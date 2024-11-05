Ramona Shelburne discusses what might happen if the Nuggets come up short again in the postseason. (2:10)

The first couple of weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season have been anything but predictable, with a few preseason contenders having some shaky starts.

In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are still struggling to find their perfect partnership as the Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to one of the worst starts in franchise history. The Philadelphia 76ers are also stumbling without newly acquired superstar Paul George to start the season and are still awaiting the return of Joel Embiid.

On the flip side, the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have had strong starts in the West as the Suns have finally unlocked their big three in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and the Warriors have a 3-point phenomenon in offseason acquisition Buddy Hield.

Let's see where all 30 teams stack up two weeks into the season and what to keep an eye on as superstars return from injury and teams begin to find their footing.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 30

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a shaky start this season and have fallen to the bottom of the Western standings. ESPN

1. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 7-1

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. GS (Nov. 6), vs. BKN (Nov. 8), @ MIL (Nov. 10), vs. ATL (Nov. 12)

Entering Monday's game in Atlanta, the Celtics are averaging more than 50 3-point attempts per game, five more than the current record holders, the 2018-19 Houston Rockets, and six more than any other team this season, while making 38.1% of them. That's giving Boston a built-in scoring advantage to start just about every game. And expect plenty more to be launched this week inside TD Garden, as Boston hosts Golden State and Brooklyn, both of which are in the top eight in 3-point attempts. -- Tim Bontemps

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 7-0

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ DEN (Nov. 6), vs. HOU (Nov. 8), vs. GS (Nov. 10), vs. LAC (Nov. 11)

A smothering defense anchored by NBA blocks leader Chet Holmgren has keyed the Thunder's undefeated start. Entering Monday night, Oklahoma City had the NBA's top-ranked defense by a margin of 6.1 points, allowing only 95.1 points per 100 possessions. The last team to finish a season with a double-digit defensive rating: the 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs, who lost to the Thunder in the conference semifinals. Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort are widely considered among the NBA's best perimeter defenders, but second-year guard Cason Wallace is earning his way into that conversation. Wallace has the lowest defensive rating (86.3) among OKC rotation players and averages 1.8 steals and 3.7 deflections in 25.3 minutes per game. -- Tim MacMahon

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 8-0

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ NO (Nov. 6), vs. GS (Nov. 8), vs. BKN (Nov. 9), @ CHI (Nov. 11)

Down 111-108 with 1:18 remaining Monday to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks, the Cavs used an 8-0 run to secure the win -- and an 8-0 start to the season. Cleveland has now tied the 1976-77 squad for the best start in franchise history, with a chance to set a new record Thursday in New Orleans. -- Dave McMenamin

play 0:55 Darius Garland puts up 39 as Cavs equal franchise record Darius Garland has quite the night as his 39 points move the Cleveland Cavaliers to 8-0, tying their best start in franchise history.

4. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. MIA (Nov. 6), @ DAL (Nov. 8), vs. SAC (Nov. 10), @ UTAH (Nov. 12)

Jusuf Nurkic started every game for Phoenix so far, but he hasn't necessarily finished. In a win against the Lakers, he played just six seconds in the fourth quarter. And in a victory over the Clippers, he played fewer than four minutes in the fourth. Nurkic is playing just 22.2 minutes per game so far, his least amount of burn since splitting time with Nikola Jokic in Denver to begin his career. -- McMenamin

5. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 6-1

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ BOS (Nov. 6), @ CLE (Nov. 8), @ OKC (Nov. 10), vs. DAL (Nov. 12)

Despite losing Stephen Curry for three games, the Warriors remain incredibly solid with a winning record. Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga have provided Golden State with the supplemental scoring off the bench that it has lacked the past few years. But it's not just the offense that has gotten the Warriors off to a strong start -- their defense has been their anchor. The Warriors rank second in opponent field goal percentage in the paint (49.5%) and first in opponent effective field goal percentage on shots from outside the paint (44%). -- Kendra Andrews

play 0:40 Poole, Curry trade 3-pointers to end 2nd quarter Jordan Poole connects on a 3-pointer for the Wizards before Steph Curry beats the buzzer with a triple to end the half for the Warriors.

6. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 4-3

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. CHI (Nov. 6), vs. PHX (Nov. 8), @ DEN (Nov. 10), @ GS (Nov. 12)

Coach Jason Kidd has stuck with Daniel Gafford in the starting center role despite the general consensus within the organization that second-year big man Dereck Lively II has a higher ceiling. Kidd has indicated that Lively will get an opportunity to start at some point, but the coaches wanted to avoid the perception that Gafford was getting demoted after he played a critical role in the Mavs' late-season surge and NBA Finals run. Entering Monday night, Lively was averaging about four minutes per game more than Gafford this season. The Mavs have outscored opponents by 10.2 points per 100 possessions with Lively on the floor and have a minus-6.2 net rating in Gafford's minutes. -- MacMahon

7. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 3-3

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ ATL (Nov. 6), vs. MIL (Nov. 8), @ IND (Nov. 10), @ PHI (Nov. 12)

Things were downright ugly in New York's season opener against the Celtics. But in the five games since, the defensive duo of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges has been stout, surrendering 101.8 points per 100 possessions in 106 minutes. (That number would rank third in the league behind Oklahoma City and Golden State.) In particular, the pair was relentless in Detroit this past week, helping lead the Knicks to a 16-steal performance in a blowout victory. -- Chris Herring

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 4-3

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ CHI (Nov. 7), vs. POR (Nov. 8), vs. MIA (Nov. 10), @ POR (Nov. 12)

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards hasn't been afraid to let it fly from 3 to start the season. He's shooting 12.3 3s per game, leading the NBA with by far the most 3s he has averaged in his career. James Harden or Curry has led the league in that category each season since 2012-13, but Edwards looks poised to uncrown them, especially if he keeps shooting 43.2% from deep and the Wolves' offense can be effective. Minnesota ranks 13th in points per possession to start the season. -- Jamal Collier

9. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 4-3

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ MEM (Nov. 6), vs. PHI (Nov. 8), vs. TOR (Nov. 10)

The Lakers are 25th in defensive rating, allowing 117.6 points per 100 possessions -- nearly three points more than they did last season, when they finished 17th. When asked what areas of the defense the team has to shore up after losing in Detroit on Monday, Anthony Davis bluntly responded: "Everywhere." -- McMenamin

10. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 4-4

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. LAL (Nov. 6), vs. WAS (Nov. 8), @ POR (Nov. 10)

Ja Morant has been brilliant with 10 assists or more in five of seven games. But two starters -- Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart -- are dealing with injuries that put them on week-to-week timelines for return, while two rotational players are also working back from injuries in Luke Kennard and John Konchar. All four missed Saturday's win over Philadelphia, along with Cam Spencer and Vince Williams Jr. Memphis' players missed a league-record 578 games combined last season because of injuries, and the club hopes it's not experiencing a repeat this season. -- Michael Wright

play 1:00 These Ja Morant 360 buckets will leave you speechless Ja Morant dazzles the crowd with two magnificent 360 baskets for the Grizzlies.

11. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 4-3

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. OKC (Nov. 6), vs. MIA (Nov. 8), vs. DAL (Nov. 10)

After a rocky 0-2 start that included a 15-point opening night loss to the Thunder, the Nuggets won three of their next four games, including two overtime wins at Toronto and Brooklyn. They lost a tough game at Minnesota, but Christian Braun's dunk on Rudy Gobert is a glimpse at how Braun will replace Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup with aggressive athleticism and his two-way game. Braun scored in double figures in each of the first seven games and averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 steals and 42.1% shooting from behind the arc. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

12. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 3-3

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ PHX (Nov. 6), @ DEN (Nov. 8), @ MIN (Nov. 10), @ DET (Nov. 12)

