NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand ahead of the trade deadline

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline (Thursday, 3 p.m. ET) is one day away, and the landscape of the NBA has already been shaken after a blockbuster deal Saturday that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

The biggest question remains: What will happen with disgruntled superstar Jimmy Butler? We've been keeping track of all the trade deadline buzz, as well as breaking down each deal that has already happen.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder have held steady at the top of their respective conferences and our power rankings. While others, such as the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers, have picked up some second-half season steam -- looking to prove themselves before the postseason.

Will the Golden State Warriors find their superstar to pair along Stephen Curry before the trade deadline? Which teams are looking to make a big splash before Thursday afternoon, and which will only make perimeter moves?

Here's where all 30 teams land in this week's power rankings on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 30 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 13 | Nov. 20 | Nov. 27 | Dec. 4 | Dec. 11 | Dec. 18 | Dec. 25 | Jan. 1 | Jan. 8 | Jan. 15 | Jan. 22 | Jan. 29

Reigning 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.3 points this season, as the Boston Celtics hold steady at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings. ESPN

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTA | WAS

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 40-10

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ DET (Feb. 5), @ WAS (Feb. 7), vs. MIN (Feb. 10)

Cleveland bounced back from a three-game losing streak in a forceful fashion, reeling off four straight wins -- outscoring opponents by 104 points in the stretch. In Sunday's rout of the Mavericks, Sam Merrill led the team with 27 points, becoming the seventh different Cav to be the high scorer for the team this season. On a team with three All-Stars, that's saying something. -- Dave McMenamin

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 39-9

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. PHX (Feb. 5), vs. TOR (Feb. 7), @ MEM (Feb. 8), vs. NO (Feb. 10)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring in bunches like never before. He had the first two 50-point performances of his career over a four-game span in late January. He has scored at least 30 points in the first half of two of the past three games, including Monday's rout of the Bucks, when Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points in only 22 minutes. He has scored at least 25 points in the first half three times since Jan. 16, matching Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell for the most times this season, according to ESPN Research. -- Tim MacMahon

3. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 36-15

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. DAL (Feb. 6), @ NYK (Feb. 8), @ MIA (Feb. 10)

Don't expect any drastic changes in Boston before Thursday. It's fair to wonder if anything is possible after the Mavs-Lakers megadeal, but the defending champions will likely be making tweaks -- if anything at all -- to their roster between now and the deadline. -- Tim Bontemps

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Editor's Picks 'Unfathomable': How this stunning Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade came together Ramona Shelburne and Tim MacMahon

These four Jimmy Butler deals would create even more NBA trade deadline chaos NBA Insiders

NBA trade deadline: More Luka fallout, plus what we're hearing with two days left Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst 2 Related

2024-25 record: 34-16

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ TOR (Feb. 5), vs. OKC (Feb. 8), @ PHX (Feb. 11)

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins expressed relief Monday after an MRI revealed that Desmond Bane suffered only a left foot sprain, but added the guard doesn't have a timeline for a return. Winners in nine of their past 10 outings, the Grizzlies have relied on strong depth to cushion the blow of numerous injuries. Memphis continues to work out kinks of its new offense so that it can operate at peak efficiency once the stakes are higher later this season and in the playoffs. -- Michael Wright

5. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 32-18

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ MIN (Feb. 6), @ DAL (Feb. 8), vs. TOR (Feb .9)

Amen Thompson became the third-youngest player (22 years, 4 days old) Monday to produce a 20-point triple-double at Madison Square Garden since it opened in 1968. Too bad Thompson's effort went for naught as the Rockets dropped their third consecutive game after the Knicks rallied. Houston's road trip continues Tuesday at Brooklyn followed by matchups at Minnesota and Dallas. The Rockets may stand pat at the trade deadline, and for good reason, considering their young, rising talent such as Thompson, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. -- Wright

6. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 34-17

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. BOS (Feb. 8), @ IND (Feb. 11)

The Knicks, who faced questions just last month about whether they had what it took to beat upper-echelon competition, went 3-1 this past week against the West's No. 2, 3, 4 and 5 teams. In the most recent of those victories, over third-place Houston, Jalen Brunson finished with 42 points and 10 assists, with 17 of those points coming in the last six minutes. -- Chris Herring

7. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 31-19

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. NO (Feb. 5), vs. ORL (Feb. 6), @ PHX (Feb. 8), vs. POR (Feb. 10)

