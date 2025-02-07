Mark Ogden discusses Arsenal not bringing in a striker during this transfer window and why they may regret it. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid will make a move for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba when the transfer window reopens in the summer, while the release clause for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been revealed. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Fulham re-sign Willian six months after exit

- Man United boss Amorim admits job is on the line

- Galatasaray keen to sign Newcastle's Trippier - source

- Manna: Garnacho demands were too much for Napoli

Could Real Madrid really make a move to sign William Saliba from Arsenal? Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal should be bracing themselves for renewed interest in defender William Saliba, according to RMC Sport. Friday's report states that Real Madrid have made the 23-year-old their "absolute priority" to strengthen the defence. Arsenal, however, have no interest in allowing the France international leave and will quote a "dissuasive price" for his services. It adds that if Saliba is to leave, he would become the most expensive defender in history. Harry Maguire still holds that record after his £78.3 million move from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019.

- Offers for Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović will be considered in the summer, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that the Bianconeri are looking for a proposal worth over €50m for the 25-year-old, and they believe there could be interest in his signature from both the Premier League and Saudi Arabia. The club are also pleased with the start that on-loan forward Randal Kolo Muani has made while on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and they are expected to explore a permanent deal at the next opportunity.

- The release clause in the new contract of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is worth £62m, according to the Daily Mail. Multiple clubs are tracking the 25-year-old following a run of impressive performances this season, and it is said there are "no restrictions" on which teams can activate the clause when it becomes active in the summer. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are among those watching, but more clubs are expected to join the chase with no negotiation required over a transfer fee.

- Talks over a new contract between Barcelona and the representatives of midfielder Frenkie De Jong are set to recommence, reports Sport. The 27-year-old is reported to be keen to stay at Camp Nou, where he feels that he has the trust of manager Hansi Flick, and there is now more optimism that the Netherlands international could be the next key Blaugrana star to extend his stay there. He has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

- Newcastle United are planning to ward off suitors for Bruno Guimarães by signing him to a new contract amid interest from Barcelona and Manchester City, reports Teamtalk. The 27-year-old is believed to be high up on the Blaugrana's shortlist ahead of a potential summer move, but manager Eddie Howe is keen to ensure he stays at St. James' Park, with talks already underway.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland gives his take on the summer chase for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi.

Martin Zubimendi's is set to be one of the names of this summer's transfer window, just as it was last summer, when he ended up dramatically turning down a move to Liverpool to stay with hometown club, Real Sociedad. There are few players more in-demand than the deep-lying Basque midfielder. Most recently, ESPN reported that Arsenal were leading the race to sign the Spain international, after moving ahead of Liverpool, while Manchester City were also linked with a January move. Zubimendi switching clubs mid-season was always unlikely -- having just committed his future to La Real months earlier, he was never going to move on so fast -- but this summer, it's a different story. The playmaker loves life in San Sebastián (who wouldn't?) but La Real are having a somewhat underwhelming season, 11th in LaLiga, and at 26, Zubimendi needs to be playing at the highest level. Reports of Real Madrid's interest are no surprise. Madrid have missed the retired Toni Kroos this season, with the team's performances highlighting the fact that for all their midfield talent -- Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga et al -- they could still do with one more player in the position. And Zubimendi's skillset -- especially his range of passing and creativity -- is just what Madrid are lacking. In recent weeks it's been Dani Ceballos who's filled that position alongside Valverde in a double pivot, and he's done well, but it's hard not to see Zubimendi as a significant upgrade. Would Zubimendi favour a move to the Bernabéu over the Emirates or the Etihad? We don't yet know. The Premier League is an attractive, and lucrative, destination right now. Arsenal have a persuasive, Basque coach in Mikel Arteta, as well as two of Zubimendi's former midfield teammates at La Real in Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino. But there are very, very few Spanish players who turn down Madrid when given the chance.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United target Nuno Mendes has agreed a new five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, still has eyes on a summer move to Manchester United. (Christian Falk)

- Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Both sides are to continue sending scouts to watch the 21-year-old, while Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his situation. (TeamTalk)

- AC Milan are preparing to make a move to sign Tammy Abraham from AS Roma permanently. The former Chelsea striker, who is on loan, scored twice for Milan against Roma this week in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia. (Calciomercato)

- AC Milan are already looking at ways to extend the stay of Chelsea loanee Joao Felix after he scored on his debut against Roma. It will cost €8m-€10m to loan Felix for 2025-26, while an option to make the deal permanent could be added for around €30-€35m.(Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Samuele Ricci considers AC Milan as the No. 1 destination should he leave Torino in the summer. The 23-year-old midfielder recently extended his contract, but that will only serve to preserve his transfer value. (Calciomercato)

- Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is likely to leave Chelsea in the summer, and the west London club will lower the price they were asking for in the winter window. Everton and West Ham were interested in a loan move for the former Leicester City midfielder, with an option to make it permanent, but were put off by the terms. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on his contract status: "What the future brings, at the moment, I've got no idea. So anyone who says they know it, they are absolutely wrong." (Sky Sports)

- The Premier League will discuss cutting the January transfer window down to two weeks and closing the summer window before the season kicks off. (Daily Telegraph)

- Manchester United gave Lecce a "now or never" ultimatum when they moved to sign Patrick Dorgu last month. (The Sun)

- The agent of Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has revealed that Manchester City were indeed interested in signing him last month. Reports in Italy claimed city were considering a bid of around €65m for the Italy international. (Kiss Kiss Napoli)

- Galatasaray are in talks to sign Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez. The 21-year-old reportedly turned down an offer to join Everton on loan, but the Turkish window remains open until Tuesday. (Estadio Deportivo)

- Real Madrid are also exploring a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. (The Athletic)

- Contract talks have been planned between Juventus and Weston McKennie. (Tuttosport)

- Free-agent midfielder Paul Pogba would prefer to remain in Europe despite interest from Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan have Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva on their radar. (Calciomercato)

- Free agent forward Lucas Perez has turned down a move to PSV Eindhoven. (MARCA)

- Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes has signed a new five-year contract at the Parc des Princes. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Galatasaray have approached to sign Lyon midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (Foot Mercato)

- Beşiktaş are keeping tabs on Lazio full-back Luca Pellegrini. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Everton maintain interest in West Brom winger Tom Fellows and plan to make a move for him in the summer. (Football Insider)