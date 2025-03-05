Open Extended Reactions

We are in the final full month of the NBA's regular season -- and that means the playoff picture will get clearer by the day ahead of the campaign's final date on April 13.

It's also been nearly one month since the Feb. 6 trade deadline that sent shock waves across the league. Since then, Luka Doncic has found his groove with the Los Angeles Lakers while the Dallas Mavericks are facing a tough road ahead because of injuries to Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. Predictably, the Lakers have shot up the Western Conference standings while the Mavs are likely fighting for just a play-in spot.

In the Eastern Conference postseason race, the Detroit Pistons are revving up toward their first playoff appearance since 2019. How far up the standings could they move? Keep an eye on the middle of the East pack with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers pushing for the No. 4 spot.

Let's dive into this week's updated Power Rankings for all 30 NBA teams.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk and Chris Herring) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 30 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 13 | Nov. 20 | Nov. 27 | Dec. 4 | Dec. 11 | Dec. 18 | Dec. 25 | Jan. 1 | Jan. 8 | Jan. 15 | Jan. 22 | Jan. 29 | Feb. 5 | Feb. 12 | Feb. 26

Luka Doncic is averaging 22 points with the Lakers, who are now tied for second in the Western Conference standings. ESPN

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 51-10

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. MIA (Mar. 5), @ CHA (Mar. 7), @ MIL (Mar. 9), vs. BKN (Mar. 11)

The Cavaliers have taken Phil Jackson's 40-20 rule to another level this season. The 11-time championship-winning coach used to say that if a team wins 40 games before it loses 20, that's an indicator of it being a legitimate title threat. Well, Cleveland's 11-game win streak, including a road victory over the Celtics on Friday, has brought the record to 51-10. How's that for legit? -- Dave McMenamin

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 50-11

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ LAL (Mar. 6), @ LAC (Mar. 7), @ SAC (Mar. 10)

Oklahoma City still has the NBA's stingiest defense by a wide margin -- it allows 106 points per 100 possessions, which is 3.1 points better than the second-ranked Magic -- but there has been significant slippage on that end of the floor recently. The Thunder have allowed 117.1 points per 100 possessions since the All-Star break, which ranks 22nd in the league during that time. Oklahoma City has still gone 6-1 in that span, when the Thunder have had the league's most efficient offense (127.4). -- Tim MacMahon

3. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 43-18

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. POR (Mar. 5), vs. PHI (Mar. 6), vs. LAL (Mar. 8), vs. UTA (Mar. 10)

After Friday's loss to the Cavaliers, Boston's chances of catching Cleveland for the top spot in the Eastern Conference are extremely slim. The top priority for Boston over the next several weeks will be to try to make it to the postseason healthy. Jrue Holiday (finger) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) sat out the loss against the Celtics and the win over Denver. -- Tim Bontemps

4. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 39-21

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. NYK (Mar. 6), @ BOS (Mar. 8), @ BKN (Mar. 10)

The Lakers have won nine straight games against teams with a .500 record or better. But the schedule remains unrelenting. After handling the Pelicans on Tuesday (highlighted by LeBron James surpassing the 50,000-point mark), four of the Lakers' next five opponents boast winning records. Lakers coach JJ Redick said he is stressing to his team to look at the schedule as a positive rather than a negative, with a chance to develop a "hardened mentality around competition." -- Dave McMenamin

5. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 40-21

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: @ LAL (Mar. 6), @ LAC (Mar. 7), @ SAC (Mar. 10)

If the Knicks are going to find a way to compete with teams such as Boston, Cleveland and Oklahoma City -- three contenders they've gone 0-7 against -- they must play better defense. That's where the return of center Mitchell Robinson, who rejoined the lineup Friday after rehabbing his surgically repaired ankle all season, could be vital. In particular, it will be fascinating to watch how he looks alongside fellow big Karl-Anthony Towns, who has struggled when New York uses drop coverage against high-powered offenses. -- Chris Herring

6. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 39-22

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. SAC (Mar. 5), vs. PHX (Mar. 7), @ OKC (Mar. 9), @ OKC (Mar. 10)

The Nuggets are in a difficult stretch of the schedule that certainly will let them know where they stand among some of the league's best teams. They went 2-2 on the road against four East playoff-bound teams -- Indiana, Milwaukee, Detroit and Boston. And their next six games are against Sacramento, Phoenix, back-to-back games at Oklahoma City and at home against Minnesota and the Lakers. Nikola Jokic was seen limping a bit in the loss at Boston but still finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 9 assists in 39 minutes. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

7. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 38-23

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. OKC (Mar. 5), @ DAL (Mar. 7), @ NO (Mar. 9), vs. PHX (Mar. 10)