It has been an odd start to the season in Miami. Entering Monday's action, both Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier are shooting better than 40% from 3-point range on more than eight attempts per game, while both Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler have been, at times, bystanders to the action. There's a balance that coach Erik Spoelstra is trying to strike, which could begin after Adebayo scored 32 points in a 118-98 win in Mexico City over the Wizards on Saturday. -- Bontemps

13. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 3-5

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ IND (Nov. 6), vs. NO (Nov. 8), vs. WAS (Nov. 10), vs. CHA (Nov. 12)

The Magic find themselves in tepid water after losing Paolo Banchero for at least one month with a torn oblique muscle. As a team, the Magic struggle to produce consistent offense and scoring, ranking in the bottom five of the league in offensive rating. Without Banchero -- who had a 50-point game last week -- it'll be even harder to fix their offensive struggles. Orlando will also have to survive without center Wendell Carter Jr., who suffered a left plantar fascia strain. -- Andrews

14. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 4-3

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: vs. SA (Nov. 6), @ OKC (Nov. 8), @ DET (Nov. 10), vs. WAS (Nov. 11)

After putting together what coach Ime Udoka said was his team's first statement win Thursday against the Mavericks, the Rockets followed that up with a thrilling overtime loss to the Warriors in which they erased an early 31-point deficit. The Rockets rank near the bottom of the league in field goal percentage, but they've feasted on offensive rebounding (15.3 per game) and second-chance scoring (20.8 points per game) to achieve a 113.9 offensive rating. Despite the rough showing against the Warriors, Jalen Green has taken another step in his development and might be poised to set new career highs in scoring and 3-point percentage. -- Wright

play 0:31 Thompson, Green cap off Rockets' win with electrifying slams Amen Thompson and Jalen Green seal the Rockets' win late in the fourth quarter with two emphatic dunks against the Knicks.

15. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 4-3

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: vs. TOR (Nov. 6), vs. LAC (Nov. 8), @ PHX (Nov. 10), @ SA (Nov. 11)

Clutch time was an Achilles' heel for the Kings last season, but they were optimistic that adding DeMar DeRozan would alleviate those issues. They got their first taste of the DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox duo in the clutch -- ultimately winning them an overtime game in Atlanta. However, on Monday the clutch time hero for the Kings was not DeRozan or Fox but instead Domantas Sabonis, who had a buzzer-beating putback to win against the Heat, putting the team above .500. -- Andrews

play 1:03 Domantas Sabonis beats the buzzer to win it for the Kings The Kings take down the Heat as Domantas Sabonis hits a clutch putback with less than a second remaining.

16. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 3-5

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. CLE (Nov. 6), @ ORL (Nov. 8), vs. BKN (Nov. 11)

Less than two weeks into the season, the Pelicans' health is already in season-threatening territory. Guards Dejounte Murray (hand fracture) and CJ McCollum (adductor strain) and forward Herb Jones (shoulder subluxation) are out multiple weeks, while forward Trey Murphy III has yet to return from a hamstring strain. With Zion Williamson sidelined Sunday by hamstring tightness, New Orleans played with only one of its top six players. The Pelicans haven't lost much ground in the standings, but their minus-7.0 point differential ranks 13th in the West. -- Kevin Pelton

17. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 3-4

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ DAL (Nov. 6), vs. MIN (Nov. 7), @ ATL (Nov. 9), vs. CLE (Nov. 11)

After finishing in the bottom five of the NBA in 3-point attempts the past two seasons, the Bulls are letting it fly from beyond the arc. They entered this week third in 3-point attempts and fourth in made 3s with a remade, up-tempo offense. Josh Giddey, who the Bulls acquired from Oklahoma City over the summer, has helped ignite the offense with 14.7 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 47.6% from 3.-- Collier

18. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 3-4

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. ORL (Nov. 6), @ CHA (Nov. 8), vs. NYK (Nov. 10)

