Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has called upon his teammates to "stay humble" after they beat Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semifinals.

Gordon scored the second goal in Wednesday's 2-0 second-leg victory at St. James' Park that secured Newcastle's passage to the Wembley Stadium showpiece on March 16 after Jacob Murphy had netted the opener.

"It is important for us to stay humble now," Gordon told Sky Sports. "[The final] will be a big occasion but it's so far away. It feels amazing. A proper team performance and we got the win."

Gordon's second-half goal came as a result of ferocious pressing that saw centre-half Fabian Schär poke the ball away from Declan Rice on the edge of Arsenal's penalty box after David Raya's goal-kick.

Anthony Gordon's goal sealed Newcastle's passage to the Carabao Cup final. Stu Forster/Getty Images

"Our fans are never in question, they make it so difficult for the opposition and we did it the right way," Gordon added. "We had a game plan we thought would work. Everyone knows we press."

Eddie Howe also discussed the aggressive approach with Sky Sports after the win.

"We wanted to get pressure on them [William Saliba and Gabriel] and in order to do that we had to get bodies in the right areas and press high -- that is how we decided to do it," he said.

"We were playing against elite players and one mistake can make things difficult. We had to be ourselves, be front foot."

Up next for Howe's team is a trip to Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Saturday.