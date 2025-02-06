Transfer rumors, news: West Ham to offer Højlund escape from Man United

Mark Ogden breaks down Manchester United's moves at the winter transfer window and what it means for the club moving forward. (2:11)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Marc Guéhi, while West Ham United have added Rasmus Højlund to their list of summer transfer targets. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- City must omit new signing for UCL knockouts

- Galatasaray keen to sign Newcastle's Trippier - source

- Manna: Garnacho demands were too much for Napoli

- Manchester United's Rasmus Højlund is on West Ham's striker shortlist should they fail to make Evan Ferguson's loan permanent, TEAMtalk reports. The East London club are keen to bolster their attacking options, with question marks remaining over the long-term fitness of Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug. As such, they could turn their attention to Højlund, who has failed to make the centre-forward position his own at Old Trafford since signing for £64m. According to the report, United would consider sanctioning the 22-year-old's exit if their £40m asking price is met.

- Liverpool have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi this summer, according to Football Insider. The England international was the subject of strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea last month, with the former even lodging an official £70m bid. While Spurs' offer was rejected, it is widely expected that Guéhi will leave South London in the summer, although his eventual destination could end up being one of the talking points of the window. With his Palace contract expiring in 2026, the report suggests that Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United will be vying for his signature.

- Clubs in Brazil are interested in Al Ahli forward Roberto Firmino, reports UOL. The 33-year-old is believed to have decided to stay in the Saudi Pro League in the recent transfer window despite reported interest from both Palmeiras and Flamengo, but he is expected to evaluate his options and make a final decision at the end of the season. Firmino scored his fifth goal of the season on Monday in the 3-1 victory over Al Sadd.

- Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Bayern Munich left-back Adam Aznou, reports Sport. Currently on loan at Real Valladolid, the Blaugrana believe the 18-year-old could be a strong back-up defensive option to Alejandro Balde without requiring a significant fee to acquire. The Camp Nou hierarchy also believe that their chances of landing him could have increased after Canada international Alphonso Davies recently signed a contract extension at the Allianz Arena.

- Chelsea are open to moving on midfielder Andrey Santos permanently, reports Teamtalk. The 20-year-old is believed to be on the radar of multiple clubs following impressive performances on loan at Strasbourg, but now in his third loan spell since arriving at Stamford Bridge, he wants to be assured of a key role in the side if he is to remain there when he returns in the summer. Santos joined the Blues from Vasco da Gama for a fee of £18m in January 2023.

- Fulham have confirmed the return of Brazil winger Willian, 36, until the end of the 2024-25 season, subject to international clearance. Read

- Galatasaray have signed Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina for a fee of around £2m.

- FC Cincinnati have confirmed that midfielder Alvaro Barreal has joined Santos on loan through 2025. The deal includes a conditional obligation to be made permanent based on performance.

- Former Manchester City manager Mark Hughes has been appointed head coach of Carlisle United.

ESPN's Beth Lindop explores why Liverpool might be interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi.

It's no secret that Liverpool need to sign a defender in the summer. Upgrading at left-back is the club's biggest priority but, considering they haven't made a senior addition at centre-back since Ibrahima Konaté's arrival in 2021, there is an argument that they need to freshen up in that department too, particularly considering the patchy injury records of Konate and Joe Gomez. Then there is the small matter of Virgil van Dijk's future to consider. There remains an expectation that the Netherlands international will pen a new deal at Anfield but, if that doesn't happen, Liverpool will certainly need to bring in another elite centre-back if he departs on a free transfer in the summer. Like Van Dijk, Guehi is a right-footed defender who primarily plays on the left side of defence, so would be a good fit. Indeed, should Van Dijk leave, a move for the Crystal Palace man would make sense. At 24, Guehi already has plenty of senior experience, both on the domestic and international stage. Considering he is out of contract in 2026, Palace will not be in a particularly strong negotiating position this summer, though there is likely to be stern competition for his signature at around £70m.

- Liverpool want a new midfielder and are looking at a €35m deal with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, while Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller is a backup option. (Caught Offside)

- Arsenal are looking to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, 23, in the summer. (Athletic)

- Manchester United tried to sign Douglas Luiz on loan from Juventus in the closing hours of the window, but their approach was rebuffed after the Serie A club saw Nicolò Fagioli move to Fiorentina. (Tuttosport)

- Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle are among a host of clubs monitoring Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. (TBR)

- AC Milan's technical director Geoffrey Moncada has not ruled out the possibility that Chelsea loanee Joao Felix could stay at the club beyond this summer. (Sport Mediaset)

- Real Zaragoza, Rayo Vallecano and Sheffield Wednesday made approaches to sign Manchester City defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey on loan in January, but the club rejected them all. (Fabrizio Romano)

- LA Galaxy have agreed a deal to acquire Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramírez. While Colombian league leaders América de Cali pushed hard to try and land the 33-year-old, he has now opted to join Galaxy. Ramirez, a United States international, has played 53 times in MLS for the Crew, scoring 13 times. (Tom Bogert)

- Atalanta winger Juan Cuadrado is attracting interest from Mexican side León. The 35-year-old, who previously enjoyed spells with Chelsea and Juventus, has played just 11 times this season in Serie A. With this in mind, León are seriously considering a move for Cuadrado, who has been capped 116 times by Colombia. (Matteo Moretto)

- Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, 32, is set to move to Portuguese side Boavista on a free transfer. (L'Équipe)

- Manchester United sent scouts to watch Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg ahead of a potential summer bid. (TalkSPORT)

- Juventus are lining up a move for Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko in the summer. (Calciomercato)

- Chelsea's search for new players didn't yield much in the recent window, but the club reportedly failed in a late attempt to swoop Tottenham's loan signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel. (L'Equipe)

- RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is the top target for Arsenal in the summer. (The Independent)

- Talks between River Plate and Athletico Paranaense over a deal for defender Lucas Esquivel have stalled, with the Brasileirão side unsure if they want to move him on. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier is unhappy at the club blocking his move to Galatasaray. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester United had a loan offer for Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz turned down in January. (Nicolo Schira)

- Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric wants to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. (Diario AS)