Two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton has been off to a slow start this season after leading his team to the Eastern Conference finals during a breakout 2023-24 campaign. Haliburton is averaging 14.0 points and 7.3 assists on 33.7% shooting, his lowest production since his rookie season. His struggles haven't been a good sign for the Pacers, who have stumbled out the gates because of it. -- Collier

19. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 1-5

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ LAC (Nov. 6), @ LAL (Nov. 8), vs. CHA (Nov. 10), vs. NYK (Nov. 12)

Philadelphia received a much-needed boost Monday night when Paul George made his season debut. But it wasn't enough as the 76ers fell to the Suns after George missed a 22-foot jump shot with 3.1 seconds left in the game. George had been out for three weeks since stepping awkwardly and suffering a bone bruise in a preseason game in Atlanta on Oct. 14. Now, the question will be when Joel Embiid, who also has yet to play this season, will join him. -- Bontemps

20. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 3-5

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. NYK (Nov. 6), @ DET (Nov. 8), vs. CHI (Nov. 9), @ BOS (Nov. 12)

Without Dejounte Murray on the roster, defenses are loading up on Trae Young. Case in point: Young is passing on 46.2% of his drives this season, up considerably from 35.5% last season. Young's league-leading 11.7 assists per night has helped spark the Hawks' ninth-ranked offense, but the challenge throughout Young's tenure in Atlanta has always been the defense, which ranks 28th so far this season. -- Herring

21. LA Clippers

2024-25 record:

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. PHI (Nov. 6), @ SAC (Nov. 8), vs. TOR (Nov. 9), @ OKC (Nov. 11)

The start to the season has been a glimpse of what the Clippers likely will be until Kawhi Leonard is able to return. Their improved defense has helped them pull off upset wins at Denver and Golden State. But outside of James Harden, Norm Powell and Ivica Zubac, the Clippers don't have enough offense to overcome more talented teams, leaving very little margin for error. It took longer than expected, but after losing their first four home games, the Clippers finally got their first win at Intuit Dome, rallying from a 26-point deficit to stun the Spurs. Next, they're hoping to spoil Paul George's return to L.A. on Wednesday. -- Youngmisuk

22. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 1-6

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: vs. UTAH (Nov. 7), @ NYK (Nov. 8), vs. BOS (Nov. 10), vs. TOR (Nov. 12)

The Bucks had one of their worst six-game starts in franchise history, going 1-5 for the first time since the 2000-01 season. Milwaukee has lost six consecutive games despite some dominant performances by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who shot 62% and averaged 32.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in the team's first six games. Following Monday's game in Cleveland, the Bucks have two of the Eastern Conference's top contenders over the weekend, as they visit the Knicks on Friday and host the Celtics on Sunday. -- Collier

23. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record:

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ HOU (Nov. 6), vs. POR (Nov. 7), vs. UTAH (Nov. 9), vs. SAC (Nov. 11)

Victor Wembanyama started the season slowly, working his way back into playing shape while dealing with an illness. He's rounding into form, dropping his second career 5x5 game Thursday at Utah to become the third player to ever accomplish that on multiple occasions. Second-leading scorer Devin Vassell is close to returning from offseason foot surgery, having spent the past week with the team's G-League affiliate on a rehab assignment. Vassell's sharp shooting should help Wembanyama get more of the shots he prefers, while finally giving San Antonio its first chance to develop chemistry with the starting group. The Spurs are also being coached by assistant Mitch Johnson for an indefinite period of time after head coach Gregg Popovich suffered an undisclosed illness before Saturday's game. -- Wright

24. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 2-5

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. DET (Nov. 6), vs. IND (Nov. 8), @ PHI (Nov. 10), @ ORL (Nov. 12)

LaMelo Ball's offense has been unstoppable, with a career-high 30.2 points per game on career-best efficiency over the first few weeks of play. The issue, aside from his high turnover rate (tied for most this season with James Harden at 5.5 per game), is he has already fouled out a league-high three times while finishing another game with five fouls. Coach Charles Lee said the club is trying to figure out how to help. "We have to continue to challenge him and we have to learn about, 'Can he guard one-on-one, or do we need to send a double-team every time, or are you going to foul?'" he told reporters. -- Herring

25. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 4-4

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ BOS (Nov. 8), @ CLE (Nov. 9), @ NO (Nov. 11)

For the second straight season, Cam Thomas averaged at least 30 points through his first three games. But there is ample room for his playmaking to grow. Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said as much after the Nets' loss to Detroit on Sunday. "If you're a scorer but they do certain things to you, then maybe it's a day that you score less, but you assist more," Fernandez told reporters of Thomas, who's averaging 26.6 points per night but has just 25 dimes through eight games. -- Herring

26. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 2-6

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ SAC (Nov. 6), @ LAC (Nov. 9), @ LAL (Nov. 10), @ MIL (Nov. 12)

After an overtime win Saturday against the visiting Kings, the Raptors can feel good about remaining competitive despite being without starters Scottie Barnes (orbital fracture), Bruce Brown (knee surgery) and Immanuel Quickley (pelvic contusion). Down two of its top three scorers, Toronto has relied heavily on RJ Barrett, who's averaging 28.8 points and 7.3 assists since returning from his own shoulder injury. And second-year guard Gradey Dick has taken a leap as a starter, pushing his scoring average from 8.5 points as a rookie to 21.0 thus far while shooting more accurately. -- Pelton

27. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 2-4

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: @ MEM (Nov. 8), @ ORL (Nov. 10), @ HOU (Nov. 11)

Washington put together its first winning streak of the season with consecutive wins over the Hawks last week. While that streak ended in Mexico at the hands of the Heat, the Wizards have seen some positive signs early. With Kyle Kuzma sidelined the past two games, young players like Bilal Coulibaly have stepped up. Coulibaly had 27 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the Wizards' second win over Atlanta on Wednesday. He followed that up with 22 points and eight rebounds against the Heat. Since scoring eight points in the season opener, Coulibaly scored 22 or more points in three of his next four games. And Jordan Poole continued his hot start with a team-high 24 points in the Wizards' loss to Golden State (his former team) on Monday night. -- Youngmisuk

28. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 3-5

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ CHA (Nov. 6), vs. ATL (Nov. 8), vs. HOU (Nov. 10), vs. MIA (Nov. 12)

With Monday's impressive win over the Lakers, the Pistons have already surpassed the two wins they had through their first 30 games of 2023-24, which included an NBA-record 27-game losing streak. After starting 0-4 this season, Detroit has now won three of its past four games. Most importantly for the Pistons' future, the young backcourt of Cade Cunningham (shooting at career-high rates on both 2s and 3s) and Jaden Ivey (new career highs in both usage and true shooting percentage) is flourishing with veteran shooters around them. -- Pelton

29. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 3-5

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ SA (Nov. 7), @ MIN (Nov. 8), vs. MEM (Nov. 10), vs. MIN (Nov. 12)

The frisky Blazers have shown their improved depth, shooting and defense can catch unsuspecting veteran teams for an upset, as they defeated the Clippers Wednesday at Intuit Dome. Yet Portland still boasts the West's second-worst point differential because of lopsided losses to the Warriors and Thunder. That reflects the Blazers' attempt to thread the needle between showing progress this season -- particularly second-year guard Scoot Henderson, who has cut his turnovers and improved his scoring efficiency -- while remaining in position for an anticipated draft lottery. -- Pelton

30. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 1-6

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: @ MIL (Nov. 7), @ SA (Nov. 9), vs. PHX (Nov. 12)

Third-year center Walker Kessler has been a bright spot during the Jazz's early-season woes. Kessler is averaging 9.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocks, a production boost across the board. After an All-Rookie season, Kessler admittedly didn't make the strides he hoped to in his sophomore year. He impressed the Jazz's coaching staff with his response over the summer, when the 7-footer packed on more than 20 pounds to beef up to 272. -- MacMahon