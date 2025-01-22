Open Extended Reactions

We're two weeks out from the NBA trade deadline, and tensions are high across the league.

Will superstar Jimmy Butler be in another city before the month comes to a close? Have the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder solidified their spots in the standings for the rest of the regular season?

The pressure is on for teams and players to perform as we approach the midway point of the 2024-25 NBA season.

This week, we asked our NBA insiders to break down the player under the most pressure on each team. Whether it's concerning the Feb. 6 trade deadline, end-of-season awards or general pressure for postseason success, which names should we be watching for the rest of the season?

Here are this week's updated Power Rankings for all 30 teams.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton) think teams belong this season.

The Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic sustained a calf strain on Christmas Day and has played in only 22 games this season. ESPN

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 35-7

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. UTA (Jan. 22), vs. DAL (Jan. 23), @ POR (Jan. 26)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be on the path to claiming his first MVP this season as Oklahoma City cruises toward claiming the West's top seed for the second straight season. Fair or not, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely deal with some harsh scrutiny if the Thunder don't make a deep playoff run -- and perhaps even if the season doesn't end with a championship parade through Bricktown. As even-keeled as any superstar in the league, Gilgeous-Alexander is well equipped to handle the pressure that comes with being the face of a contending franchise. -- Tim MacMahon

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 36-6

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ HOU (Jan. 22), @ PHI (Jan. 24), vs. HOU (Jan. 25), vs. DET (Jan. 27)

At 36-6 through the first 42 games, the Cavs are officially on a 70-win pace. Which, unofficially, means the measure for success for this Cavs team and lead guard Donovan Mitchell has entered a different stratosphere. Now, it's championship or bust. And Mitchell, as the face of the franchise, has to be the guy to lead them there. He leads Cleveland in points (23.3) and steals (1.4), while the rest of the Cavaliers do their part for team success. -- Dave McMenamin

3. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 30-13

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ LAC (Jan. 22), @ LAL (Jan. 23), @ DAL (Jan. 25), vs. HOU (Jan. 27)

As the top player on a team looking to win back-to-back championships, it's Jayson Tatum. He's once again an MVP candidate, a shoo-in to start on an All-Star squad and headed for another All-NBA selection. There are high expectations for the veteran guard in Boston, but it's not a bad situation to be in. -- Tim Bontemps

4. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 28-15

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. CHA (Jan. 22), vs. NO (Jan. 24), vs. UTA (Jan. 25), @ NYK (Jan. 27)

Memphis surpassed last season's wins total Monday, rallying from a 16-point deficit to hand Minnesota its second consecutive loss. The Grizzlies used to be all about the Ja Morant show, but the new offense emphasizes squeezing contributions from multiple sources on a nightly basis. Morant is ineligible to win any postseason awards after missing his 18th game last week, but that's the least of his concerns with his sights set on carrying Memphis beyond the second round of the postseason for the first time during his Grizzlies tenure. -- Michael Wright

5. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 28-14

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. CLE (Jan. 22), @ CLE (Jan. 25), @ BOS (Jan. 27), @ ATL (Jan. 28)

One of the talented young players on Houston's roster, Cam Whitmore is on a team-friendly deal that runs through 2026-27 with salaries of $3.4 million, $3.5 million and $5.5 million. The problem is he hasn't become a consistent mainstay in the rotation. The 20th pick of the 2023 draft, Whitmore has demonstrated his ability as a scorer, shooting 43.9% from the field. But he was out of Houston's rotation the majority of the first two months this season and has expressed frustration with his current role. Although GM Rafael Stone doesn't anticipate making changes to the roster, a change of scenery might be beneficial for Whitmore. -- Wright

6. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 27-16

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. SAC (Jan. 23), @ MIN (Jan. 25), @ CHI (Jan. 27)

Jamal Murray came into this season with arguably the most pressure of any Nuggets player. When Murray is at the top of his game alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets are capable of contending for a title. Murray battled injuries last season and struggled this summer with Team Canada at the Olympics. But in the past month, he has shown improvements. Before a 9-point outing Tuesday against the 76ers, in his previous four games Murray was averaging 29 points, 5.7 assists and 57.5% shooting. He scored 45 points, making 18 of his 26 shots, in a win over Dallas. If Murray remains healthy, the Nuggets with Jokic can beat anyone. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

7. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 29-16

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. SAC (Jan. 25), vs. MEM (Jan. 27)

