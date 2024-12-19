Open Extended Reactions

Trades featuring NBA stars rarely come out of the blue. There is often a long process that leads up to one -- whether it unfolds publicly or privately.

Last spring, Miami Heat president Pat Riley indicated the team would wait until summer 2025 to address extending star Jimmy Butler's contract. That meant no extension before the current season. In return, Butler made it known his intention was to bypass his player option for the 2025-26 campaign.

So, here we have a star player with no contract in place after the current season, with both the team and the player passing on chances to extend. Additionally, the Heat have indicated they'd be willing to hear trade offers for Butler.

Put all that together and it's a classic situation that leads to a trade. That's why Butler has been the star much of the league has been watching over the course of the fall.

While there are a few other All-Star-level players who could find themselves on the market -- including Brandon Ingram and Zach LaVine -- Butler has the most star power. If there's a team in the market for a difference-maker, Butler has to be on their list. And that is why Butler appears to be the early centerpiece of trade season. -- Brian Windhorst

Where do Butler and Miami stand right now?

The Heat have a six-month window to decide Jimmy Butler's future.