Having lost seven of its past 10 games, Memphis enters Wednesday's matchup against Oklahoma City down yet another player as Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered an ankle injury Tuesday that leaves him week-to-week. Star guard Ja Morant (shoulder) remains day-to-day, and he has admitted to struggling to find a rhythm. He has already missed 24 games for a Memphis team using an entirely new and unconventional offense, so he's running out of time to find his bearings. Road clashes Friday and Sunday against the banged-up Mavericks and Pelicans should help Memphis get back on track. -- Michael C. Wright

8. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 37-25

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ NO (Mar. 6), vs. NO (Mar. 8), vs. ORL (Mar. 10)

Alperen Şengün provided one of the few bright spots Tuesday with his 20th career 25-5-5 night in a Houston loss at Indiana. It appeared the Rockets were finally whole again Saturday when point guard Fred Van Vleet (ankle) returned to the lineup against Sacramento after missing nearly a month. But he ended up tweaking the injury early in that loss, leaving him sidelined for the next two games. Houston is sliding fast, having gone 5-11 since Jan. 30, which ties the rebuilding Spurs for the third-worst record by any team in the West over that span. Scoring has been an issue. -- Wright

9. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 35-25

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: vs. DAL (Mar. 5), vs. ORL (Mar. 8), vs. CLE (Mar. 9), @ IND (Mar. 11)

The Bucks are already benefiting from the addition of Kyle Kuzma due to his ability to play extended minutes for a team short on depth. Kuzma, 29, adds youth to a veteran Bucks team while averaging 34.2 minutes with Milwaukee, the most he has played since the 2022-23 season. Bucks coach Doc Rivers has called on him at times to lead the bench unit without either Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, and his versatility has been useful since the team is missing suspended forward Bobby Portis. -- Jamal Collier

10. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 35-27

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: @ LAC (Mar. 5), @ GS (Mar. 8), @ POR (Mar. 9), vs. WAS (Mar. 11)

After the Pistons pushed their winning streak to eight games with perhaps their most impressive performance of the season, a 20-point blowout of the defending champion Celtics, they suffered their first loss since the trade deadline at home Friday against Denver. Detroit shook off that outcome to blow out a pair of lottery-bound teams, staying in the middle of a three-way competition for the No. 4 seed in the East and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. -- Kevin Pelton

11. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 35-25

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: @ ATL (Mar. 6), @ ATL (Mar. 8), @ CHI (Mar. 8), vs. MIL (Mar. 11)

After a slow start, Tyrese Haliburton has regained last season's All-Star form. He's averaging 23.2 points and 12.0 assists on 60% shooting (54.5% from 3) in seven games since the All-Star break, and he's dished out at least 10 assists (and his second 15 dish game of the season in Tuesday's win over the Rockets) in six straight games. Indiana is in position to fight for home-court advantage in the first round -- the Pacers are tied with the Bucks for the No. 4 seed. -- Collier

12. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 34-28

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ BKN (Mar. 6), vs. DET (Mar. 8), vs. POR (Mar. 10)

There is no doubt that Jimmy Butler III has made an immediate impact on Golden State, which is 9-1 with him in the lineup. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has said the Warriors need to do a better job of moving the ball and finding Butler, with Draymond Green adding that they are encouraging their new star to be aggressive and look for his offense when possible. After not taking more than nine shots in any of his four prior games before Tuesday's win over the Knicks, Butler was aggressive in attacking the Knicks' defense, scoring 19 points, earning nine free throw attempts and calming the Warriors down with his poise on both ends at Madison Square Garden. "He kind of just bludgeons people in the lane," Kerr said. "His footwork is incredible. ... He can score, he can find shots behind the play and it's part of why he keeps things calm out there for us." -- Youngmisuk

13. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 32-29

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. DET (Mar. 5), vs. NYK (Mar. 7), vs. SAC (Mar. 9), @ NO (Mar. 11)

The Clippers have lost six of their past seven, including Tuesday's 119-117 heartbreaker at Phoenix where they gave up a 23-point lead. And things don't get much easier. The Clippers next face a crucial three-game homestand against the much-improved Pistons, Knicks and Kings. The Clippers have exceeded all expectations for much of the season but find themselves in a fight for the sixth spot while trying to stay healthy. Norman Powell was dealing with a right knee issue and now has a right hamstring strain. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Derrick Jones Jr. (right groin strain) were out against Phoenix as well. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

14. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 34-29

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ CHA (Mar. 5), @ MIA (Mar. 7), vs. SA (Mar. 9)

