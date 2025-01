Ferrari release a video of Lewis Hamilton's first official day with his new team in their factory in Maranello. (1:44)

Behind the scenes of Lewis Hamilton's first day at Ferrari (1:44)

A year on from stunning the world with news of his move from Mercedes to Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton finally got to work at the iconic Maranello factory on Monday as a full-time Scuderia driver.

Hamilton met with Ferrari's Formula 1 team principal Fred Vasseur, CEO Benedetto Vigna, chairman John Elkann, various other team members and plenty of fans on a busy start to his first week in red, which will also include a test drive at team's Fiorano track.

Gracing the headquarters where so many greats before him built relationships, Hamilton said he "realised a dream" by officially getting started.

Take a look at the best photos from the seven-time world champion's momentous first day.

Lewis Hamilton poses with team principal Fred Vasseur, his team boss in GP3 and GP2, at Maranello. Ferrari

Ferrari chairman John Elkann made a huge push to sign Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion Ferrari

Hamilton with Vasseur and Benedetto Vigna, the Ferrari CEO Ferrari

Hamilton met with various Ferrari personnel at Maranello as he got to know his new team Ferrari

Hamilton also took time out of his day to meet fans at Maranello as they waited outside to see him Ferrari

