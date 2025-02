Open Extended Reactions

Marcelo's last game for Real Madrid was the 2022 Champions League final in which Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo has announced his retirement in a video posted to social media on Thursday.

The left-back enjoyed one of football's most successful careers in terms of trophy hauls, picking up five Champions League titles and six LaLiga triumphs in a career that spanned 19 years.