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said the team isn't going to trade Michael Porter Jr. following the forward's season-high 36-point performance in Monday's win over the Pelicans. Malone was asked if he had talked to Porter about trade rumors. "No, because we're not trading [him]," Malone told reporters. "So I'm not touching base with anybody on that. ... And if there's something coming, obviously [Nuggets GM Calvin Booth] will talk with me and I'm sure we'll communicate with whatever players. But Michael is a really important piece, he helped us win a championship." -- Ohm Youngmisuk

8. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 29-19

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. GS (Feb. 6), vs. IND (Feb. 8), vs. UTA (Feb. 10)

"I think Luka Doncic joining forces with the Los Angeles Lakers is a seismic event in NBA history," is how general manager Rob Pelinka described the 25-year-old superstar's arrival in L.A. on Tuesday. The Doncic acquisition is obviously a coup for the long-term fortunes of the franchise, but what about this season's team? With Anthony Davis headed to Dallas, Pelinka admitted, "We know we have a need for a big." -- McMenamin

9. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 28-22

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. IND (Feb. 6), vs. UTA (Feb. 8)

The Clippers already made a minor but key deal with Utah, acquiring a backup center in Drew Eubanks and guard Patty Mills for P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, a future second-round pick and cash. By finally moving Tucker, the team is below the luxury tax line. The Clippers are typically busy making moves around the trade deadline so general manager Lawrence Frank may have another move. -- Youngmisuk

10. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 28-21

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ LAC (Feb. 6), @ LAL (Feb. 8), vs. NYK (Feb. 11)

The Pacers were the best team in the NBA in January and have continued their resurgence in February. They were on a four-game winning streak before Tuesday night's loss to the Blazers and are 12-3 since the start of January. It makes Indiana a curious team to watch on deadline week: Will it be content with its current squad after a conference finals run last season and its recent hot streak or look to improve as it aims to repeat its playoff run? -- Jamal Collier

11. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 26-22

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ CHA (Feb. 5), @ ATL (Feb. 7), vs. PHI (Feb. 9), vs. GS (Feb. 10)

The Bucks have been active in their attempts to make a move ahead of the deadline, searching for ways to complement their star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard while reversing their recent skid. Milwaukee has dropped four straight games and five of its past six overall. The Bucks are feeling the absence of forward Bobby Portis, who has been out since Jan. 23 with a personal family issue and has left the Bucks with only two true frontcourt players on their roster. -- Collier

12. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 27-23

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. CHI (Feb. 5), vs. HOU (Feb. 6), vs. POR (Feb. 8), @ CLE (Feb. 10)

Minnesota is still trying to find consistency after it made a trade for Julius Randle that shook up its roster before the start of the season. However, the team has felt Randle's absence while he sat out the past two games with a groin injury, both losses to the lowly Wizards and short-handed Kings. It may be unlikely the Wolves find a deadline trade for Randle, a free agent this summer, but he will be one of the names to watch in the offseason. -- Collier

13. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 26-25

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ BOS (Feb. 6), vs. HOU (Feb. 8), vs. SAC (Feb. 10)

After the shocking trade of Doncic, the Mavs will move forward with Kyrie Irving as the primary ball handler on a full-time basis. Dallas went 10-7 in games that Irving played and Doncic missed before the blockbuster deal that brought All-NBA power forward/center Anthony Davis to Dallas. The Mavs have scored 118.5 points per 100 possessions when Irving was on the floor without Doncic. -- MacMahon

14. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 25-24

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ OKC (Feb. 5), vs. UTA (Feb. 7), vs. DEN (Feb. 8), vs. MEM (Feb. 11)

Two straight losses to Portland put a stop to the Suns' hot streak and a spotlight on the franchise's precarious position before the trade deadline. Despite the most expensive payroll in the league at $223 million, Phoenix is just a game above .500 and No. 9 in the West. As much of a risk it would be to trade for Jimmy Butler, to stick with the current group as is and expecting a return on investment seems even riskier. -- McMenamin

15. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 24-24

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ PHI (Feb. 5), @ BKN (Feb. 7), vs. BOS (Feb. 10)

Will Jimmy Butler be traded? That is the question not only hanging over Miami but the rest of the NBA, as the deadline approaches. The Heat would love to move Butler but have made it clear they won't be doing so unless they get a deal that satisfies their objectives. And, with a limited market for Butler's services, there is a real chance such a deal won't present itself between now and Thursday afternoon -- meaning this marriage will have to continue until at least this summer. -- Bontemps

16. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 25-25

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. CLE (Feb. 5), vs. PHI (Feb. 7), vs. CHA (Feb. 9), @ CHI (Feb. 11)

