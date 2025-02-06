Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Arsenal's squad management after recent injuries and the impact on the team. (1:47)

Bukayo Saka and Ben White travelled with the Arsenal squad on Thursday for the Premier League club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

Afforded a mid-season break in the schedule after being knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United, Mikel Arteta's squad have flown to Dubai before their next match on Feb.15 against Leicester City, with first-team players joined by several academy products.

Departing for Dubai



📸 Check out the photos of our Gunners heading for a one-week training camp👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 6, 2025

Saka has been recovering from a hamstring injury, which he required surgery for, since the end of December and Arteta has been coy about his comeback thus far.

But the England international, 23, was spotted with the touring party along with White, 27, who has been absent since undergoing a procedure on his knee in November.

The defender's inclusion is less of a surprise, with Arteta recently stating he would likely be fit again after the break.

Gabriel Martinelli, who is set for a scan on his hamstring after hobbling off in the defeat to Newcastle United on Thursday, was also pictured with the group.

The north London side are using the same facilities as they did last year in Dubai for the training camp.