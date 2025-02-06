Open Extended Reactions

Rafael Louzan can continue as the Spanish Football Federation's president after being cleared by the country's highest court. Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rafael Louzan's seven-year ban from holding public office has been overturned by the country's Supreme Court on Thursday.

A provincial court had in 2022 ruled against Louzan for misconduct during his tenure as president of the Pontevedra Provincial Council.

Louzan appealed to the Supreme Court which allowed him to run in the RFEF presidential election in December 2024.

According to Thursday's ruling by the Supreme Court, there was no corrupt practice when Louzan granted an €86,311 ($89,415) subsidy for the renovation of a soccer field in Moraña in Pontevedra.

Louzan, 57, was elected president on Dec. 16, 2024 for a term of four years.

Luis Rubiales, Spain's former football federation president, is on trial in Spain for the unsolicited kiss on player Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales is accused of sexual assault and coercion over the incident in 2023. He denies those charges.