The Wolves could benefit from star Anthony Edwards starting to slow down on collecting technical fouls. He's been T'd up four times since the All-Star break for a league-leading 16 technical fouls, which triggered a one-game suspension Friday, a 117-116 loss to the lowly Jazz. It'll be crucial for Minnesota that Edwards remains on the floor as the Wolves try to get out of the play-in zone and at least challenge for the No. 6 spot. -- Collier

15. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 32-28

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ DEN (Mar. 5), vs. SA (Mar. 7), @ LAC (Mar. 9), vs. NYK (Mar. 10)

Despite losing Domantas Sabonis to a hamstring strain Saturday in Houston, the Kings ran their winning streak to four games with wins over the Rockets and Mavericks. Every game counts for Sacramento, locked in a four-team battle for one guaranteed playoff spot and play-in positioning. Although the Kings are unlikely to clinch the No. 6 spot, where they enter the play-in matters. Historically, all eight teams starting seventh have advanced, while it's been closer to a 50-50 proposition for the teams in eighth and ninth. -- Pelton

16. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 32-30

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ MIL (Mar. 5), vs. MEM (Mar. 7), vs. PHX (Mar. 9), @ SA (Mar. 10)

The Mavs had been optimistic that Anthony Davis (left adductor strain) and Dereck Lively II (stress fracture in right ankle) will be able to return in time to play several games together toward the end of the regular season. Does that still make sense in the aftermath of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's season-ending knee injury that dealt a crushing blow to Dallas' hopes of making a playoff run? The injury-ravaged Mavs sit in 10th place in the Western Conference standings and 13th in the draft lottery odds. -- MacMahon

17. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 29-31

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ CLE (Mar. 5), vs. MIN (Mar. 7), vs. CHI (Mar. 8), vs. CHA (Mar. 10)

Miami is staring at a third straight appearance in the play-in games as the team remains mired in a seemingly endless list of injuries popping up on a game-by-game basis, causing coach Erik Spoelstra to repeatedly change his lineups and rotations. One bright spot is the consistent play of Bam Adebayo, who set a franchise record for double-doubles with his 19 points and 15 rebounds performance in Monday's win over the Wizards. -- Bontemps

18. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 29-34

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: vs. CHI (Mar. 6), @ MIL (Mar. 8), @ HOU (Mar. 10)

The Magic's hopes of salvaging a disappointing second half took a hit with Friday's news that starting point guard Jalen Suggs would undergo season-ending surgery to remove a bone fragment in his left knee. Five games above .500 with Suggs in the lineup despite early injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Orlando has gone 9-19 without him, including Tuesday's loss to the Raptors on a buzzer-beating 3. With Detroit pulling away from the East field, the Magic are looking at needing to advance through the play-in tournament, which would mean a challenging first-round matchup against either Boston or Cleveland. -- Pelton

19. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 28-34

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. IND (Mar. 6), vs. IND (Mar. 8), vs. PHI (Mar. 10)

Wing Caris LeVert and forward Georges Niang, who came over in the De'Andre Hunter trade deadline deal with Cleveland, have both shown scoring flashes off the bench since joining the Hawks. LeVert had a dramatic, game-winning lay-in against Memphis earlier this week, while Niang has averaged what would be a career-best 14 points in Atlanta thus far. But the club has played poorly when they share the court, getting outscored by 7.6 points per 100 possessions in 196 minutes of play -- a span in which the Hawks have surrendered a sky-high 120.1 points per 100 plays. -- Herring

20. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 29-33

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ DEN (Mar. 7), @ DAL (Mar. 9), @ MEM (Mar. 10)

A furious fourth-quarter rally in Tuesday's win over the Clippers gave the Suns relief after having dropped eight out of their previous 10 games. Nonetheless, Phoenix is three games out of 10th place and the final play-in spot. The Mavericks are the team ahead of them, however, but their unfortunate rash of injuries could open the door for Phoenix to at least get a shot at the postseason and avoid a complete disaster for a season that started with title hopes. -- McMenamin

21. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 28-34

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ BOS (Mar. 5), @ OKC (Mar. 7), vs. DET (Mar. 9), @ GS (Mar. 10)

The Blazers did their part during the East Coast portion of a seven-game road trip, taking care of business against the lottery-bound Nets, 76ers and Wizards to ensure an above-.500 record in this stretch. Portland almost stole a game in Cleveland with Donovan Mitchell sitting out, losing in overtime, and will try to upset Boston or Oklahoma City to turn a good trip into a great one. Either way, with Kyrie Irving's ACL injury dealing the 10th-placed Mavs another setback, it cracked the door open for the Blazers to push for a play-in spot this season. -- Pelton

22. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 26-34

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ SAC (Mar. 7), @ MIN (Mar. 9), vs. DAL (Mar. 10)

