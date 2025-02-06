Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates - Kick off time, team news, how to watch

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Orlando Pirates to Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday February 8, in what is effectively a South African Premiership title race six-pointer.
Sundowns beat second-placed Pirates to the league title by a whopping 23 points last season, but in 2024-25, the Buccaneers have closed the gap. They currently trail table-topping Sundowns by six points with a game in hand.
Masandawana have struggled against Orlando Pirates recently. Their last three encounters have featured two cup ties which have gone the way of the Buccaneers (in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup) and draw in last season's Betway Premiership.
The teams have yet to face each other this season. This game and the reverse fixture hosted by Pirates will go a long way in deciding the title race, as it is abundantly clear that there are only two teams in it.
Key details:
Date: Saturday, Feb 8 at 3:30 PM CAT (1:30 PM GMT, 8:30 AM ET)
Venue: Loftus Versfeld
How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport
Team news:
Monnapule Saleng has been largely out of the fold at Pirates amid exit rumours, but with Mohau Nkota having missed the SuperSport United game with a knock sustained in the Soweto Derby, Pirates need cover out wide.
Deon Hotto is capable of playing on the wing if not left-back, as he proved against Sekhukhune United, scoring in a 2-1 win. Nkota may yet be fit to start, but besides any niggles, he also did not have his best game against Chiefs.
Olisa Ndah, Zakhele Lepasa, Goodman Mosele and Thabiso Monyane have all missed recent games through injury. Meanwhile, the likes of Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala have seen their seasons hampered by injury for Sundowns.
Expected lineups:
Mamelodi Sundowns
LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Malibongwe Khoza | CB Grant Kekana | RB Zuko Mdunyelwa
CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Jayden Adams
LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Peter Shalulile | RW Lucas Ribeiro Costa
Orlando Pirates
GK Sipho Chaine
LB Paseka Mako | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Thabiso Sesane | RB Deano van Rooyen
CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula
LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick Maswanganyi | RW Deon Hotto
Stats:
Mamelodi Sundowns are winless in their last three games against Orlando Pirates in all competitions.
Mamelodi Sundowns have won their last three games by three or more goals, scoring 12 in total and conceding two.
Between them, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have only conceded a combined total of 11 goals this Premiership season, with Sundowns shipping five and Pirates six.
Mamelodi Sundowns have won the last seven Premiership titles, with Orlando Pirates finishing as runners-up in four of those seasons.