Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates - Kick off time, team news, how to watch

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Orlando Pirates to Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday February 8, in what is effectively a South African Premiership title race six-pointer.

Sundowns beat second-placed Pirates to the league title by a whopping 23 points last season, but in 2024-25, the Buccaneers have closed the gap. They currently trail table-topping Sundowns by six points with a game in hand.

Masandawana have struggled against Orlando Pirates recently. Their last three encounters have featured two cup ties which have gone the way of the Buccaneers (in the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup) and draw in last season's Betway Premiership.

The teams have yet to face each other this season. This game and the reverse fixture hosted by Pirates will go a long way in deciding the title race, as it is abundantly clear that there are only two teams in it.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, Feb 8 at 3:30 PM CAT (1:30 PM GMT, 8:30 AM ET)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns last faced each other in the PSL in February 2024, which ended in a 1-1 draw. But overall, Sundowns have won 16 of their 30 meetings over the years. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Team news:

Monnapule Saleng has been largely out of the fold at Pirates amid exit rumours, but with Mohau Nkota having missed the SuperSport United game with a knock sustained in the Soweto Derby, Pirates need cover out wide.

Deon Hotto is capable of playing on the wing if not left-back, as he proved against Sekhukhune United, scoring in a 2-1 win. Nkota may yet be fit to start, but besides any niggles, he also did not have his best game against Chiefs.

Olisa Ndah, Zakhele Lepasa, Goodman Mosele and Thabiso Monyane have all missed recent games through injury. Meanwhile, the likes of Themba Zwane, Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala have seen their seasons hampered by injury for Sundowns.

Expected lineups:

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Malibongwe Khoza | CB Grant Kekana | RB Zuko Mdunyelwa

CM Marcelo Allende | CM Teboho Mokoena | CM Jayden Adams

LW Tashreeq Matthews | ST Peter Shalulile | RW Lucas Ribeiro Costa

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Paseka Mako | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Thabiso Sesane | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick Maswanganyi | RW Deon Hotto

ST Tshegofatso Mabasa

Stats:

Mamelodi Sundowns are winless in their last three games against Orlando Pirates in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won their last three games by three or more goals, scoring 12 in total and conceding two.

Between them, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have only conceded a combined total of 11 goals this Premiership season, with Sundowns shipping five and Pirates six.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the last seven Premiership titles, with Orlando Pirates finishing as runners-up in four of those seasons.