Manchester City will face Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinal with Arsenal drawn to face Real Madrid.

The draw means the Women's Super League (WSL) pair will face off four times in the span of 12 days.First in the League Cup final on March 15 before playing again on March 23 in the league, with the Champions League quarterfinals scheduled for March 18-19 and March 26-27.

Chelsea are unbeaten this season under former Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor, who took the helm in the summer. Chelsea won all six of their group stage games to top their group with Real Madrid in second.

Chelsea are top of the WSL with 37 points while City trail 12 points behind in fourth place.

City have been out of form this season, suffering four losses in their last eight games, but beat Barcelona in the opening game of the Champions League group stage.

Arsenal failed to make it past qualifying in Europe last season but reached the semifinals the season before.

In their opening group game, they suffered a bruising 5-2 loss to Bayern Munich which sparked the exit of former boss Jonas Eidevall. They then went unbeaten in the following five matches under Renee Slegers.

Reigning champions Barcelona -- who beat Lyon in last year's final in Bilbao -- will face 2023 runners-up Wolfsburg, with Bayern Munich facing Lyon.

The winner of the tie between Chelsea and Man City would face the quarterfinal winner of Wolfsburg's clash with Barcelona.

If both are successful, Chelsea and Barcelona would meet in the semifinal for a third consecutive season. The semifinals are set to take place between April 19-20 and April 26-27.

The final is set for the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 24.

Quarterfinal draw:

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs. Lyon