The Pistons are a team to watch leading up to Thursday's trade deadline. Detroit is the only NBA team with room under the cap ($14 million), making it a natural facilitator for multiteam trades. Entering the season, the Pistons appeared positioned to collect draft picks. Now that Detroit is battling for a top-six spot in the East, the Pistons could add a player for the stretch run. More shooting will help: Detroit slipped to 23rd in made 3s per game in January after Jaden Ivey's injury. -- Kevin Pelton

17. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 21-26

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: @ ATL (Feb. 5), @ CHA (Feb. 7), @ ORL (Feb. 8), @ WAS (Feb. 10)

The acquisition of star point guard De'Aaron Fox to pair with Victor Wembanyama gives San Antonio a shot at fighting its way into the postseason. A ton of work remains for this squad, which has lost seven of its past 10 and finds itself out of the top 10 in the West. Having just started their annual Rodeo Road Trip -- they won't return home until Feb. 20 -- the Spurs have difficult decisions about the starting lineup with Fox in the fold. It's unlikely they move veteran Chris Paul to the bench, meaning promising rookie Stephon Castle could find himself in a reserve role. -- Wright

18. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 25-24

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ UTA (Feb. 5), @ LAL (Feb. 6), @ CHI (Feb. 8), @ MIL (Feb. 10)

The Warriors figure to have a busy last few hours before the trade deadline. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Warriors have been calling about stars across the league looking to find Stephen Curry much-needed help. Draymond Green returned Monday from a calf injury after missing seven straight games. He told reporters that everyone knows chairman Joe Lacob is "pissed sitting at .500. You'd be a fool to sit back and think everything [is OK]. Not with that guy. ... You gotta expect they'll be aggressive. ... Luka Doncic just got traded. So everyone thinks everything is possible." -- Youngmisuk

19. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 25-24

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. ORL (Feb. 5), @ POR (Feb. 6), vs. NO (Feb. 8), @ DAL (Feb. 10)

The Kings, without new acquisition Zach LaVine, began the post-De'Aaron Fox era with an impressive win Monday in Minnesota. Every game counts for Sacramento, which entered Tuesday tied with three other West teams at 24 losses. Based on the current standings, one of those teams will miss the play-in. Given the competition, the Kings could have more work to do before Thursday's trade deadline, perhaps using the $16.8 million trade exception created in the Fox-LaVine swap to add frontcourt depth. Trey Lyles was the only Sacramento reserve to play more than 12 minutes against the Wolves. -- Pelton

20. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 24-27

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ SAC (Feb. 5), @ DEN (Feb. 6), vs. SA (Feb. 8), vs. ATL (Feb. 10)

Despite Franz Wagner averaging 27.2 PPG since his return to the lineup, the Magic approach the trade deadline in free fall, having lost nine of their past 10 games -- including an 0-4 start to their six-game road trip. Getting Jalen Suggs back from a quadriceps contusion will help Orlando, which has gone 4-12 without him this season. But even at full strength, the Magic's shooting is a critical weakness. Orlando has shot 25% or worse from beyond the arc 17 times this season. Only one other team (the last-place Wizards, 12) has done so even 10 times. -- Pelton

21. Atlanta Hawks

Top stories of the week from Get exclusive access to thousands of premium articles a year from top writers.

• 2025 CFB recruiting: Winners, losers »

• Premier League: Man City desperation? »

• 5 things we'll learn about LeBron-Luka »

More ESPN+ content »

2024-25 record: 23-27

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. SA (Feb. 5), vs. MIL (Feb. 7), @ WAS (Feb. 8), @ ORL (Feb. 10)

After an eight-game skid, the Hawks earned a desperately needed victory Monday over the vastly improved Pistons. The Hawks could be in the market for a big scoring wing after losing Jalen Johnson, the team's second-leading scorer, for the season to a torn labrum. Whatever they do, it will be wise to do something to take some of the ballhandling pressure off of Trae Young. -- Herring

22. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 20-29

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: vs. MIA (Feb. 5), @ DET (Feb. 7), @ MIL (Feb. 9), vs. TOR (Feb. 11)

The Caleb Martin trade Tuesday is an example of the type of moves Philadelphia could be a part of between now and the trade deadline. It got younger (Quentin Grimes), lowered its payroll (shaving several million off of the team's luxury tax bill) and added draft capital (reacquiring its second-round pick for this year's draft from Dallas). -- Bontemps

23. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 22-29

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. SAC (Feb. 6), @ MIN (Feb. 8), @ DEN (Feb. 10)