He hasn't played a game yet this season, but center Mitchell Robinson -- still rehabbing from ankle surgery last May -- figures to be a factor in one of two ways. He'll either contribute as a badly needed rim protector for an underwhelming defense (and as an offensive rebounder in a heavily spaced offense), or he could be used as a trade candidate to get a player who can reliably provide bench depth. One way or another, Robinson's value will help determine whether the Knicks can contend for a title. -- Chris Herring

8. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 24-17

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ NO (Jan. 22), vs. MIA (Jan. 23), @ LAC (Jan. 25), @ UTA (Jan. 27), @ POR (Jan. 28)

Khris Middleton was the Bucks' most efficient player by the end of last season's first-round playoff loss to the Pacers, carrying the team with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo hampered by injuries. Yet, Middleton has not been able to find anything close to that rhythm this season, especially after missing the first 21 games following surgery on both ankles. He has recently been coming off the bench as he attempts to play his way back and develop better chemistry on the floor with Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee has been searching desperately for upgrades to its roster, which puts pressure on the 33-year-old Middleton to stay healthy and prove he can contribute to team success. -- Jamal Collier

9. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 24-18

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. BOS (Jan. 22), vs. WAS (Jan. 23), vs. MIL (Jan. 25), @ PHX (Jan. 27)

James Harden has been everything and more for the Clippers since his arrival early last season. With Paul George and Russell Westbrook gone, Harden has returned to a more vintage form -- averaging 21.3 points, 8.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals (but also 4.6 turnovers) through 40 games. Even with Kawhi Leonard slowly ramping back up, Harden will still need to produce: setting up Ivica Zubac for easier baskets, finding Norman Powell in his spots and scoring. -- Youngmisuk

10. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 24-19

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. SA (Jan. 23), vs. SA (Jan. 25)

Tyrese Haliburton will need to keep up his current form for a Pacers team that had a rough start to the season but is still looking for the same postseason success it had last year. Indiana has won nine of its past 11 games, and Haliburton is averaging 19.0 points and 9.5 assists on 50% shooting (40% from 3) since the start of January, by far the best month of his season. -- Collier

11. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 23-20

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. MIN (Jan. 22), @ OKC (Jan. 23), vs. BOS (Jan. 25), vs. WAS (Jan. 27)

Luka Doncic has reached a level of superstar status where a lack of a championship ring is perceived as a reason to criticize. Dallas' season so far has been a disappointing follow-up to the first Finals appearance of the Doncic era. The Mavs are only a few games above .500 primarily because Doncic has played only 22 games while dealing with injuries, including the calf strain that has sidelined him since Christmas. For the Mavs to make a second-half run similar to last season, Doncic must get in much better shape than he was in entering the season after he missed all of training camp and preseason because of another calf injury. -- MacMahon

12. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 23-18

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. BOS (Jan. 23), @ GS (Jan. 25), @ CHA (Jan. 27), @ PHI (Jan. 28)

Austin Reaves has blossomed into L.A.'s third-best player in his fourth season, putting up career highs in points (18.4) and assists (6.0) per game. He deserves major praise for ascending to this point after entering the league undrafted. But the bigger the profile, the bigger the expectations, and Reaves has battled through recent struggles while shouldering more on-ball duties on offense -- he's averaging a career-high 2.5 turnovers -- and with opposing teams targeting him in 1-on-1 matchups on defense. -- McMenamin

13. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 22-20

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ DEN (Jan. 23), @ NYK (Jan. 25), @ BKN (Jan. 27)

Both De'Aaron Fox and the Kings have plenty at stake based on whether he can make an All-NBA team for the second time in three years. Doing so would make Fox eligible for a supermax extension this summer, allowing Sacramento to pay him more than any other team. If Fox isn't eligible and won't sign a smaller extension of up to four years, the Kings might have to decide between allowing him to play out the final year of his contract or trying to get value back via trade before he can leave as an unrestricted free agent. -- Pelton

14. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 23-22

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. POR (Jan. 23), vs. DET (Jan. 25), @ MIA (Jan. 27)

This stretch starting in place of injured Jalen Suggs has been important for Cole Anthony to prove he belongs in Orlando's rotation after playing more than 15 minutes just four times in Orlando's first 25 games. The results have been mixed. Anthony has topped 20 points three times, including both Magic wins, since becoming a starter but has been held to 12 points or fewer four times. If Orlando doesn't believe Anthony is capable of providing efficient offense, he could be a logical fit for a team looking for a veteran at the deadline. -- Pelton

15. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 22-21

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ DAL (Jan. 22), vs. DEN (Jan. 25), vs. ATL (Jan. 27)

