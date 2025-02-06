Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City knocked holders Arsenal out of the League Cup after a 2-1 win at Meadow Park, securing their place in the final in Derby in March.

In-form Mary Fowler was pivotal for the visitors, who netted twice to ensure City still have a chance of clinching silverware after four losses in their last seven games saw them fall out of the Women's Super Leauge (WSL) title race.

Fowler secured the opener in the 26th minute after former Gunner Vivianne Miedema won the ball back and made the run to set up the strike. It was City's second shot of the evening, and the Australia forward made no mistake of finding the back of the net shortly after, but Fowler was adjudged to be in an offside position.

The momentum was in City's favour, with two clear chances just before the break. Arsenal had opportunities to level and almost did just before half-time if it was not for Kerstin Casparij making a vital interception to foil Frida Maanum.

Mary Fowler scored a brace as Manchester City set up a meeting with Chelsea in the League Cup final. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal were awarded a contentious penalty in the 58th minute after Rebecca Knaak brought down Stina Blackstenius. Mariona Caldentey converted easily, but it was almost canceled out with City being given a penalty at the other end moments later. Daphne van Domselaar was able to prevent Fowler from the spot, keeping the sides locked level.

Both sides had chances in the final phase of the evening, but Fowler, securing her 10th goal this season, rolled in a 94th-minute winner from the edge of the area to book City's place in their first League Cup final since 2021-22. They won the competition that year but have not featured in a final since.

Khadija "Bunny" Shaw withdrew from the tie after suffering "disgusting" racist and misogynistic abuse on social media following City's 4-3 loss to Arsenal in the Women's Super League last weekend. Man City reported the abuse to the police and are fully supporting the Jamaican international.

Arsenal, the reigning title holders, have won the past two editions of the tournament, beating Chelsea both times, but Manchester City will face the reigning WSL champions and league leaders, who defeated West Ham to secure their place at Pride Park in the Derby on March 15 in the final.