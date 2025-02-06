Manchester City striker Khadija "Bunny" Shaw withdrew from Gareth Taylor's squad for Thursday's 2-1 League Cup semifinal win over Arsenal after facing racist and misogynistic abuse over the weekend.

Shaw ruled herself out of the midweek clash for her mental well-being, and City have stated they are giving their full support for the striker after condemning the "disgusting treatment" she endured following the team's 4-3 defeat to Arsenal at the Joie Stadium in the Women's Super League (WSL).

Following their defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, Man City reported the abuse directed towards the Jamaica international to the police.

"Manchester City were appalled to learn that Khadija "Bunny" Shaw was subjected to racist and misogynistic abuse following Sunday's fixture," a statement from the club read.

"Discrimination of any kind, either in stadiums or online, will not be tolerated and has absolutely no place inside or outside the game.

Bunny Shaw was subjected to misogynistic and racist abuse following Manchester City's defeat to Arsenal on Sunday. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

"Bunny has decided not to share the messages publicly so as not to give the oxygen of publicity to the vile individuals who sent them. The content has been shared with the authorities. An investigation will follow, and the club offers our full support to Bunny following the disgusting treatment she's received."

Shaw came off the bench in Sunday's clash in the 66th minute following a period of time on the sidelines due to an injury. She has scored 86 goals in 100 appearances for the side.

A statement from the WPLL, who manage the WSL, released on Wednesday said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the incidents that occurred over the weekend relating to Khadija "Bunny" Shaw and Millie Bright [who was also subjected to abuse following Chelsea's game at the weekend].

"Players, coaches and officials should be able to do their job without being subjected to abuse, either in person or online, and there is no place for it within women's football or wider society.

"We are speaking to both clubs and offering any support they might need."

The match was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. GMT but was initially delayed to 7. 15 p.m. GMT due to a "disruption affecting the arrival of the required medical services", a post on X from the hosts read.

Further confirmation was given that kick-off would take place at 7.30 p.m. following the arrival of medical services.

City will face Chelsea in March after the west London club booked their place in the final on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over West Ham.