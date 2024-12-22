NBA trade deadline 2025: Latest deals, news, reports

Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama and other NBA stars explain their excitement levels as they prepare to play on Disney World's Main Street as part of "Dunk the Halls," airing Christmas Day at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+. (0:55)

The NBA trade deadline is not until Feb. 6, but the buzz around notable players and teams is already building up.

Keep an eye on players such as Jimmy Butler, Zion Williamson and Zach LaVine, who'll be linked to possible trades. Teams such as the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers could also be in the market to shore up for potential postseason runs.

There already has been some intriguing moves ahead of the new year. The Brooklyn Nets sent guard Dennis Schroder to the Warriors, while the Indiana Pacers acquired center Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat.

Who else could be on the move between now and the trade deadline? We'll have the latest reports and news from our NBA Insiders from around the league.

Dec. 22

6:18 p.m. ET: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso has agreed to a four-year, $81 million contract extension through the 2028-29 season, his agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday. The deal keeps the two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection from becoming a free agent.

5:30 p.m. ET: The New York Knicks signed guard Landry Shamet, providing coach Tom Thibodeau's squad with veteran depth off the bench.

Shamet had signed on with the Knicks in September but was waived after suffering a dislocated shoulder in a preseason game. He played over the past week for the Knicks' G League affiliate but now joins the main roster.

Thibodeau spoke highly of the guard multiple times throughout training camp, highlighting the ways he would fit in with the club.

Dec. 19

4 p.m. ET: After ESPN insider Bobby Marks released his All-Trade Buzz team, fellow NBA experts Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst discussed the futures of two players on the 10-man list: Zach LaVine and D'Angelo Russell.

Speaking on NBA Today, Bontemps said he expects LaVine to stay with the Chicago Bulls because of his contract situation.

"He's got a max contract for the next two years ... guys with big contracts are going to be difficult to move in this new [collective bargaining agreement] environment that the NBA is in," Bontemps said.

And what about Russell, who is on an expiring deal with the Los Angeles Lakers?

"I don't think teams are out there looking to trade for him. I think they're looking for his contract," Windhorst said.