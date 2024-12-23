Open Extended Reactions

With seven weeks until the NBA trade deadline, what are league insiders saying about the futures of players such as New Orleans' Brandon Ingram and Miami's Jimmy Butler? And, how is rookie Bronny James faring so far with the G League's South Bay Lakers?

These are just a couple of the questions NBA executives were answering as they gathered in Orlando, Florida, last week for the G League Showcase, the league's annual winter summit. Though this year's on-court part of the event wasn't quite star-studded -- teams were primarily searching for candidates to fill the back ends of their rosters -- it doubled as a gathering point for front office personnel and an early jump-off for trade talks and behind-the-scenes league business.

ESPN NBA insiders Bobby Marks and Jeremy Woo were in Orlando gathering intel, watching players and taking the pulse of the league from executives who are making calls ahead of the deadline. Here's what they learned:

Jump to a section:

Trade buzz from the Showcase

What Bronny James showed scouts

Health of the post-Ignite G League

Execs on Cooper Flagg's best fit