Break up the Blazers! Then again, maybe not? Portland heads into the deadline as one of the NBA's hottest teams, having improbably won the nine of the past 10 -- more than all of January and February 2024 combined (6-20). Better yet, their success has primarily been driven by their young core, although veteran Deandre Ayton leads the team with 21.5 PPG in that span. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara are long-term starters at the forward spots and Scoot Henderson's development is beginning to reach the potential that made him a No. 3 overall pick. -- Pelton

24. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 22-29

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ MIN (Feb. 5), vs. GS (Feb. 8), vs. DET (Feb. 11)

The Bulls executed their first in-season trade since 2021 by sending Zach LaVine to Sacramento and transitioning their roster into a full-scale rebuild. LaVine, who had been the Bulls' longest-tenured player, is in the midst of one of his best seasons, averaging 24 points on 51% FG and 45% 3-point shooting, but the team has been focused on building a new foundation and prioritizing control of a potential lottery pick in this year's draft. Chicago still has a few veterans worth keeping an eye on before Thursday's deadline, including Nikola Vucevic and Lonzo Ball. -- Collier

25. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 16-34

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. MEM (Feb. 5), @ OKC (Feb. 7), @ HOU (Feb. 9), @ PHI (Feb. 11)

Immanuel Quickley is finally back on the court for Toronto, including playing in Sunday's win over the Clippers. Quickly has played in only 12 games this season and only 50 since coming to Toronto last season from the Knicks. For the rest of the season, the Raptors will continue to closely monitor the on-court partnership of Quickley and franchise centerpiece Scottie Barnes. -- Bontemps

26. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 17-33

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. WAS (Feb. 5), vs. MIA (Feb. 7), vs. CHA (Feb. 10)

Cameron Johnson, one of the most valuable players on the trade market given his ability to shoot and defend at a high level, remains in Brooklyn. He's in the midst of a career season, averaging 19 points with a blistering 61.3% effective field goal rate. Many teams would like to acquire him, but the Nets have made no secret they're trying to land a top pick in this year's draft. The biggest question for the Nets remains: Will they make a deal to unload Johnson elsewhere? -- Herring

27. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 12-35

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. MIL (Feb. 5), vs. SA (Feb. 7), @ DET (Feb. 9), @ BKN (Feb. 10)

Assuming the Hornets don't have any major fireworks before the deadline -- for example, moving a player like Miles Bridges -- the rest of the season should be a fact-finding mission about which players fit best alongside LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams. Brandon Miller just had season-ending wrist ligament surgery (and Ball remains out with an ankle injury), highlighting what's been a snakebitten run for many of Charlotte's young players. -- Herring

28. New Orleans Pelicans

NBA on ESPN+ Get access to exclusive original series, premium articles from our NBA insiders, the full 30 for 30 library and more. Sign up now to unlock everything ESPN+ has to offer.

2024-25 record: 12-38

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ DEN (Feb. 5), @ SAC (Feb. 8), @ OKC (Feb. 10)

Perhaps it's too strong to call New Orleans a cursed franchise, but it is likely wondering whether that's the case after Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending ruptured right Achilles tendon Friday in a loss to the Celtics. New Orleans was already playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. The Pels never once this season got an opportunity to see the promising threesome of Murray, Ingram and Williamson on the floor together. It's now safe to call the 2024-25 season a throwaway for the Pels, who have lost six in a row. -- Wright

29. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 11-27

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. GS (Feb. 5), @ PHX (Feb. 7), @ LAC (Feb. 8), @ LAL (Feb. 10)

Rookie Isaiah Collier, the No. 29 pick in the draft whose defensive mindset has impressed coach Will Hardy, is getting an extended audition as the Jazz's starting point guard. The 20-year-old Collier has started 13 of the past 15 games, averaging 10.3 points and 8.1 assists during that span. But Collier's jump shot is his biggest question. He's shooting only 22.2% from 3-point range. -- MacMahon

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 8-41

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ BKN (Feb. 5), vs. CLE (Feb. 7), vs. ATL (Feb. 8), vs. SA (Feb. 10)

The Wizards snapped a 16-game losing streak and recorded two straight victories after stunning Minnesota on Saturday and winning at Charlotte on Monday. But what the Wizards will do by Thursday's trade deadline is what Washington and the rest of the league will be watching. Will Washington trade vets like Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas for more assets? Kuzma recently expressed how he was over trying to fit into what Washington is doing and let guys develop. -- Youngmisuk