It didn't take long for Wolves fans to become disillusioned with Julius Randle. Months after a trade that brought Randle to Minnesota for franchise stalwart Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves are fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament. Randle has not found chemistry with the group and has the rest of the season to either figure it out in Minnesota or start auditioning for his next landing spot. His name is almost certain to be floated in trade speculations in coming weeks, and Randle owns a player option for next season worth nearly $31 million. -- Collier

16. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 22-20

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. DET (Jan. 22), vs. TOR (Jan. 23), vs. TOR (Jan. 25), @ MIN (Jan. 27), vs. HOU (Jan. 28)

Trae Young, in his seventh season, will be extension eligible this summer. Will he feel pressure because of that alone? Probably not, but he's Atlanta's franchise player for a reason. That said, the Hawks landed seemingly a perfect backcourt mate for him this past offseason in Dyson Daniels, who has had a breakout season and leads the league in steals per game. A deep playoff run led by Young would allow the Hawks to feel better about a big extension, even if such a deal is the likely outcome regardless. -- Herring

17. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 21-21

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ MIL (Jan. 23), @ BKN (Jan. 25), vs. ORL (Jan. 27)

Being at the center of this season's biggest trade deadline drama, Jimmy Butler's future remains very much uncertain leading up to Feb. 6. After serving a seven-game suspension and averaging a career-low 17.2 points since joining the Heat, all eyes will be on Butler and the Heat the next few weeks -- and, if he's still in Miami, beyond that. -- Bontemps

18. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 22-21

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ ATL (Jan. 22), @ ORL (Jan. 25), @ CLE (Jan. 27)

It's all gravy for a Pistons team that is on the verge of totaling its most wins since 2018-19, but starting center Jalen Duren hasn't taken the same jump as Detroit's young guards. Eligible for a rookie extension this summer, Duren's playing time and per-minute productivity has declined; he's averaging just 14.3 points and 13.9 rebounds per 36 minutes as compared to 17.0 and 14.4 in 2023-24. The upside has been his efficiency: Duren is shooting 70%, but rim runners don't typically get compensated like centers who create their own offense. -- Pelton

19. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 21-21

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ BKN (Jan. 22), vs. WAS (Jan. 25), vs. LAC (Jan. 27)

A big three's success (or lack thereof) usually comes down to the third star's ability to sacrifice certain parts of his game and find new ways to contribute alongside the other top players. That process has not been smooth for Bradley Beal thus far, as he's now coming off the bench for the first time in nearly a decade and his name has been floated in Jimmy Butler trade scenarios. Even having a no-trade clause in his contract won't make Beal immune to feeling the pressure. -- McMenamin

20. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 21-21

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ SAC (Jan. 22), vs. CHI (Jan. 23), vs. LAL (Jan. 25), vs. UTA (Jan. 28)

Whenever Jonathan Kuminga returns from the ankle injury that has kept him out since Jan. 4, the power forward will need to provide the Warriors with much-needed scoring. Prior to his injury, Kuminga was already under pressure. He's the team's biggest trade asset and a restricted free agent this summer. Kuminga was playing his best basketball of the season before he got hurt. In the six games prior to injuring his ankle and leaving with 13 points against Memphis on Jan. 4, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points. -- Youngmisuk

21. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 19-22

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. IND (Jan. 23), vs. IND (Jan. 25)

A consummate professional despite his struggles, Zach Collins has fallen behind Charles Bassey as the primary backup to Victor Wembanyama at center. Mired in its second three-game skid in a little more than two weeks, San Antonio has shown deficiencies in its bench as it is starting to understand the weaknesses that opponents are looking to exploit. Specifically, the Spurs struggle to keep up with teams that push the pace, evidenced by losses this month to Chicago and Memphis. The Spurs could be looking to upgrade from Collins as the trade deadline approaches. -- Wright

22. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 19-25

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ GS (Jan. 23), vs. PHI (Jan. 25), vs. DEN (Jan. 27)

The Bulls targeted Josh Giddey as the first piece of their rebuild and used Alex Caruso, their most valuable trade candidate, to acquire him. But the results so far have been mixed. Giddey is averaging a career-low 11.4 points but a career-best 6.7 assists. The Bulls are still being outscored with Giddey on the floor and often have used Lonzo Ball in his place as the point guard in closing lineups. With Giddey set to become a restricted free agent this summer, he still needs to prove he's worth a lucrative extension and continued investment. -- Collier

23. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 15-26

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: vs. CLE (Jan. 24), @ CHI (Jan. 25), vs. LAL (Jan. 28)

It remains Joel Embiid. Unlike the past few seasons, though, when the question was whether Philadelphia would have what it takes to make a deep playoff run, this season is instead about whether the 76ers will make the playoffs at all. Plus, Embiid is now sidelined for an undetermined period of time because of a knee issue. -- Bontemps

24. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 15-28

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ ORL (Jan. 23), @ CHA (Jan. 24), vs. OKC (Jan. 26), vs. MIL (Jan. 28)

Shaedon Sharpe has the most at stake over the second half of the Blazers' season. Though Sharpe has boosted his scoring average to 18.1 points in Year 3, coach Chauncey Billups moved him to the bench Sunday, citing defense as a concern. Sharpe responded with 23 points as Portland snapped a five-game losing streak by beating Chicago, with Billups lauding Sharpe afterward for being "locked in" defensively. Strong play on both ends will help Sharpe secure a lucrative rookie extension when he becomes eligible this summer. -- Pelton

25. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 14-30

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. PHX (Jan. 22), vs. MIA (Jan. 25), vs. SAC (Jan. 27)

Free-agent-to-be Ben Simmons and fellow veteran D'Angelo Russell feel some pressure as both will look to bolster their paydays this coming summer. With the Nets fading fast and trading off much of their best talent in an effort to improve their draft positioning, the majority of their other players -- especially the youngsters -- aren't feeling the same pinch. -- Herring

26. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 11-28

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ MEM (Jan. 22), vs. POR (Jan. 24), vs. NO (Jan. 25), vs. LAL (Jan. 27)

Keep your eye on Hornets' center Mark Williams, who is averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 boards and is undoubtedly a solid player with a promising future. He figures to be a mainstay for a rebuilding club. But how much is that future worth? Charlotte is likely still determining that, in part because the 23-year-old Williams -- who has battled foot and back injuries -- has yet to play more than 43 games in a single season. But he's eligible for an extension this summer, and staying healthy and producing would go a long way toward upping the value of whatever deal he agrees to. -- Herring

27. New Orleans Pelicans

NBA on ESPN+ Get access to exclusive original series, premium articles from our NBA insiders, the full 30 for 30 library and more. Sign up now to unlock everything ESPN+ has to offer.

2024-25 record: 12-32

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. MIL (Jan. 22), @ MEM (Jan. 24), @ CHA (Jan. 25), @ TOR (Jan. 27)

New Orleans pulled off its largest comeback in franchise history Monday, rallying from a 25-point deficit for an overtime win behind a 45-point effort from CJ McCollum. Notably, Zion Williamson wasn't a part of the Pels' fourth consecutive win, sitting out because of an illness. Williamson has missed 34 games this season and has played at least 60 games just twice throughout his six-year career. Williamson possesses the talent to carry just about any NBA franchise but has yet to capitalize on that. By now, New Orleans is likely deciding internally whether it's worth sticking by the 24-year old. -- Wright

28. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 10-31

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ OKC (Jan. 22), @ MEM (Jan. 25), vs. MIL (Jan. 27), @ GS (Jan. 28)

Guard Keyonte George has spent a majority of his two NBA seasons as a starter but needs to improve his production to make a convincing case to secure his spot in the Jazz's lineup. George has ranked last in defensive box plus-minus since arriving in the NBA and is extremely inefficient on offense (48.7 effective field goal percentage, 17.1 turnover percentage). -- MacMahon

29. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 11-32

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ ATL (Jan. 23), @ ATL (Jan. 25), vs. NO (Jan. 27)

Toronto made Immanuel Quickley the centerpiece of the OG Anunoby trade last season and then gave him a five-year, $175 million contract this summer to cement him as the team's starting point guard. But injuries have limited Quickley to a handful of games this season, and he's shooting below 37.8%. It would be good to see him develop chemistry with Scottie Barnes down the stretch. -- Bontemps

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 6-36

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ LAC (Jan. 23), @ PHX (Jan. 25), @ DAL (Jan. 27)

Kyle Kuzma has not looked quite like himself. He has battled injuries and is averaging just 14.4 points, his lowest since he was with the Lakers in 2020-21. He is shooting a career-low 42.5% and just 25.7% from 3. And on top of that, Kuzma will have to see what happens before the trade deadline. Last season, Dallas wanted to trade for Kuzma, but the forward told Washington he didn't want to be traded to the Mavs. -- Youngmisuk