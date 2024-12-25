Open Extended Reactions

The NBA regular season is in full swing ahead of a blockbuster slate of games on Christmas Day, and teams are already bracing for potential moves ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Two months into the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are keeping their hold atop the Eastern Conference standings with the defending NBA Finals champions Boston Celtics right behind. The Milwaukee Bucks are back in the mix, while the Philadelphia 76ers are still floundering near the bottom.

Out West, the Oklahoma City Thunder have remained the constant leaders, with other teams jockeying up and down the standings. While the Golden State Warriors are struggling to keep pace, the Memphis Grizzlies are continuing to impress.

For this week, we asked our NBA insiders to pick one rookie or young player (defined as someone 25 years old or younger) on each team who is already contributing. Whether as breakout starters or key reserves off the bench, these youngsters are making their presence felt this season.

Here is where all 30 teams stack up in this week's power rankings.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton) think teams belong this season.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Oct. 30 | Nov. 5 | Nov. 13 | Nov. 20 | Nov. 27 | Dec. 4 | Dec. 11 | Dec. 18

Atlanta Hawks' 21-year-old guard Dyson Daniels leads the league in steals per game (3.2). Illustration by ESPN

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTAH | WAS

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 26-4

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: @ DEN (Dec. 27), @ GS (Dec. 30), @ LAL (Dec. 31)

Young riser: PF Evan Mobley

This could have just as easily been Darius Garland, but since he's a year older and has already been an All-Star, the distinction goes to the 23-year-old big man who continues to improve in his fourth season after Cleveland selected him with the No. 3 pick in 2021 out of USC. The 6-foot-11 Mobley is shooting career bests from 3 (40%) and the free throw line (78.6%) while ranking 11th in the NBA in overall field goal percentage (57.1) and 14th in blocks per game (1.4). -- Dave McMenamin

2. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 22-7

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: vs. PHI (Dec. 25), vs. IND (Dec. 27), vs. IND (Dec. 29), vs. TOR (Dec. 31)

Young riser: G Jordan Walsh

There's no clear answer for Boston -- not exactly a surprise, given it's a veteran team with championship expectations -- but the second-year guard is the closest thing to it. The 2023 second-round pick has shown flashes in limited playing time this season, with the things that will ultimately determine his ceiling as a player being his ability to add strength to his 6-6 frame and whether he can become a reliable 3-point shooter. If he can, he's got a future as a talented defender with length. -- Tim Bontemps

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 23-5

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: @ IND (Dec. 26), @ CHA (Dec. 28), vs. MEM (Dec. 29), vs. MIN (Dec. 31)

Young riser: G Jalen Williams

Chet Holmgren's ascension has been put on pause because of his fractured pelvis, but fellow 2022 lottery pick Jalen Williams' star rise has continued. The 23-year-old wing is averaging career highs in scoring (21.6 points per game), rebounds (5.9), assists (5.0), steals (1.8) and blocks (0.8) to build a case for the West's best team getting a second All-Star selection alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. -- Tim MacMahon

4. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 20-10

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: vs. TOR (Dec. 26), @ NO (Dec. 27), @ OKC (Dec. 29), @ PHX (Dec. 31)

Young riser: PG Ja Morant

Morant, 25, has missed 12 games this season due to injuries. The latest setback occurred Thursday, when he took a hard fall after a contested drive through traffic against Golden State. Morant's explosiveness lends itself to unnecessary injuries, especially when he tries to make spectacular plays, but he's starting to learn it's best to choose his spots. Still, Morant's self-imposed ban on dunks weeks ago ended just about as quickly as it started. So, seriously prioritizing health is a must for Morant to reach his full potential. -- Michael Wright

5. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 20-9

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: @ NO (Dec. 26), vs. MIN (Dec. 27), vs. MIA (Dec. 29)

Young riser: C Alperen Sengun

A fourth-year veteran, Sengun, 22, took a major step in his development over the summer working out for seven weeks in his native Turkey with Rockets assistant Cam Hodges and other player development staffers. The club immediately noticed improvements in Sengun's maturity and approach to the game, and that is manifesting itself every night in the box scores. Sengun is averaging career highs in rebounds (10.6), assists (5.3) and blocks (1.0). But like most of Houston's young roster, Sengun needs to improve as a shooter. -- Wright

6. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 19-10

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: vs. SA (Dec. 25), @ ORL (Dec. 27), @ WAS (Dec. 28), @ WAS (Dec. 30)

Young riser: G Deuce McBride

As New York's 24-year-old backup guard and sixth man, McBride has been completely solid on both ends of the floor for coach Tom Thibodeau. McBride has been a more willing shooter and playmaker -- even when captain and fellow floor general Jalen Brunson is on the court with him -- and it's no coincidence that the club's five most efficient five-man lineups (with a minimum of 25 minutes played together) all include McBride. -- Chris Herring

7. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 19-10

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. MIN (Dec. 25), @ PHX (Dec. 27), @ POR (Dec. 28), @ SAC (Dec. 30)

Young riser: C Dereck Lively II

The 20-year-old has made the team's controversial decision to tank in the final week of the 2022-23 season to keep its top-10-protected pick seem like a stroke of genius. The springy 7-footer is a phenomenal complement to the Mavs' star duo as a defensive anchor and pick-and-roll finisher. He's averaging 9.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 70.8% from the floor as part of a rim-running tag team with Daniel Gafford. -- MacMahon

8. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 16-12

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. BKN (Dec. 26), @ CHI (Dec. 28), @ IND (Dec. 31)

Young riser: G Andre Jackson Jr.

An example of Jackson's impact was on display during Milwaukee's victory in the NBA Cup championship game when he held Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 3-of-12 shooting as the primary defender. After playing less than 10 minutes in each of the Bucks' first four games, Jackson became a full-time starter by the eighth game, injecting youth, athleticism and defensive versatility into a veteran roster. -- Jamal Collier

9. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 19-12

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. MIA (Dec. 26), vs. NYK (Dec. 27), vs. BKN (Dec. 29)

Young riser: F Franz Wagner

With the 23-year-old Wagner joining Paolo Banchero (22) and Jalen Suggs (23), the Magic might boast the most under-25 talent of any NBA team. All three were ranked in ESPN's top 25 under 25, with Banchero (third) and Wagner (fourth) in the top five. Although Banchero is still the face of the franchise, Wagner has taken a bigger step forward with his play in Banchero's absence. Before joining him on the sidelines due to an oblique injury, Wagner averaged 26.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 19 games without Banchero as Orlando went 13-6 to stay in the hunt for home court in the East playoffs. -- Kevin Pelton

10. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 16-11

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ PHX (Dec. 25), vs. CLE (Dec. 27), vs. DET (Dec. 28), @ UTAH (Dec. 30)

Young riser: G Christian Braun

It's easy to overlook the third-year guard because he does many of the little things the Nuggets need around Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. But Braun is the team's most accomplished prospect. After being a valuable role player in his rookie season as the Nuggets won a title, Braun has successfully moved into the starting lineup this season to help offset the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Braun is averaging 15 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 40.6% 3-point shooting and providing valuable defense and hustle. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

11. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 17-13

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: vs. GS (Dec. 27), @ NO (Dec. 30), @ SA (Dec. 31)

Young riser: G Jordan Miller

Although Kevin Porter Jr. might be the obvious choice here, Miller is a prospect with potential. The 2023 second-round pick has shown that he can score as he averaged 25.4 points in the 2024 NBA summer league. When the Clippers are healthy, Miller isn't in Ty Lue's rotation, but when forced into action, Miller has scored in double figures five times this season. -- Youngmisuk

12. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 16-13

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ GS (Dec. 25), vs. SAC (Dec. 28), vs. CLE (Dec. 31)

Young riser: G Max Christie

The Lakers signed the 2022 second-round pick to a four-year, $32 million contract this past summer despite Christie playing only sparingly his first two seasons with the team. But with L.A.'s defense floundering a quarter of the way through the season (21st in the league), new Lakers coach JJ Redick inserted the 21-year-old into the starting lineup and he has helped fix their problems on the perimeter. The Lakers have gone 5-2 with Christie starting and he's also becoming more reliable on offense, hitting at least one 3 in nine straight games. -- McMenamin

13. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 15-13

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: vs. LAL (Dec. 25), vs. LAC (Dec. 27), vs. PHX (Dec. 28), vs. CLE (Dec. 30)

Young riser: F Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga has been the franchise's young riser since he was selected seventh in the 2021 NBA draft. Kuminga, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski are all considered young talents who could help Golden State transition from the Steph-Draymond era. In his fourth season, Kuminga is still only 22 and full of potential. Kuminga started six consecutive games at power forward -- and scored a career-high 33 points against Houston on Dec. 5 -- but returned to the bench after Dennis Schroder was acquired. And on Monday, coach Steve Kerr was critical of Kuminga's shot selection and decision-making in last week's games at Memphis and Minnesota. As of now, it appears the Warriors have shelved the experiment of starting Kuminga. -- Youngmisuk

14. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 14-14

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: @ DAL (Dec. 25), @ HOU (Dec. 27), vs. SA (Dec. 29), @ OKC (Dec. 31)

