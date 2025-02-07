FA Cup: Premier League giants prepare for fourth round tests

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United will face Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Michael Regan/Getty Images

The FA Cup is back this weekend with the fourth round this weekend after the draw threw up some tasty matchups that raise a few intriguing questions:

Will Ruben Amorim and his struggling Manchester United keep their solid cup run going as they look to defend their FA Cup crown? Or can former United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy mastermind an upset in what's been a difficult season for Leicester City so far?

Will Liverpool prove to be an unbeatable Goliath in the path of Plymouth Argyle as the team that's bottom of the second-tier Championship hosts the team that's clear atop the Premier League?

Are League One side Leyton Orient just the opposition that a rattled Manchester City would love to face after their shellacking at the Emirates over the weekend?

Will Marcus Rashford make an immediate impact for new club Aston Villa as they face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the games:

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Key Details:

Date: Friday, Feb 7, 8 PM GMT (3 PM EST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Michael Salisbury

How to watch:

The matches are available to watch on ITV 1, in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team News

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT

Luke Shaw, D, hamstring, OUT

Jonny Evans, D, discomfort, OUT

Mason Mount, M/F. strain, OUT

Leicester City

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT

Wilfred Ndidi, M, thigh, DOUBT

Expected Lineups

Manchester United

GK: Altay Bayindir

LWB: Diogo Dalot | LCB: Leny Yoro | CB: Harry Maguire | RCB: Matthijs de Ligt | RWB: Noussair Mazraoui

CM: Manuel Ugarte | CM: Bruno Fernandes

LAM: Alejandro Garnacho | CF: Joshua Zirkzee | RAM: Amad Diallo

Leicester City

GK: Mads Hermansen

LB: Victor Kristiansen | CB: Jannik Vestergaard | CB: Conor Coady | RB: James Justin

CM: Boubakary Soumaré | CM: Harry Winks

LW: Stephy Mavididi | CAM: Bilal El Khannouss | RW: Jordan Ayew

CF: Jamie Vardy

Stats:

Leicester have lost eight of their previous nine meetings against Premier League opposition

Leicester and Man United have met three times before in the FA Cup, United won 3-1 in the 1962/63 final and the '75/76 fifth round, while the Foxes won in the 2020/21 quarterfinal

Latest news and analysis:

Mainoo playing up front shows Man United's lack of options

By selecting defensive midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a center-forward in what resulted in a 2-0 home defeat against Crystal Palace, Amorim was making a desperate plea for somebody, somewhere, to end his team's goal-scoring nightmare.

Man United plotting major summer squad rebuild - source

Manchester United are hoping their conservative approach to the January transfer window will allow them to complete a major rebuild of the playing squad in the summer, a source has told ESPN.

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City

Omar Marmoush has been impressive since joining Manchester City in January. Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Feb 8, 12:15 PM GMT (7:15 AM EST)

Venue: Gaughan Group Stadium, London

Referee: Darren Bond

How to watch:

The matches are available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team News

Leyton Orient

Sam Howes, GK, injured, OUT

Manchester City

Nathan Aké, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jeremy Doku, F, discomfort, DOUBT

Oscar Bobb, F, leg, DOUBT

Rodri, M, Knee, OUT

Ruben Dias, D, groin, OUT

Expected Lineups

Leyton Orient

GK: Josh Keeley

LB: Jack Currie | CB: Daniel Happe | CB: Brandon Cooper | RB: Ethan Galbraith

CM: Jordan Brown | CM: Darren Pratley

LM: Azeem Abdulai | CAM: Jamie Donley | RM: Dilan Markanday

CF: Charlie Kelman

Manchester City

GK Éderson

LB Josko Gvardiol | CB John Stones | CB Manuel Akanji | RB Matheus Nunes

DM Mateo Kovacic | DM Ilkay Gündogan

LW Omar Marmoush | AM Kevin De Bruyne | RW Bernardo Silva

ST Erling Haaland

Stats:

The last time Man City played Leyton Orient was in May 1966, in Division Two. Colin Bell was amongst the scorers as the game ended 2-2

Leyton are also playing a reigning English champion for the first time since March 1972, when they lost to Arsenal 0-1 in the FA Cup quarterfinals

Latest news and analysis:

Man City outspend nearly all Premier League clubs in January

Premier League clubs spent approximately £370 million ($459m) in this past transfer window, with Manchester City paying out £180m ($223m), nearly as much as the other 19 top-flight teams.