Rookie of the Year candidate Stephon Castle bounced back from a couple of rough showings near the end of the Rodeo Road trip to score 20 points or more in three consecutive games, before another uneven performance Tuesday in a win over Brooklyn. Despite Victor Wembanyama being out the rest of season and long odds to make the play-in tournament, the Spurs -- after a recent meeting with Gregg Popovich -- continue to show energy, especially on the defensive end. On Tuesday, San Antonio also became the first team in NBA history to dish at least 20 assists in 200 consecutive games. -- Wright

23. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 24-38

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ ORL (Mar. 6), @ MIA (Mar. 8), vs. IND (Mar. 10)

Josh Giddey has stepped up for the Bulls since the All-Star break, leaving his best impression on the court before he heads into the summer as a restricted free agent. Giddey is averaging 22.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists on 51% shooting since the break, shouldering more of the team's offense after Zach LaVine was traded and Nikola Vucevic sidelined with an injury. -- Collier

24. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 21-40

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: @ BOS (Mar. 6), vs. UTA (Mar. 9), @ ATL (Mar. 10)

Philadelphia finally has clarity on the status of Joel Embiid, whose season ended Friday because of the ongoing issues with his left knee. In the team's two games since the announcement, Quentin Grimes exploded for 44 points in Saturday's win over Golden State and followed that with 30 points in Tuesday's loss at Minnesota, which should only solidify the pending restricted free agent's starting spot over the final few weeks of the regular season. -- Bontemps

25. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 21-40

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. GS (Mar. 6), @ CHA (Mar. 8), vs. LAL (Mar. 10), @ CLE (Mar. 11)

Day'Ron Sharpe, the backup big in Brooklyn, has shown solid improvement since the All-Star break. The third-year player has increased his scoring and rebounding averages and his field goal percentage while doubling his assists and blocks per game during the season. The Nets have been almost 23 points better per 100 possessions offensively with him on the court in the season's second half. -- Herring

26. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 20-42

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. UTA (Mar. 7), vs. WAS (Mar. 8), vs. WAS (Mar. 10)

Toronto may not have much to play for standings-wise over the closing weeks of the season, but what the Raptors do have going for them is Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes have finally been able to get extended court time together. Both have dealt with injuries since Quickley arrived in Toronto last season, but in 20 games playing together this season, their combined scoring average is a team-high 58.5 points. That will help the Raptors assess how they want to put players around their two young tentpole performers moving forward. -- Bontemps

27. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 17-44

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. HOU (Mar. 6), @ HOU (Mar. 8), vs. MEM (Mar. 9), vs. LAC (Mar. 11)

Zion Williamson continues to impress despite Tuesday's road loss to the Lakers that concluded a four-game trip out West. Williamson dropped 37 points and a team-high 6 assists, racking up 15 points in his first 10 minutes. In fact, Williamson rolled up 20 points in the paint in the first half alone, giving him his 104th career game with 20-plus paint points, which is already a franchise record. Keep in mind, Williamson piled up those numbers against what's been in recent weeks the best defense in the NBA. Postseason hopes are long gone. But two tests against Houston await, followed by a clash with Memphis. -- Wright

28. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 15-46

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ WAS (Mar. 5), @ TOR (Mar. 7), @ PHI (Mar. 9), @ BOS (Mar. 10)

The Jazz are prioritizing player development, and coach Will Hardy is serious about holding the young players on Utah's roster to high standards. "The frustrating part is that there's so much opportunity on our team right now, and all of these young players are getting an opportunity to show us who they are, what they are, and that opportunity needs to be met with the desperation that it deserves," Hardy told reporters after he was dismayed by the Jazz's defensive effort in a 128-121 loss to the Pelicans. -- MacMahon

29. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 14-46

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: vs. MIN (Mar. 5), vs. CLE (Mar. 7), vs. BKN (Mar. 8), @ MIA (Mar. 10)

It was one month ago that Mark Williams thought he was a Laker -- until he was then a Hornet again after Los Angeles raised concerns about his physical. After all the awkwardness surrounding the rescinded deal following the trade deadline, the 23-year-old center played two of his best games of the season this past week, logging 26 points and 16 rebounds against the Mavericks before posting another double-double (24 points, 12 rebounds) in a loss to Washington. -- Herring

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 11-49

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. UTA (Mar. 5), @ TOR (Mar. 8), @ TOR (Mar. 10), @ DET (Mar. 11)

The Wizards have won just 11 games this season but four have come at Charlotte's expense after sweeping the season series against the Hornets on Saturday. Of their 11 wins, Washington has also beaten Atlanta and Brooklyn two times each. It has won two of its past four overall as it plays Utah before embarking on a seven-game road trip. -- Youngmisuk