Young riser: G Rob Dillingham

He still hasn't played much this season, but the No. 8 pick in the 2024 draft had a promising stretch of games against the Celtics and Rockets while filling in for Mike Conley earlier this season. Dillingham averaged 13.0 points and 4.0 assists and shot 47.8% against two of the best defenses in the league. It might be tough for him to crack the Wolves' rotation at the moment, but he has shown some flashes of why he was a lottery pick. -- Collier

15. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 14-13

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ ORL (Dec. 26), @ ATL (Dec. 28), @ HOU (Dec. 29)

Young riser: G Pelle Larsson

Though Tyler Herro has made some big strides this season, it has been Larsson who has emerged. A 6-5 guard who was the 44th pick in June's NBA draft, Larsson has proven to be a reliable 3-point shooter and earned some fairly consistent minutes in coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation -- no easy feat -- as part of a new crop of youngsters beginning to take on bigger roles this season. It's a promising development as the Heat potentially start to edge into a post-Jimmy Butler world either this season or next. -- Bontemps

16. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 15-14

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ NYK (Dec. 25), @ BKN (Dec. 27), @ MIN (Dec. 29), vs. LAC (Dec. 31)

Young riser: C Victor Wembanyama

You see it in flashes, but Wembanyama, 20, is gradually figuring out when to unleash various aspects of his ever-evolving game. The team believes there's no limit to Wembanyama's skill set. But acting coach Mitch Johnson said it's difficult for a young player who is capable of doing everything to know on a game-by-game basis how to approach each situation. San Antonio's video staff has shown him how each team tries to defend him, helping Wembanyama's learning curve. -- Wright

17. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 14-14

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. DEN (Dec. 25), vs. DAL (Dec. 27), @ GS (Dec. 28), vs. MEM (Dec. 31)

Young riser: F Ryan Dunn

Dunn doesn't have too much competition for consideration as the Suns' top young talent. There are only six players 25 or younger on the roster. Dunn and 22-year-old center Oso Ighodaro are the only players in that group to crack coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation. Dunn, a draft night acquisition from Denver, has been a bright spot so far, hitting 25 3-pointers in his first 23 games in the pros after knocking down just 12 3s in 65 games in college at Virginia. -- McMenamin

18. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 15-15

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. OKC (Dec. 26), @ BOS (Dec. 27), @ BOS (Dec. 29), vs. MIL (Dec. 31)

Young riser: F Jarace Walker

With Indiana's rotation hit by injuries early on, Walker, the former No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft, has made the most of his playing time. His numbers are still modest, with some up-and-down swings from game to game, but his impact on defense has been crucial for the Pacers, who are searching for answers on that end of the floor. As the Pacers continue to get healthy, they might have to find ways to keep Walker on the floor. -- Collier

19. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 15-15

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: vs. CHI (Dec. 26), vs. MIA (Dec. 28), @ TOR (Dec. 29)

Young riser: G Dyson Daniels

Daniels, 21, has been by far the biggest revelation in the Hawks' group of newcomers. He is comfortably leading the league in steals (3.2) -- earning the nickname Great Barrier Thief, a nod to his Australian roots -- while also pouring in 13 points per game. His disruptiveness on the defensive end -- which has resulted in Atlanta forcing turnovers at one of the highest rates in the league -- has helped keep the team afloat. -- Herring

20. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 13-17

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: vs. DET (Dec. 26), @ LAL (Dec. 28), vs. DAL (Dec. 30)

Young riser: G Keegan Murray

Part of the reason for the Kings' disappointing start has been their young talent's lack of development this season. Keon Ellis, expected to start at shooting guard, has shot well from 3-point range (40%) but his role has fluctuated. Murray remains Sacramento's most talented young player, but has been shunted into an off-ball role due to the addition of DeMar DeRozan. Murray, who is shooting a career-low 30% on 3s, has capably handled the task of serving as the Kings' defensive stopper, but his skill set suggests he has more to offer on offense. -- Pelton

21. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 13-17

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ ATL (Dec. 26), vs. MIL (Dec. 28), @ CHA (Dec. 30)

Young riser: F Matas Buzelis

The Bulls drafted Buzelis with the 11th pick in June and the early returns have been intriguing. He did not play a lot of minutes at the start of the season, but has earned more playing time. He is averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and shooting 37.9% from 3 in about 18 minutes per game off the bench in December. -- Collier

22. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 13-17

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ SAC (Dec. 26), @ DEN (Dec. 28)

Young riser: G Cade Cunningham

In his fourth season, the 2021 No. 1 pick has emerged as a strong candidate for his first All-Star selection at age 23. Cunningham is recording career highs across the board, including 9.7 assists per game. Cunningham has also boosted his scoring efficiency by shooting a career-best 38.5% on 3s. Turnovers (4.5 per game, third highest in the NBA) remain a weakness but the Pistons can be more confident that Cunningham is the building block for a potential playoff team. -- Pelton

23. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 10-17

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: @ BOS (Dec. 25), @ UTAH (Dec. 28), @ POR (Dec. 30)

Young riser: G Jared McCain

It is fitting that the answer to this question for the 76ers, who have been defined for the better part of a decade by injuries, is a player sidelined due to a meniscus tear. The rookie guard and TikTok star was one of the biggest surprises in the NBA over the first quarter of the season, and virtually the only bright spot during a dismal start for the 76ers. Now, though, McCain is out for an extended period after successful surgery earlier this month. -- Bontemps

24. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 11-18

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ MIL (Dec. 26), vs. SA (Dec. 27), @ ORL (Dec. 29)

Young riser: G Cam Thomas

Even though he has been on the rise for a few years now and remains out as he recovers from a hamstring injury, Thomas -- who's averaging a team-best 24.7 points per game -- is the answer here. Despite the club's continued development, and its perceived aim to land the top pick in the upcoming draft, the average age of Brooklyn's roster is 26 -- just north of the league average. At 24, Thomas is still one of the younger players on the roster, and first-year coach Jordi Fernandez has said he wants him to get more seasoning as a playmaker and defender. -- Herring

25. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 9-20

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. UTAH (Dec. 26), vs. DAL (Dec. 28), vs. PHI (Dec. 30)

Young riser: G Shaedon Sharpe

More than a year after trading Damian Lillard, the Blazers are still searching for their next great star. No Portland player cracked ESPN's top 25 under 25, but Sharpe might have the strongest case. He has taken a step forward after core muscle surgery limited him to 32 games in 2023-24. Sharpe has averaged 17.7 points and shown progress as a finisher, hitting an impressive 58% of his 2-point attempts. If Sharpe can add consistent 3-point range (he's shooting just 28% on 3s), his growing talent could prove difficult to contain.-- Pelton

26. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 7-21

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: @ POR (Dec. 26), vs. PHI (Dec. 28), vs. DEN (Dec. 30)

Young riser: C Walker Kessler

Ideally, there would be more competition for this distinction among the several recent first-round picks on the Jazz's roster, but Kessler, a third-year center, stands above the crowd. The 23-year-old 7-footer is averaging a double-double (10.5 points, 10.7 rebounds per game) while ranking among the league leaders in field goal percentage (71.9%) and blocks per game (2.9). -- MacMahon

27. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 7-22

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: @ WAS (Dec. 26), vs. OKC (Dec. 28), vs. CHI (Dec. 30)

Young riser: G Tre Mann

Brandon Miller has all the makings of a young, two-way star in Charlotte alongside franchise player LaMelo Ball. But 23-year-old guard Tre Mann was in the midst of a career season, shooting 40% from deep and averaging a personal-best 14 points per game, before being sidelined due to lower-back soreness and disk irritation. His scoring ability off the bench was a massive boost for a club that last week had its preferred starting five on the floor for the first time this season. -- Herring

28. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 7-23

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ MEM (Dec. 26), vs. ATL (Dec. 29), @ BOS (Dec. 31)

Young riser: G Gradey Dick

On a team with a bunch of young talent, the second-year guard has stood out for his rapid improvement from his rookie season. The 6-6 guard has seen massive statistical gains after being named the starting shooting guard for the Raptors. He has more than doubled his scoring average to 18.3 points while shooting more than seven attempts from 3 a game. -- Bontemps

29. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 5-25

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. HOU (Dec. 26), vs. MEM (Dec. 27), vs. LAC (Dec. 30)

Young riser: F Trey Murphy III

Murphy likely won't be the face of the franchise. But he's positioned to be a solid long-term fixture in the starting lineup and one of the team's main contributors on both ends of the floor. The 24-year-old averaged career highs last season in points (14.8), rebounds (4.9) and assists (2.2). He has improved his scoring (18.7) and assist (2.3) numbers this season. A versatile 3-and-D wing, Murphy continues to improve as he gains more experience. He has been one of the few bright spots in what has been an injury-riddled season for the Pelicans. -- Wright

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 4-23

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. CHA (Dec. 26), vs. NYK (Dec. 28), vs. NYK (Dec. 30)

Young riser: G Bilal Coulibaly

Coulibaly delivered the latest and most emphatic reason he is Washington's young riser. Late in the fourth quarter of the Wizards' fourth victory of the season against Charlotte on Thursday, Coulibaly soared for a one-handed alley-oop dunk from a pass by Jordan Poole. Coulibaly is the draft jewel of the Michael Winger-Will Dawkins regime so far. He proved he was ahead of his development curve as a rookie when he averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and shot 34.6% from 3 last season. This season, the 20-year-old is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals. -- Youngmisuk