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Arne Slot's Liverpool are still on course to win an unprecedented quadruple. Getty

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Feb 9, 3:00 PM GMT (10 AM EST)

Venue: Home Park Stadium, Plymouth

Referee: Sam Barrott

How to watch:

The matches are available to watch on ITV 1 in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team News

Plymouth Argyle

Brendan Galloway, D, hip, OUT

Joe Edwards, D/M, hamstring, OUT

Kornel Szucs, D/M, muscle, OUT

Liverpool

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT

Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, thigh, OUT

Expected Lineups

Plymouth Argyle

GK: Conor Hazard

CB: Maksym Talovierov | CB: Nikola Katic | CB: Julio Pleguezuelo

LM: Tymoteusz Puchacz | CM: Jordan Houghton | CM: Adam Randell | RM: Matthew Sorinola

AM: Callum Wright | AM: Mustapha Bundu

CF: Ryan Hardie

Liverpool

GK: Caoimhín Kelleher

LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas | CB: Jarell Quansah | CB: Joe Gomez | RB: Conor Bradley

CM: Harvey Elliott | CM: Wataru Endo | CM: Curtis Jones

LW: Diogo Jota | CF: Darwin Núñez | RW: Federico Chiesa

Stats:

Only three times previously have the Premier League leaders (on the day of the match) been eliminated from the FA Cup by a side outside the top-flight Leeds in 2001-02, Chelsea in 2014-15 and Man City in 2017-18)

Latest news and analysis:

Arne Slot happy with Liverpool squad despite no January transfers

Slot has made just two signings since taking over: forward Federico Chiesa and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili -- who is spending this season on loan with La Liga side Valencia.

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United. Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Feb 9, 5:35 PM GMT (12:35 PM EST)

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

Referee: Anthony Taylor

How to watch:

The matches are available to watch on BBC One in the UK and on ESPN in the United States. You can also follow live updates on ESPN.

Team News

Aston Villa

Matty Cash, D, muscle, OUT

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT

Tyrone Mings, D, knee, OUT

Tottenham Hotspur

Brennan Johnson, F, thigh, OUT

Cristian Romero, D, muscle, OUT

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F, knee, OUT

Guglielmo Vicario, GK, ankle, OUT

James Maddison, M, calf, OUT

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT

Timo Werner, F, hamstring, OUT

Richarlison, F, muscular issue, OUT

Wilson Odobert, F, hamstring, OUT

Expected Lineups

Aston Villa

GK: Emiliano Martínez

LB: Lucas Digne | CB: Axel Disasi | CB: Ezri Konsa | RB: Andrés García

CM: Youri Tielemans | CM: Boubacar Kamara | CM: John McGinn

LAM: Marcus Rashford | CF: Ollie Watkins | RAM: Morgan Rogers

Tottenham Hotspur

GK: Antonin Kinsky

LB: Djed Spence | CB: Ben Davies | CB: Archie Gray | RB: Pedro Porro

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Yves Bissouma

LW: Son Heung-Min | CF: Mathys Tel | RW: Dejan Kulusevski

Stats:

The last time Villa reached the fifth round was in 2014-15, when they reached the final and lost 4-0 to Arsenal

Latest news and analysis:

- Ruben Amorim: Marcus Rashford had to leave as he did not 'adapt'

Ruben Amorim has said Marcus Rashford had to leave Manchester United because he could not get the forward to buy into his ideas.

- Ange Postecoglou dismisses Tottenham criticism: It's 'irrelevant'

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has described external criticism of his team as "irrelevant" following their 4-1 aggregate defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semifinals.