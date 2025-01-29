Open Extended Reactions

Which NBA teams are most likely to make moves at the trade deadline?

The league has seen a flurry of smaller deals, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers adding Dorian Finney-Smith and the Phoenix Suns picking up a few first-round picks.

But is there a star trade out there between now and the trade deadline of Feb. 6?

We're tiering all 30 teams based on the likelihood of a deal and adding each franchise's salary cap status and most valuable draft assets.

Plus, we're identifying one trade (or more) we'd like to see for each team at the deadline. Some feature contenders filling a need before the stretch run, while others result in the Oklahoma City Thunder accumulating more draft picks.

On to my trade deadline tiers, starting with the seven teams that could be very active over the next week and a half.

Tier 1: The true dealmakers

Keep an eye on: GM Sean Marks and forward Cam Johnson

Brooklyn's trade to regain its 2025 and 2026 first-round picks from Houston and the trade to send Mikal Bridges to New York set the stage for how Marks would conduct business this season.

Instead of competing for the play-in tournament, the Nets' goal was to establish a foundation with new coach Jordi Fernandez, increase draft assets, create additional financial flexibility and be in a position for a high lottery pick. Marks and Brooklyn have accomplished that.

The Nets have a league-high four first-rounders in June's draft and $60 million in projected cap space. Their own first, originally controlled by Houston, will likely fall in the top-6.

In total, Brooklyn has 15 first-round picks and 16 seconds available in the next seven years. The Nets could increase their future draft picks in a Johnson trade or wait until the offseason if one does not materialize. Johnson has two years remaining on his contract, and there should be no sense of urgency to trade him.

Johnson checks three boxes for playoff teams: He plays a position of need, is on a team-friendly contract ($20.5 million and $22.5 million) and is averaging career highs in points (19.3), field goal percentage (49.1%) and 3-point percentage (43.2%). Teams interested in Johnson have to weigh the $4.5 million in unlikely bonuses that count toward the apron.

For example, a hypothetical trade with Golden State involving Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Brandin Podziemski and a 2026 top-8 protected first-rounder would match in salary. However, because bonuses count toward the apron, the trade is not legal.

One trade that works

Brooklyn receives:

Cole Anthony

Gary Harris

2026 Orlando first-round pick (top-12 protected)

2028 second-round pick (more favorable of Lakers or Wizards)

2030 first-round swap (top-10 protected)

Orlando receives:

Cameron Johnson

Keon Johnson

In this deal, the Nets add to their collection of 31 draft picks over the next seven years and create additional financial flexibility. If Brooklyn declines Harris' $7.5 million team option, it would then have over $70 million in cap space available.