearly all Premier League clubs in January

          Premier League clubs spent approximately £370 million ($459m) in this past transfer window, with Manchester City paying out £180m ($223m), nearly as much as the other 19 top-flight teams.

          Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

          Key Details:

          Date: Sunday, Feb 9, 3:00 PM GMT (10 AM EST)

          Venue: Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

          Referee: Sam Barrott

          How to watch:

          The matches are available to watch on ITV 1 in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team News

          Plymouth Argyle

          Brendan Galloway, D, hip, OUT
          Joe Edwards, D/M, hamstring, OUT
          Kornel Szucs, D/M, muscle, OUT

          Liverpool

          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT
          Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, thigh, OUT

          Expected Lineups

          Plymouth Argyle

          GK: Conor Hazard
          CB: Maksym Talovierov | CB: Nikola Katic | CB: Julio Pleguezuelo
          LM: Tymoteusz Puchacz | CM: Jordan Houghton | CM: Adam Randell | RM: Matthew Sorinola
          AM: Callum Wright | AM: Mustapha Bundu
          CF: Ryan Hardie

          Liverpool

          GK: Caoimhín Kelleher
          LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas | CB: Jarell Quansah | CB: Joe Gomez | RB: Conor Bradley
          CM: Harvey Elliott | CM: Wataru Endo | CM: Curtis Jones
          LW: Diogo Jota | CF: Darwin Núñez | RW: Federico Chiesa

          Stats:

          • Only three times previously have the Premier League leaders (on the day of the match) been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side outside the top-flight Leeds in 2001-02, Chelsea in 2014-15 and Man City in 2017-18)

          Latest news and analysis:

          Arne Slot happy with Liverpool squad despite no January transfers

          Slot has made just two signings since taking over: forward Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili -- who is spending this season on loan with La Liga side Valencia.

          Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

          Key Details:

          Date: Sunday, Feb 9, 5:35 PM GMT (12:35 PM EST)

          Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

          Referee: Anthony Taylor

          How to watch:

          The matches are available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

          Team News

          Aston Villa

          Matty Cash, D, muscle, OUT
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT
          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT
          Tyrone Mings, D, knee, OUT

          Tottenham Hotspur

          Brennan Johnson, F, thigh, OUT
          Cristian Romero, D, muscle, OUT
          Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT
          Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT
          Guglielmo Vicario, GK, ankle, OUT
          James Maddison, M, calf, OUT
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT
          Timo Werner, F, hamstring, OUT
          Richarlison, F, muscular issue, OUT
          Wilson Odobert, F, hamstring, OUT

          Expected Lineups

          Aston Villa

          GK: Emiliano Martínez
          LB: Lucas Digne | CB: Axel Disasi | CB: Ezri Konsa | RB: Andrés García
          CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara | CM: John McGinn
          LAM: Marcus Rashford | CF: Ollie Watkins | RAM: Morgan Rogers

          Tottenham Hotspur

          GK: Antonin Kinsky
          LB: Djed Spence | CB: Ben Davies | CB: Archie Gray | RB: Pedro Porro
          CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Yves Bissouma
          LW: Son Heung-Min | CF: Mathys Tel | RW: Dejan Kulusevski

          Stats:

          • The last time Villa reached the fifth round was in 2014-15, when they reached the final and lost 4-0 to Arsenal

          Latest news and analysis:

          - Ruben Amorim: Marcus Rashford had to leave as he did not 'adapt'

          Ruben Amorim has said Marcus Rashford had to leave Manchester United because he could not get the forward to buy into his ideas.

          - Ange Postecoglou dismisses Tottenham criticism: It's 'irrelevant'

          Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has described external criticism of his team as "irrelevant" following their 4-1 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semifinals.