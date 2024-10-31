Stephen A. Smith reacts to Paolo Banchero being out indefinitely with an oblique injury. (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic superstar Paolo Banchero has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique and is sidelined indefinitely, the team announced Thursday.

He will be reevaluated in four to six weeks, the team said, and his return to play will be based on how he responds to treatment.

Banchero suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Through five games, Banchero leads the Magic in scoring (29), assists (5.6) and minutes (36.4) per game.

Banchero scored a career-high 50 points in Monday's win over the Indiana Pacers, when he became the second-youngest player to record at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game in NBA history behind LeBron James, who accomplished the feat in 2005 against the Toronto Raptors.

Banchero followed that up with a 31-point effort in Wednesday's loss to the Bulls, making him just the third player to average 40 points over a two-game span in franchise history, joining former Magic stars Tracy McGrady and Shaquille O'Neal.